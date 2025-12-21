The Conversation (0)
RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Expanded ExxonMobil Award Validates RemSense Strategy
09 October
RemSense Technologies
Enabling industrial digital transformations through advanced asset visualisation solutions Keep Reading...
30 October
Q1 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report
RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Q1 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
26 October
ExxonMobil Project Confirms REMs Top Tier Energy Position
RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced ExxonMobil Project Confirms REMs Top Tier Energy PositionDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
23 October
Chevron Extends Partnership with REM in Major Contract Award
RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Chevron Extends Partnership with REM in Major Contract AwardDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
16 October
Strategic Entry into Australian Gas Infrastructure Sector
RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Strategic Entry into Australian Gas Infrastructure SectorDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
10 September
Shell Contract Consolidates Top Tier Global Energy Position
RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Shell Contract Consolidates Top Tier Global Energy PositionDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
6h
Trading Halt
17 December
Transformational A$9.1m ARR Global Contract Win
RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Transformational A$9.1m ARR Global Contract WinDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
16 December
Trading Halt
26 November
Syntheia Announces Closing of Shares for Debt Transaction
Syntheia Corp. (CSE: SYAI,OTC:SYAIF) ("Syntheia" or the "Company") (Syntheia.ai) is pleased to announce that it has settled an aggregate of $590,768.28 of indebtedness to certain creditors of the Company through the issuance of 4,923,069 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common... Keep Reading...
18 November
Contract Conversion with Major Australian Retail Bank
RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Contract Conversion with Major Australian Retail BankDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
14 November
Syntheia Announces Shares for Debt Transaction
Syntheia Corp. (CSE: SYAI) ("Syntheia" or the "Company") (Syntheia.ai) is pleased to announce that it intends to settle an aggregate of $590,768.28 of indebtedness to certain creditors of the Company through the issuance of 4,923,069 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common... Keep Reading...
