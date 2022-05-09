Zinc Investing News

Trevali Mining Corporation  provides an update on search efforts at the Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso following an April 16 flooding event. To date, approximately 32 million litres of water have been removed from the Mine and access has been restored to Level 550. There has been no communication with the eight missing workers since April 16 and none have been located yet. The Company continues to strengthen search ...

Trevali Mining Corporation ("Trevali" or the "Company") (TSX: TV) (BVL: TV) (OTCQX: TREVF) ( Frankfurt : 4TI) provides an update on search efforts at the Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso following an April 16 flooding event.

Trevali Mining Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Trevali Mining Corporation)

To date, approximately 32 million litres of water have been removed from the Mine and access has been restored to Level 550. There has been no communication with the eight missing workers since April 16 and none have been located yet. The Company continues to strengthen search capabilities with additional equipment and resources, and search crews will continue to work at maximum capacity, 24-hours-per-day to locate the missing individuals.

Throughout the search process, senior representatives of Trevali and Byrnecut, the mining contractor at Perkoa, have been in daily communication with the families of the missing workers and continue to offer support.

"We are working in solidarity with all levels of government and as fast as we possibly can using all available resources in the country, as well as importing additional machinery and equipment to assist with locating our missing colleagues," said Ricus Grimbeek, President and CEO. "Our thoughts are with our colleagues' families, and we continue to work closely with the families and the government to ensure their needs are met during this difficult time."

Added Mr. Grimbeek, "Trevali is appreciative of the support of the government and various agencies in Burkina Faso . We welcome the decision by the government to move its crisis management committee nearer to the mine site to better include family members of the missing workers and facilitate closer collaboration as we rapidly work to locate the missing individuals. We will remain closely engaged with government authorities to help the community respond to the impacts of the recent flooding."

Dewatering and Mine Access Rehabilitation Progress Update

The search effort requires the careful rebuilding of the road on more than 5,000 metres of underground decline ramp in order to facilitate the search efforts and safely install and operate pumping and piping infrastructure to remove floodwater. As of May 8 :

  • Approximately 25,000 tonnes of waste rock has been used in rehabilitation of the mine access ramp
  • 5,000 metres of new poly pipe has been welded and installed in addition to the existing pipes
  • More than 24 electric and diesel pumps have been installed and put into operation
  • Approximately 32 million litres of water have been removed from the mine

The full extent of required mine rehabilitation efforts will become known as dewatering progresses to the bottom of the mine at Level 710.

The Company is in regular communications with Burkinabe authorities and is grateful for the search and rescue assistance received from them as well as the Burkina Faso mining community. The Burkina Faso National Fire Brigade has been on site at the Mine since shortly after the flooding event, working alongside Trevali's and West African Resources's search and rescue teams. Personnel from the Burkinabe Ministry of Mines and Quarries, the Governor of Central-West Region, the High Commissioner of Réo, the President of the Chamber of Mines, the Minister of Civil Service, Labour and Social Protection; the Minister of National Education, Literacy and Promotion of National Languages; Military Civil Construction, and others have all lent their support and coordination to the urgent search and rescue activities and have made numerous visits to the mine site. Trevali welcomes all support from the authorities in assisting with the search and rescue efforts. In addition, family members of the missing workers have received regular briefings on the search status and have been to the site and reviewed progress underground. The Company is committed to full transparency in its actions and communication of updates to the families and the authorities.

The Company will provide further details on progress of search activities and site investigation as more information becomes available.

About Trevali Mining Corporation

Trevali is a global base-metals mining Company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada . The bulk of Trevali's revenue is generated from zinc and lead concentrate production at its three operational assets: the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso , the 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia , and the wholly owned Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada . In addition, Trevali owns the Halfmile and Stratmat Properties and the Restigouche Deposit in New Brunswick, Canada . Trevali also owns an effective 44% interest in the Gergarub Project in Namibia . The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties within its portfolio, as well as other mineral assets it may acquire that fit its strategic criteria. Trevali's vision is to be a responsible, top-tier operator of long-life, low-cost mines in stable pro-mining jurisdictions. Trevali is committed to socially responsible mining, working safely, ethically, and with integrity. Integrating responsible practices into its management systems, standards, and decision-making processes is essential to ensuring everyone and every community's long-term sustainability.

The shares of Trevali are listed on the TSX (symbol TV), the OTCQX (symbol TREVF), the Lima Stock Exchange (symbol TV), and the Frankfurt Exchange (symbol 4TI). For further details on Trevali, readers are referred to the Company's website ( www.trevali.com ) and to Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management of the Company as of the date the statement are published, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "outlook", "guidance", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's expectations or beliefs regarding future events including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the suspension of mining and milling operations at Perkoa, the search efforts at Perkoa, including the Company's plans with respect thereto, the efficacy of the Company's pumping, decline ramp rehabilitation and de-watering activities and  its efforts to restore electrical power and communications at the lower levels of Perkoa, the Company's ability to effectively dewater the mine and restore access to the lower levels of Perkoa, the results of any investigation of the flooding incident, the Company's assessment of the effect of the flooding on the safety and structural integrity of Perkoa's underground areas, the effect of the flooding on the cost of production at Perkoa, the length of time before underground mining operations can be recommenced safely at Perkoa and the effect of the suspension on the Company's results of operations and metal production. As well, forward looking statements relate to the Company's growth strategies, the continued success of mineral exploration, the content, cost, timing and results of future exploration programs and life of mine expectancies, Trevali's ability to fund future exploration activities, estimation of mineral reserves and mineral resources, the realization of mineral reserve estimates, the timing and amount of estimated future production, costs of production and capital expenditures, success of mining operations, environmental risks, unanticipated reclamation expenses and title disputes or claims. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks related to to the Company's search efforts and plans to remedy the impact of the flooding at the Perkoa Mine, including that such efforts and plans will not be effective or achieve their desired outcomes; actual results of current exploration activities, including the inherent uncertainty of mineral exploration and estimations of exploration targets; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; future prices of zinc, lead, silver and other minerals and the anticipated sensitivity of our financial performance to such prices; possible variations in ore reserves, grade or recoveries; dependence on key personnel; potential conflicts of interest involving our directors and officers; labour pool constraints; labour disputes; availability of infrastructure required for the development of mining projects; delays or inability to obtain governmental and regulatory approvals for mining operations or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities; counterparty risks; increased operating and capital costs; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; operating in foreign jurisdictions with risk of changes to governmental regulation, including any new or ongoing decrees and regulations issued by any governmental authority in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; compliance with governmental regulations; compliance with environmental laws and regulations; land reclamation and mine closure obligations; challenges to title or ownership interest of our mineral properties; maintaining ongoing social license to operate; impact of climatic conditions on the Company's mining operations; corruption and bribery; limitations inherent in our insurance coverage; compliance with debt covenants; competition in the mining industry; our ability to integrate new acquisitions into our operations; cybersecurity threats; litigation; and other risks of the mining industry including, without limitation, other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described in the Company's annual information form, interim and annual audited consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis of those statements, all of which are filed and available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Trevali provides no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events may differ from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Trevali Mining Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/09/c2789.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Trevali MiningTV:CATREVFZinc Investing
TV:CA,TREVF
FWB:4TI

Trevali to Release Third Quarter Results on November 5, 2019

Trevali Mining Corporation (“Trevali” or the “Company”) (TSX:TV, BVL:TV, OTCQX:TREVF, Frankfurt:4TI) announces that the operating and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, will be released on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 after the Toronto Stock Exchange market close.

Q3-2019 Results Conference Call

Keep reading...Show less
FWB:4TI

Trevali Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan

Trevali Mining Corporation (“Trevali” or the “Company”) (TSX:TV, BVL:TV; OTCQX:TREVF, Frankfurt:4TI) today announced that, in connection with its previously announced normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”) to purchase up to 40,000,000 of its common shares (“Common Shares”), it has entered into an automatic share purchase plan (“ASPP”) with its designated broker. The ASPP is intended to allow for the purchase of Common Shares under the NCIB at times when Trevali would ordinarily not be permitted to purchase shares due to regulatory restrictions and customary self-imposed blackout periods.

Pursuant to the ASPP, before entering into a blackout period, the Company may, but is not required to, instruct the designated broker to make purchases under the NCIB in accordance with the terms of the ASPP. Such purchases will be determined by the designated broker at its sole discretion based on purchasing parameters set by Trevali in accordance with the rules of the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”), applicable securities laws and the terms of the ASPP. The ASPP has been pre-cleared by the TSX and implemented as of September 20, 2019, and will terminate on the earliest of the date on which: (i) the purchase limit under the NCIB has been reached; (ii) the NCIB expires; and (iii) the Company terminates the ASPP in accordance with its terms.

Keep reading...Show less
Keep reading...Show less
Zinc Investing

Trevali to Release Second Quarter Results on July 31, 2019

Trevali Mining Corporation (“Trevali” or the “Company”) (TSX:TV, BVL:TV) announces that the operating and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, will be released on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 after the Toronto Stock Exchange market close.

The Company will host a conference call and presentation webcast at 11:00AM Eastern Time on Thursday, August 1, 2019 to review the operating and financial results. Participants are advised to dial in five minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the call. A presentation will be made available on the Company’s website prior to the conference call.

Keep reading...Show less
Zinc Investing

Trevali Releases its Inaugural Sustainability Report

Trevali Mining Corporation (“Trevali” or the “Company”) (TSX:TV, BVL: TV) announced today that it has issued its inaugural Sustainability Report, which is available at www.trevali.com.

“This report is our first step towards becoming more transparent in how we manage the elements of sustainability,” said Ricus Grimbeek, President and CEO. “We will keep improving the quality of our data and management practices and build on the good progress we have made so far. The future of mining requires meeting higher sustainability standards and is an essential part of Trevali’s objective to become an industry leader in sustainability and one of the best underground mining companies in the world.”

Keep reading...Show less

Trevali Reschedules First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call

Trevali Mining Corporation ("Trevali" or the "Company") (TSX: TV) (BVL: TV) (OTCQX: TREVF) ( Frankfurt : 4TI) today announced that due to the ongoing situation following the Perkoa Mine flooding event of April 16, 2022 and the primary focus on the search for the eight miners who remain missing following the event the filing of its first quarter 2022 operating and financial results for the period ended March 31, 2022 and the accompanying conference call and webcast have been delayed.

Trevali Mining Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Trevali Mining Corporation)

The operating and financial results for the first quarter are now expected to be released on Monday, May 16, 2022 before the Toronto Stock Exchange market open.

Q1-2022 Financial and Operational Results Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call and webcast presentation at 1:00PM Eastern Time ( 10:00AM PT ) on Monday, May 16, 2022 to review the operating and financial results. Participants are advised to dial-in five minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the call. A presentation will be made available on the Company's website prior to the conference call.

Conference call dial-in details:

Date: Monday, May 16, 2022 at 1:00 PM Eastern Time
Dial-in: Toll-free ( North America ): +1 (877) 291-4570
International: +1 (647) 788-4919
Conference ID 3747868
Webcast: https://www.gowebcasting.com/11789

About Trevali Mining Corporation

Trevali is a global base-metals mining Company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada . The bulk of Trevali's revenue is generated from zinc and lead concentrate production at its three operational assets: the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso , the 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia , and the wholly owned Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada . In addition, Trevali owns the Halfmile and Stratmat Properties and the Restigouche Deposit in New Brunswick, Canada . Trevali also owns an effective 44% interest in the Gergarub Project in Namibia . The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties within its portfolio, as well as other mineral assets it may acquire that fit its strategic criteria. Trevali's vision is to be a responsible, top-tier operator of long-life, low-cost mines in stable pro-mining jurisdictions. Trevali is committed to socially responsible mining, working safely, ethically, and with integrity. Integrating responsible practices into its management systems, standards, and decision-making processes is essential to ensuring everyone and every community's long-term sustainability.

The shares of Trevali are listed on the TSX (symbol TV), the OTCQX (symbol TREVF), the Lima Stock Exchange (symbol TV), and the Frankfurt Exchange (symbol 4TI). For further details on Trevali, readers are referred to the Company's website ( www.trevali.com ) and to Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

SOURCE Trevali Mining Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/03/c7316.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Tinka Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Tinka Resources Limited ("Tinka" or the "Company") (TSX.V:TK)(BVL:TK)(OTCQB:TKRFF) announces the results of the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on April 28, 2022 (the "Meeting

A total of 161,983,607 common shares were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting, representing 47.54% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares of the Company as at the record date. All the matters submitted to the shareholders, as set out in the Notice of Meeting and Information Circular dated March 23, 2022, were voted in favour, including: (a) fixing the size of the Board of Tinka to six; (b) the adoption of a new stock option plan, pursuant to which the Company may grant stock options up to 10% of its issued and outstanding common shares at the time of the grant; and (c) the appointment of D&H Group LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trevali Announces Mine Rehabilitation and Dewatering Progress at Perkoa Mine in Response to Flooding Event and Provides an Update on Search and Rescue Efforts

Trevali Mining Corporation ("Trevali" or the "Company") (TSX: TV) (BVL: TV) (OTCQX: TREVF) ( Frankfurt : 4TI) provides an update on search and rescue efforts for eight missing workers as well as progress made on mine rehabilitation and dewatering at the Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso following intense rainfall that occurred in the early morning of April 16, 2022 and resulted in flooding of the mine.

Trevali Logo (CNW Group/Trevali Mining Corporation)

Eight workers remain unaccounted for following the evacuation of the underground area of the mine and the Company is working closely with Burkinabe authorities as search and rescue efforts continue. Mining and milling operations at Perkoa will remain suspended for the foreseeable future as the Company investigates the cause of the flood event.

The Company initially reported the incident on April 16, 2022 , the date of the flooding. A second release was issued April 21, 2022 to provide an update on the Company's activities in response to the flooding of the mine and convey the initial assessment of events surrounding the flood event at the Perkoa Mine. The Company today provides a further update on its activities in response to the flooding of the mine, particularly the logistical operation behind the search and rescue efforts for the missing workers, which includes mine decline rehabilitation and dewatering activities.

"Our primary focus is the search for our colleagues and to do this we are getting pumping and other dewatering equipment where it is most needed," said Ricus Grimbeek, President and CEO. "The flood eroded the decline ramp that is the primary access to all levels of the mine and repairing this access ramp for safe use was a critical initial step in our efforts. With the completion of the decline rehabilitation to Level 520, pumping capacity has now increased, including the installation of a new 5,000-metre pipeline to surface with multiple teams of welders dedicated to completing the assembly and installation. Trevali's senior leadership and Byrnecut, Trevali's mining contractor at the Perkoa Mine, continue to meet with the families of the missing workers and to ensure they have everything they need in these difficult times. We are grateful for the valuable support from the Burkina Faso government and the broader Burkina Faso mining community who are providing all assistance possible in our search and rescue efforts."

The Company has had regular communications with, and received assistance from, the Burkinabe Ministry of Mines and Quarries, the National Emergency Rescue, Military Civil Construction, the Governor of Central-West Region, and the High Commissioner of Réo. A delegation from the government was provided a briefing at the Perkoa Mine site on April 23 . Representatives included the Minister of Mines and Quarries, the Minister of Environment, the Minister of Labour, the Minister of Religious and Cultural Activities, the Governor of Central-West Region and the President of the Chamber of Mines.

Additional updates:

  • The water level in the mine has settled at approximately Level 520 (520 metres from surface). Communications and electrical power have now been re-established to Level 520.

  • While most workers underground or preparing to enter the mine were able to safely evacuate, the eight missing workers were working below Level 520 at the time of the flooding and there has been no communication with these workers since soon after the evacuation order was given. There are two refuge chambers located below Level 520 that are designed to provide a refuge for workers trapped in a hazardous environment. We do not know if some or all of the eight missing workers were able to access these refuge chambers.

  • The decline ramp roadway is the essential access for vehicles moving people and equipment between levels in the mine. The torrent of water entering the mine resulted in significant road surface erosion. Rehabilitation of the decline ramp is essential to allow the transport of larger pumps to Level 520 to increase dewatering capacity. The Company has completed approximately 3,643 metres of an estimated 5,000 metres of decline ramp rehabilitation the Company believes is required to gain access to lower mine levels, reaching the water level at Level 520 as of April 23 .

  • The Company has a three-stage dewatering plan, of which the first two stages – the repurposing of existing piping to commence initial dewatering efforts, followed by the installation of additional underground pumping infrastructure to facilitate an increase in pumping capacity – are now complete and actively pumping. The third stage, which is currently in progress, involves the installation of 5,000 metres of new piping and higher-capacity pumps to increase pumping capacity. Multiple welding crews are mobilized for this assembly effort.

  • The objective of the plan is to dewater the mine to continue the search and rescue efforts for the missing colleagues while working toward completely dewatering to the lowest level of the mine. The Company has also re-established sump pumping in the open pit and doubled pumping volume capacity as a precautionary measure while we continue to investigate the cause of the event.

The Company will provide further details on progress of search and rescue activities and site investigation as more information becomes available.

About Trevali Mining Corporation

Trevali is a global base-metals mining Company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada . The bulk of Trevali's revenue is generated from zinc and lead concentrate production at its three operational assets: the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso , the 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia , and the wholly owned Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada . In addition, Trevali owns the Halfmile and Stratmat Properties and the Restigouche Deposit in New Brunswick, Canada . Trevali also owns an effective 44% interest in the Gergarub Project in Namibia . The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties within its portfolio, as well as other mineral assets it may acquire that fit its strategic criteria. Trevali's vision is to be a responsible, top-tier operator of long-life, low-cost mines in stable pro-mining jurisdictions. Trevali is committed to socially responsible mining, working safely, ethically, and with integrity. Integrating responsible practices into its management systems, standards, and decision-making processes is essential to ensuring everyone and every community's long-term sustainability.

The shares of Trevali are listed on the TSX (symbol TV), the OTCQX (symbol TREVF), the Lima Stock Exchange (symbol TV), and the Frankfurt Exchange (symbol 4TI). For further details on Trevali, readers are referred to the Company's website ( www.trevali.com ) and to Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management of the Company as of the date the statement are published, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "outlook", "guidance", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's expectations or beliefs regarding future events including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the suspension of mining and milling operations at Perkoa, the rescue and recovery efforts at Perkoa, including the Company's plans with respect thereto, the efficacy of the Company's pumping, decline ramp rehabilitation and de-watering activities and  its efforts to restore electrical power and communications at the lower levels of Perkoa, the Company's ability to effectively dewater the mine and restore access to the lower levels of Perkoa, the results of any investigation of the flooding incident, the Company's assessment of the effect of the flooding on the safety and structural integrity of Perkoa's underground areas, the effect of the flooding on the cost of production at Perkoa, the length of time before underground mining operations can be recommenced safely at Perkoa and the effect of the suspension on the Company's results of operations and metal production. As well, forward looking statements relate to the Company's growth strategies, the continued success of mineral exploration, the content, cost, timing and results of future exploration programs and life of mine expectancies, Trevali's ability to fund future exploration activities, estimation of mineral reserves and mineral resources, the realization of mineral reserve estimates, the timing and amount of estimated future production, costs of production and capital expenditures, success of mining operations, environmental risks, unanticipated reclamation expenses and title disputes or claims. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks related to to the Company's search efforts and plans to remedy the impact of the flooding at the Perkoa Mine, including that such efforts and plans will not be effective or achieve their desired outcomes; actual results of current exploration activities, including the inherent uncertainty of mineral exploration and estimations of exploration targets; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; future prices of zinc, lead, silver and other minerals and the anticipated sensitivity of our financial performance to such prices; possible variations in ore reserves, grade or recoveries; dependence on key personnel; potential conflicts of interest involving our directors and officers; labour pool constraints; labour disputes; availability of infrastructure required for the development of mining projects; delays or inability to obtain governmental and regulatory approvals for mining operations or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities; counterparty risks; increased operating and capital costs; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; operating in foreign jurisdictions with risk of changes to governmental regulation, including any new or ongoing decrees and regulations issued by any governmental authority in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; compliance with governmental regulations; compliance with environmental laws and regulations; land reclamation and mine closure obligations; challenges to title or ownership interest of our mineral properties; maintaining ongoing social license to operate; impact of climatic conditions on the Company's mining operations; corruption and bribery; limitations inherent in our insurance coverage; compliance with debt covenants; competition in the mining industry; our ability to integrate new acquisitions into our operations; cybersecurity threats; litigation; and other risks of the mining industry including, without limitation, other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described in the Company's annual information form, interim and annual audited consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis of those statements, all of which are filed and available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Trevali provides no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events may differ from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Trevali Mining Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/25/c2355.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Metallum Resources completes $5.2 million private placement to advance the development of the Superior Lake Zinc Project and Board changes

Metallum Resources completes $5.2 million private placement to advance the development of the Superior Lake Zinc Project and Board changes

(TheNewswire)

Metallum Resources Inc.

April 21, 2022 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia: Metallum Resources Inc. (TSXV:MZN) is pleased to report that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement with the issuance of 87,371,674 units at $0.06 each, for gross proceeds of $5,242,300.  Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one warrant which entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at $0.14 for two years from closing.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trevali Provides an Update on Search and Rescue Efforts at its Perkoa Mine in Response to Flooding Event and Suspends Perkoa Production Guidance

Trevali Mining Corporation ("Trevali" or the "Company") (TSX: TV) (BVL: TV) (OTCQX: TREVF) ( Frankfurt : 4TI) provides an update on search and rescue efforts at the Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso following intense rainfall that occurred in the early morning of April 16, 2022 and resulted in a flash flood that breached protective berms surrounding the open pit.

Trevali Mining Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Trevali Mining Corporation)

Eight workers remain unaccounted for following the evacuation of the underground area of the mine and search and rescue efforts continue. Mining and milling operations at Perkoa will remain suspended for the foreseeable future and the Company is working closely with Burkinabe authorities as it investigates the cause of the flood event following heavy rainfall of approximately 125 mm of rain that fell in less than an hour.

Trevali's senior leaders, including Ricus Grimbeek, President and Chief Executive Officer, Derek du Preez, Chief Operating Officer, and Richard Weishaupt , Senior Vice President, Health, Safety, Environment & Community, have travelled to the Perkoa Mine site and are conducting site and area inspections, an inspection of accessible areas of the underground mine, and will have conversations with the families of the eight missing workers.

"Our primary focus has been, and will remain, the search and rescue of the missing eight miners and our thoughts are with the families, friends, and colleagues who have been impacted," said Ricus Grimbeek, President and CEO. "In the days following the flash flood, we have been working tirelessly with the support of various government agencies and officials who have made numerous visits to the mine site and are working in coordination with rescue efforts. We have also received tremendous support from the extended mining community in Burkina Faso , who have volunteered highly trained personnel and equipment for use in the search and rescue."

"The health and safety of our workers is our top priority, and all efforts are being made to extend the search into the lower levels of the Perkoa Mine. We will not cease our efforts until we have found our missing colleagues."

In the days following the flash flood, Perkoa employees and Trevali management have continued to work with Byrnecut, Trevali's mining contractor at the Perkoa Mine, to support the families and community members of the missing workers. Management from both companies are in daily contact with family members of the missing eight workers to provide assistance, support, and updates on the rescue operation.

After initial assessment, the following has been determined:

  • A heavy rainfall event with approximately 125 mm of rain in less than an hour, as reported by the Ministry of Mines and Quarries in an April 19 Communique, occurred the morning of April 16 in the region of the Perkoa Mine, triggering local flash floods. This rain event occurred outside the usual rainy season, which is June to September.
  • The open pit of the Perkoa Mine was surrounded by two separate berms that were breached by the flash flood. Water entered the open pit and subsequently went into the underground mine. As the water entered the mine, electricity and communications underground were lost.
  • While the majority of workers underground or preparing to enter the mine were able to safely evacuate, eight workers remain unaccounted for. There has been no communication with these workers since soon after the evacuation order was given.

Subsequent to evacuation:

  • After flooding stopped, the water level in the mine settled at approximately Level 520 (520 metres from surface). The search above this level was completed as of April 16, 2022 . Mine depth is to Level 710.
  • Personnel from the Burkinabe Ministry of Mines and Quarries, the National Emergency Rescue, Military Civil Construction, the Governor of Central West Region, and High Commissioner of Réo have made numerous visits to the mine site and are working in coordination with rescue efforts.
  • Communications have been re-established to Level 520 and electrical power is re-established to Level 430.

The Company will provide further details on progress of the mine rescue and site investigation as more information becomes available.

2022 Production guidance for Perkoa suspended

All underground mining and surface activities at Perkoa remain suspended as the search and rescue operation continues and the Company and authorities investigate the flood event. The current suspension, investigation and review of future mining at the Perkoa Mine will likely result in reduced zinc production in 2022 for the Company relative to previously released annual guidance. The requirements for infrastructure refurbishment and construction linked to repairs and rehabilitation at the mine remain unknown, as does the timing for a potential restart of mining and processing activities. Underground development activities will only recommence once it has been determined that this can be done safely. As the Company's investigation progresses and the assessment of the underground areas advances, we will provide additional detail on the estimated impact on mining operations. In the meantime, we are suspending our production and cost guidance for 2022 as it relates to Perkoa.

About Trevali Mining Corporation

Trevali is a global base-metals mining Company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada . The bulk of Trevali's revenue is generated from zinc and lead concentrate production at its three operational assets: the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso , the 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia , and the wholly owned Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada . In addition, Trevali owns the Halfmile and Stratmat Properties and the Restigouche Deposit in New Brunswick, Canada . Trevali also owns an effective 44% interest in the Gergarub Project in Namibia . The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties within its portfolio, as well as other mineral assets it may acquire that fit its strategic criteria. Trevali's vision is to be a responsible, top-tier operator of long-life, low-cost mines in stable pro-mining jurisdictions. Trevali is committed to socially responsible mining, working safely, ethically, and with integrity. Integrating responsible practices into its management systems, standards, and decision-making processes is essential to ensuring everyone and every community's long-term sustainability.

The shares of Trevali are listed on the TSX (symbol TV), the OTCQX (symbol TREVF), the Lima Stock Exchange (symbol TV), and the Frankfurt Exchange (symbol 4TI). For further details on Trevali, readers are referred to the Company's website ( www.trevali.com ) and to Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management of the Company as of the date the statement are published, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "outlook", "guidance", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's expectations or beliefs regarding future events including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the suspension of mining and  milling operations at Perkoa, the rescue and recovery efforts at Perkoa, the efficacy of pumping, de-watering and restoration of electrical power and communications at the lower levels of Perkoa, the results of any investigation of the flooding incident, the Company's assessment of the effect of the flooding on the safety and structural integrity of Perkoa's underground areas, the effect of the flooding on the cost of production at Perkoa, the length of time before underground mining operations can be recommenced safely at Perkoa and the effect of the suspension on the Company's results of operations and metal production.  As well, forward looking statements relate to the Company's growth strategies, the continued success of mineral exploration, the content, cost, timing and results of future exploration programs and life of mine expectancies, Trevali's ability to fund future exploration activities, estimation of mineral reserves and mineral resources, the realization of mineral reserve estimates, the timing and amount of estimated future production, costs of production and capital expenditures, success of mining operations, environmental risks, unanticipated reclamation expenses and title disputes or claims. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks related to actual results of current exploration activities, including the inherent uncertainty of mineral exploration and estimations of exploration targets; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; future prices of zinc, lead, silver and other minerals and the anticipated sensitivity of our financial performance to such prices; possible variations in ore reserves, grade or recoveries; dependence on key personnel; potential conflicts of interest involving our directors and officers; labour pool constraints; labour disputes; availability of infrastructure required for the development of mining projects; delays or inability to obtain governmental and regulatory approvals for mining operations or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities; counterparty risks; increased operating and capital costs; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; operating in foreign jurisdictions with risk of changes to governmental regulation, including any new or ongoing decrees and regulations issued by any governmental authority in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; compliance with governmental regulations; compliance with environmental laws and regulations; land reclamation and mine closure obligations; challenges to title or ownership interest of our mineral properties; maintaining ongoing social license to operate; impact of climatic conditions on the Company's mining operations; corruption and bribery; limitations inherent in our insurance coverage; compliance with debt covenants; competition in the mining industry; our ability to integrate new acquisitions into our operations; cybersecurity threats; litigation; and other risks of the mining industry including, without limitation, other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described in the Company's annual information form, interim and annual audited consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis of those statements, all of which are filed and available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Trevali provides no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events may differ from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Trevali Mining Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/21/c4973.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trevali Reports Flooding Event at its Perkoa Mine

Trevali is a global base-metals mining Company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The bulk of Trevali's revenue is generated from zinc and lead concentrate production at its three operational assets: the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso, the 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia, and the wholly owned Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada. (CNW Group/Trevali Mining Corporation)

Trevali Mining Corporation ("Trevali" or the "Company") (TSX: TV) (BVL: TV) (OTCQX: TREVF) ( Frankfurt : 4TI) announces that early this morning a flooding event occurred after heavy rainfall in which the Company's Perkoa mine in Burkina Faso was flooded in certain areas. The mine was evacuated, and mine rescue efforts were immediately initiated and are ongoing. Eight workers are currently missing underground.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×