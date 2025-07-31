Trading Halt

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Trading Halt

REM:AU
RemSense Technologies
The Conversation (0)
Enabling industrial digital transformations through advanced asset visualisation solutions

June 2025 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

June 2025 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced June 2025 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

March 2025 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

March 2025 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced March 2025 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

Syntheia Signs Definitive Agreement for Call Center Acquisition

Syntheia Signs Definitive Agreement for Call Center Acquisition

Syntheia Corp. (CSE - SYAI) ("Syntheia" or the "Company") (Syntheia.ai), a leading provider of conversational AI solutions for inbound telephone call management, is pleased to announce that further to its press release on May 16, 2025, it has entered into a definitive agreement dated July 5, 2025 (the "Definitive Agreement"), to acquire certain assets from Call Center Guys Inc. ("CCG Assets"), an arm's length party (the "Transaction"). The Assets consist primarily of employees, customers and intellectual property of CCG.

Acquisitions Terms:

Syntheia Announces Closing of Private Placement

Syntheia Announces Closing of Private Placement

Syntheia Corp. (CSE: SYAI) (Syntheia.ai) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated May 29, 2025, it has closed its non-brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of $411,000 through the issuance of 4,110,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.10 per Unit (the "Offering").

Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.13 until June 17, 2027 (the "Expiry Date"), subject to an accelerated expiry in the event the volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares exceeds $0.13 for 20 consecutive trading days, the Company may, within 10 business days of the occurrence of such event, deliver a notice to the holders of the Warrants accelerating their Expiry Date to a date that is not less than 30 days following the date of such notice and the issuance of a press release by the Company announcing the acceleration notice (the "Accelerated Exercise Period"). Any unexercised Warrants shall automatically expire at the end of the Accelerated Exercise Period.

Syntheia Announces Private Placement

Syntheia Announces Private Placement

Syntheia Corp. (CSE: SYAI) (Syntheia.ai) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of up to $500,000 through the issuance of up to 5,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.10 per Unit (the "Offering").

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.13 until the date that is two years from the closing of the Offering (the "Expiry Date"), subject to an accelerated expiry in the event the volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares exceeds $0.13 for 20 consecutive trading days, the Company may, within 10 business days of the occurrence of such event, deliver a notice to the holders of the Warrants accelerating their Expiry Date to a date that is not less than 30 days following the date of such notice and the issuance of a press release by the Company announcing the acceleration notice (the "Accelerated Exercise Period"). Any unexercised Warrants shall automatically expire at the end of the Accelerated Exercise Period.

Spearmint Proposes Share Consolidation

Spearmint Proposes Share Consolidation

Spearmint Resources Inc. (CSE: SPMT) (OTC Pink: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) (the "Company" or "Spearmint") announces that it intends to complete a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares (the "Shares") on the basis of one new Share (a "Post-consolidated Share") for every ten currently outstanding Shares (the "Consolidation"). The Company also announces it intends to change its name and its trading symbol in connection with the proposed Consolidation.

Completion of the Consolidation, name change and symbol change are subject to approval by the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). The effective date of the Consolidation, name change and symbol change will be announced in a subsequent news release.

Syntheia Signs Non-Binding LOI for Call Center Acquisition

Syntheia Signs Non-Binding LOI for Call Center Acquisition

Syntheia Corp. (CSE :SYAI) ("Syntheia" or the "Company") (Syntheia.ai), a leading provider of conversational AI solutions for inbound telephone call management, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent dated May 6, 2025 (the "LOI"), to acquire Beyond The Call Inc. ("BTC"), an arm's length party, and certain of its assets, a call Center in Ontario (the "Proposed Transaction").

Traditional call centers are inefficient legacy businesses with high staff turnover (~ 70%) that have challenges maintaining consistent service quality, maintaining high call volumes, increasing cost of labour along with shortage of qualified labour.

Skyscrapers with logos of Apple, Amazon, Microsoft; "Tech 5" text overlay.

Tech 5: Earnings Season Continues as Meta, Microsoft, Apple and Amazon Report

This week was packed with significant developments across the tech and finance sectors.

Mixed earnings reports from four of the Magnificent Seven revealed the impact tariffs could have on future operations, while Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and Visa (NYSE:V) announced new artificial intelligence (AI) payment initiatives.

Meanwhile, Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) faced antitrust challenges in court as NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) navigated changing AI chip export regulations.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Security Class Suspension from Quotation

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

×