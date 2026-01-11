Capital raise announcement

Capital raise announcement

BPH Energy (BPH:AU) has announced Capital raise announcement

Download the PDF here.

BPH:AU
BPH Energy
BPH Energy (ASX:BPH)

BPH Energy: Fueling Innovation

Investing in a solution to Australia's growing clean energy market
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

BPH Energy (BPH:AU) has announced Trading Halt
Download the PDF here.
BPH Energy Limited Chair's Address to Shareholders

BPH Energy Limited Chair's Address to Shareholders

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Boosting gas supply is a priority for Australia's economic and energy security. The following extracts illustrate the critical nature of gas supply shortages. The ACCC Gas Enquiry update released in June 2025 made key findings: - The ACCC considers it critical to gas market efficiency and long-term energy security that underlying impediments to the development...
BPH September Quarter Appendix 4C Cashflow

BPH September Quarter Appendix 4C Cashflow

BPH Energy (BPH:AU) has announced BPH September Quarter Appendix 4C Cashflow
Download the PDF here.
BPH September Quarter Operations Report

BPH September Quarter Operations Report

BPH Energy (BPH:AU) has announced BPH September Quarter Operations Report
Download the PDF here.
BPH Energy Limited PEP 11 Update - September 24, 2025

BPH Energy Limited PEP 11 Update - September 24, 2025

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - On 20 January 2025, BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) and Bounty Oil & Gas NL (Bounty) (ASX:BUY) as the PEP 11 Joint Venture announced that they had been given notice by the National Offshore Petroleum Titles Administrator (NOPTA) that the Joint Authority had refused the Joint Venture Applications made on 23 January 2020 (First Application) and 17 March 2021...
Wooden blocks with green energy and sustainability icons.

Western Australia Opens Round 4 of the Clean Energy Future Fund

The Cook Government is continuing the Clean Energy Future Fund in 2026 with an AU$9 million budget.Now in its fourth round, the program will continue to support projects that deliver significant emissions reductions and community benefits.The fund was launched in 2020 to provide grants for...
Skyharbour Announces Additional Uranium Property Staking Increasing Total Portfolio to Over 662,000 Hectares in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Announces Additional Uranium Property Staking Increasing Total Portfolio to Over 662,000 Hectares in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH) (OTCQX: SYHBF) (Frankfurt: SC1P) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has acquired by low-cost staking forty new prospective uranium exploration claims in Northern Saskatchewan, increasing Skyharbour's total land package that it...
Alvopetro Announces Record Sales Volumes

Alvopetro Announces Record Sales Volumes

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV,OTC:ALVOF) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces December sales volumes of 2,826 boepd (based on field estimates). In Brazil, December sales averaged 2,687 boepd, including natural gas sales of 14.9 MMcfpd, associated natural gas liquids sales from condensate of 183 bopd and...
TERRA CLEAN PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE AND WELCOMES THE UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY'S RECENT NEW DOMESTIC NUCLEAR FUEL SUPPLY CHAIN & URANIUM FOCUS

TERRA CLEAN PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE AND WELCOMES THE UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY'S RECENT NEW DOMESTIC NUCLEAR FUEL SUPPLY CHAIN & URANIUM FOCUS

Terra Clean Energy CORP. ("Terra" or the "Company") (CSE: TCEC,OTC:TCEFF, OTCQB: TCEFF, FSE: C9O0) welcomes the recent U.S. Department of Energy announcement on uranium and announces the appointment of Jon Li as Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective January 1, 2026. In late December...
Stallion Uranium Announces Mobilization for Winter Drilling Program, Appoints Paulo Santos as Chief Financial Officer

Stallion Uranium Announces Mobilization for Winter Drilling Program, Appoints Paulo Santos as Chief Financial Officer

Stallion Uranium Corp. (the "Company" or "Stallion") (TSX-V: STUD; OTCQB: STLNF; FSE: B76) is pleased to announce the mobilization of personnel and equipment for the upcoming diamond drilling program at its Moonlite Property, located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan, and the...
Stallion Uranium Announces Increase to Flow-Through Financing and Completes Private Placement

Stallion Uranium Announces Increase to Flow-Through Financing and Completes Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES Stallion Uranium Corp. (the "Company" or "Stallion") (TSX-V: STUD; OTCQB: STLNF; FSE: B76) is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated December 12, 2025 and December 17, 2025,...

