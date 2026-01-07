The Conversation (0)
January 07, 2026
BPH Energy (BPH:AU) has announced Trading Halt
11 November 2025
BPH Energy: Fueling Innovation
30 November 2025
BPH Energy Limited Chair's Address to Shareholders
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Boosting gas supply is a priority for Australia's economic and energy security. The following extracts illustrate the critical nature of gas supply shortages. The ACCC Gas Enquiry update released in June 2025 made key findings: - The ACCC considers it critical to gas market efficiency and long-term energy security that underlying impediments to the development... Keep Reading...
30 October 2025
BPH September Quarter Appendix 4C Cashflow
BPH Energy (BPH:AU) has announced BPH September Quarter Appendix 4C CashflowDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
30 October 2025
BPH September Quarter Operations Report
BPH Energy (BPH:AU) has announced BPH September Quarter Operations ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
24 September 2025
BPH Energy Limited PEP 11 Update - September 24, 2025
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - On 20 January 2025, BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) and Bounty Oil & Gas NL (Bounty) (ASX:BUY) as the PEP 11 Joint Venture announced that they had been given notice by the National Offshore Petroleum Titles Administrator (NOPTA) that the Joint Authority had refused the Joint Venture Applications made on 23 January 2020 (First Application) and 17 March 2021... Keep Reading...
23 September 2025
BPH Energy Limited PEP 11 Update - September 22, 2025
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - On 20 January 2025, BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) and Bounty Oil & Gas NL (Bounty) (ASX:BUY) as the PEP 11 Joint Venture announced that they had been given notice by the National Offshore Petroleum Titles Administrator (NOPTA) that the Joint Authority had refused the Joint Venture Applications made on 23 January 2020 (First Application) and 17 March 2021... Keep Reading...
06 January
Alvopetro Announces Record Sales Volumes
Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV,OTC:ALVOF) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces December sales volumes of 2,826 boepd (based on field estimates). In Brazil, December sales averaged 2,687 boepd, including natural gas sales of 14.9 MMcfpd, associated natural gas liquids sales from condensate of 183 bopd and... Keep Reading...
05 January
TERRA CLEAN PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE AND WELCOMES THE UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY'S RECENT NEW DOMESTIC NUCLEAR FUEL SUPPLY CHAIN & URANIUM FOCUS
Terra Clean Energy CORP. ("Terra" or the "Company") (CSE: TCEC,OTC:TCEFF, OTCQB: TCEFF, FSE: C9O0) welcomes the recent U.S. Department of Energy announcement on uranium and announces the appointment of Jon Li as Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective January 1, 2026. In late December... Keep Reading...
05 January
Stallion Uranium Announces Mobilization for Winter Drilling Program, Appoints Paulo Santos as Chief Financial Officer
Stallion Uranium Corp. (the "Company" or "Stallion") (TSX-V: STUD; OTCQB: STLNF; FSE: B76) is pleased to announce the mobilization of personnel and equipment for the upcoming diamond drilling program at its Moonlite Property, located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan, and the... Keep Reading...
30 December 2025
Stallion Uranium Announces Increase to Flow-Through Financing and Completes Private Placement
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES Stallion Uranium Corp. (the "Company" or "Stallion") (TSX-V: STUD; OTCQB: STLNF; FSE: B76) is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated December 12, 2025 and December 17, 2025,... Keep Reading...
23 December 2025
Kinetiko Commences Trading on North American OTC Market
Kinetiko Energy (KKO:AU) has announced Kinetiko Commences Trading on North American OTC MarketDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
19 December 2025
Trump Media Strikes US$6 Billion Merger With TAE Technologies to Enter Fusion Energy
Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) has agreed to merge with fusion power developer TAE Technologies in an all-stock transaction valued at more than US$6 billion.Under the terms of the agreement, announced on Thursday (December 18), shareholders of Trump Media and TAE will each own... Keep Reading...
