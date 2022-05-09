Trevali Mining Corporation provides an update on search efforts at the Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso following an April 16 flooding event. To date, approximately 32 million litres of water have been removed from the Mine and access has been restored to Level 550. There has been no communication with the eight missing workers since April 16 and none have been located yet. The Company continues to strengthen search ...

