Transaction in Own Shares

Transaction in Own Shares   

29 January, 2026

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Shell plc (the ‘Company') announces that on 29 January, 2026 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue:

Date of purchase Number of Shares purchased Highest price paid

 		 Lowest price paid

 		 Volume weighted average price paid per share Venue Currency
29/01/2026 682,064 28.1750 27.4950 27.9112 LSE GBP
29/01/2026 - - - - Chi-X (CXE)
 GBP
29/01/2026 - - - - BATS (BXE)
 GBP
29/01/2026 668,939 32.6850 31.8500 32.3250 XAMS EUR
29/01/2026 - - - - CBOE DXE EUR
29/01/2026 - - - - TQEX EUR

These share purchases form part of the on- and off-market limbs of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on 30 October 2025.

In respect of this programme, Merrill Lynch International will make trading decisions in relation to the securities independently of the Company for a period from 30 October 2025 up to and including 30 January 2026.

The on-market limb will be effected within certain pre-set parameters and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares on-market. The off-market limb will be effected in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares off-market pursuant to the off-market buyback contract approved by its shareholders and the pre-set parameters set out therein. The programme will be conducted in accordance with Chapter 9 of the UK Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes ("EU MAR") and EU MAR as "onshored" into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time ("UK MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "EU MAR Delegated Regulation") and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as "onshored" into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.

In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a breakdown of the individual trades made by Merrill Lynch International on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

Enquiries

Media: International +44 (0) 207 934 5550; U.S. and Canada: https://www.Shell.us/about-us/news-and-insights/media/submit-an-inquiry.html

Attachment


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

shellshelnyse-sheloil-and-gas-investing
SHEL
The Conversation (0)
Finlay Minerals samples 15.3% Copper and 532 g/t Silver on its 100% owned SAY Project

Finlay Minerals samples 15.3% Copper and 532 g/t Silver on its 100% owned SAY Project

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL,OTC:FYMNF) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the 2025 SAY exploration program successfully identified new, large-scale targets with continued high-grade copper and silver signatures. Highlights from the 2025 Exploration Program... Keep Reading...
Finlay Minerals announces the commencement of the 2025 PIL & ATTY Property Exploration Programs

Finlay Minerals announces the commencement of the 2025 PIL & ATTY Property Exploration Programs

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of the 2025 exploration programs for its PIL and ATTY Properties within the Toodoggone Mining District of Northern British Columbia . These programs are fully funded under the Earn-In... Keep Reading...
Finlay Minerals stakes the JJB Property - within the Bear Lake Corridor of British Columbia

Finlay Minerals stakes the JJB Property - within the Bear Lake Corridor of British Columbia

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the staking of 9 mineral claims covering 15,453 hectares (approximately 154 km²) in the northern Bear Lake Corridor of British Columbia . The JJB Property is named in honour of Finlay's Founder,... Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

MEC Resources (MMR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Oil barrel and stock chart overlayed on map.

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in Oil Stocks?

Investing in oil stocks can be a lucrative endeavor, but determining the right time to enter a sector known for volatile swings can be tricky.Over the past five years, the oil market’s inherent volatility has been on clear display. Major declines in consumption brought on by the COVID-19... Keep Reading...
December 2025 Quarterly Report and Appendix 4C

December 2025 Quarterly Report and Appendix 4C

BPH Energy (BPH:AU) has announced December 2025 Quarterly Report and Appendix 4CDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Syntholene Energy Corp. Announces Issuance of Key U.S. Patent Covering Proprietary Fuel Synthesis Reactor

Syntholene Energy Corp. Announces Issuance of Key U.S. Patent Covering Proprietary Fuel Synthesis Reactor

Newly granted patent represents a foundational innovation, engineered to deliver high-yield, low-cost, and ultra-pure synthetic fuels, including eSAFSyntholene Energy Corp. (TSXV: ESAF) (FSE: 3DD0) ("Syntholene" or the "Company") announces the issuance of its first U.S. Patent granted by the... Keep Reading...
Coelacanth Energy (TSXV:CEI)

Coelacanth Energy

Keep Reading...
Phone displaying Chevron logo against oil pumps and sunset background.

Chevron Reportedly Targeting Q1 Sale of Singapore Refining and Fuel Assets

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is moving toward the exit from its downstream footprint in Singapore, with the US oil major aiming to finalize the sale of its refining and fuel distribution assets in the first quarter of the year.According to a Reuters exclusive, four people familiar with the matter said the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Multiple Copper-Silver Mineralised Structures Identified, Agdz Est Project, Morocco

Selta Project - Gold Exploration Update

Rio Silver Launches Metallurgical Program to De-Risk Processing and Optimize Silver Recoveries at Maria Norte

Equity Metals Provides Corporate Update

Related News

silver-investing

Multiple Copper-Silver Mineralised Structures Identified, Agdz Est Project, Morocco

gold-investing

Selta Project - Gold Exploration Update

Queensland Reports AU$115 Billion Revenue from Resource Sector in 2025

precious-metals-investing

Equity Metals Provides Corporate Update

precious-metals-investing

Rio Silver Launches Metallurgical Program to De-Risk Processing and Optimize Silver Recoveries at Maria Norte

precious-metals-investing

Silverco Announces $40 Million "Bought Deal" Offering

gold-investing

Flow Metals Provides Structural Interpretation Update from Sixtymile Gold Project