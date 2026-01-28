The Conversation (0)
January 28, 2026
BPH Energy (BPH:AU) has announced December 2025 Quarterly Report and Appendix 4C
11 November 2025
BPH Energy: Fueling Innovation
11 January
Capital raise announcement
07 January
Trading Halt
30 October 2025
BPH September Quarter Appendix 4C Cashflow
BPH Energy (BPH:AU) has announced BPH September Quarter Appendix 4C CashflowDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
30 October 2025
BPH September Quarter Operations Report
BPH Energy (BPH:AU) has announced BPH September Quarter Operations ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
27 August 2025
Appendix 4E / Annual Financial Report
BPH Energy (BPH:AU) has announced Appendix 4E / Annual Financial ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
27 January
Syntholene Energy Corp. Announces Issuance of Key U.S. Patent Covering Proprietary Fuel Synthesis Reactor
Newly granted patent represents a foundational innovation, engineered to deliver high-yield, low-cost, and ultra-pure synthetic fuels, including eSAFSyntholene Energy Corp. (TSXV: ESAF) (FSE: 3DD0) ("Syntholene" or the "Company") announces the issuance of its first U.S. Patent granted by the... Keep Reading...
23 January
Chevron Reportedly Targeting Q1 Sale of Singapore Refining and Fuel Assets
Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is moving toward the exit from its downstream footprint in Singapore, with the US oil major aiming to finalize the sale of its refining and fuel distribution assets in the first quarter of the year.According to a Reuters exclusive, four people familiar with the matter said the... Keep Reading...
21 January
Syntholene Energy Corp. Opens the Market
Dan Sutton, Chief Executive Officer, Syntholene Energy Corp. ("Syntholene Energy" or the "Company") (TSXV: ESAF), and its executive management team, joined Robert Peterman, Chief Commercial Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX... Keep Reading...
21 January
Angkor Resources' Subsidiary Identifies Drill Targets On Block VIII Oil & Gas, Cambodia
(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA (January 21, 2026) TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces its energy subsidiary, Enercam Resources Cambodia Co. Ltd. ("EnerCam") has identified four drill targets across Block VIII for exploratory oil... Keep Reading...
20 January
Eric Nuttall: Oil/Gas in 2026 — Where I'm Investing, Plus Prices, Supply, Demand
Eric Nuttall, partner and senior portfolio manager at Ninepoint Partners, shares his outlook for oil and natural gas in 2026, emphasizing that he remains bullish on both. However, he's looking at different timelines — he sees natural gas as a more immediate story, while oil is likely to pick up... Keep Reading...
Latest News
Latest Press Releases
