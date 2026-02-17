The Conversation (0)
February 16, 2026
BPH Energy (BPH:AU) has announced Half Yearly Report and Accounts
11 November 2025
BPH Energy: Fueling Innovation
28 January
December 2025 Quarterly Report and Appendix 4C
BPH Energy (BPH:AU) has announced December 2025 Quarterly Report and Appendix 4CDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
11 January
Capital raise announcement
07 January
Trading Halt
30 October 2025
BPH September Quarter Appendix 4C Cashflow
BPH Energy (BPH:AU) has announced BPH September Quarter Appendix 4C CashflowDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
30 October 2025
BPH September Quarter Operations Report
BPH Energy (BPH:AU) has announced BPH September Quarter Operations ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
10 February
Syntholene Energy Selects Dynelectro, Developer of "World's Most Efficient Electrolyzer" as Vendor for Synthetic Fuel Demonstration Facility
Relationship Represents Potential Long Term Scalability of High Efficiency Supply Chain from Demonstration to Commercial ScaleSyntholene Energy CORP (TSXV: ESAF) (FSE: 3DD0) (OTCQB: SYNTF) ("Syntholene" or the "Company") announces that it has selected Dynelectro ApS (Denmark) as the electrolyzer... Keep Reading...
10 February
09 February
Syntholene Energy Corp. Announces Upsize to Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement
Proceeds to be used to Accelerate Procurement and Component Assembly for Demonstration Facility Deployment in IcelandSyntholene Energy CORP. (TSXV: ESAF,OTC:SYNTF) (FSE: 3DD0) (OTCQB: SYNTF) (the "Company" or "Syntholene") announces that it will be increasing the size of its previously announced... Keep Reading...
06 February
Syntholene Energy Corp. Announces $2.0 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement
Proceeds to be used to Accelerate Procurement and Component Assembly for Demonstration Facility Deployment in IcelandSyntholene Energy CORP. (TSXV: ESAF,OTC:SYNTF) (FSE: 3DD0) (OTCQB: SYNTF) (the "Company" or "Syntholene") announces that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of... Keep Reading...
