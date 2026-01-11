The Conversation (0)
January 11, 2026
BPH Energy (BPH:AU) has announced Capital raise announcement
11 November 2025
BPH Energy: Fueling Innovation
07 January
Trading Halt
30 November 2025
BPH Energy Limited Chair's Address to Shareholders
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Boosting gas supply is a priority for Australia's economic and energy security. The following extracts illustrate the critical nature of gas supply shortages. The ACCC Gas Enquiry update released in June 2025 made key findings: - The ACCC considers it critical to gas market efficiency and long-term energy security that underlying impediments to the development... Keep Reading...
30 October 2025
BPH September Quarter Appendix 4C Cashflow
BPH Energy (BPH:AU) has announced BPH September Quarter Appendix 4C CashflowDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
30 October 2025
BPH September Quarter Operations Report
BPH Energy (BPH:AU) has announced BPH September Quarter Operations ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
24 September 2025
BPH Energy Limited PEP 11 Update - September 24, 2025
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - On 20 January 2025, BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) and Bounty Oil & Gas NL (Bounty) (ASX:BUY) as the PEP 11 Joint Venture announced that they had been given notice by the National Offshore Petroleum Titles Administrator (NOPTA) that the Joint Authority had refused the Joint Venture Applications made on 23 January 2020 (First Application) and 17 March 2021... Keep Reading...
