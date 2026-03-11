TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (48%, operator) announces the start-up of the Lapa South-West project, located in the Santos Basin, approximately 300 kilometers offshore Brazil.
The Lapa South-West project, including three wells connected to the existing Lapa floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) unit, will increase production from the Lapa field by 25,000 barrels per day.
"The start-up of our operated Lapa South-West project marks another important milestone for TotalEnergies in Brazil, a key growth country for our Company," said Nicolas Terraz, President Exploration & Production of TotalEnergies . "This project, which leverages the available capacity of the existing Lapa facilities, delivers low cost and low emission oil production in line with our Company strategy and contributes to the achievement of our objective to grow our production by 3% per year until 2030".
With this start-up, TotalEnergies continues to ramp up its portfolio in Brazil, following the start-up of Mero-4 in May 2025, and ahead of the start-ups of Atapu-2 and Sépia-2 expected in 2029.
***
About TotalEnergies in Brazil
TotalEnergies has been operating in Brazil for 50 years and employs close to 4,000 people in the country. Its presence encompasses Exploration & Production, gas, renewable electricity (solar and wind), lubricants and chemicals.
TotalEnergies' Exploration & Production portfolio in the country currently includes 9 licenses, of which four are operated. In 2025, the Company's average production in the country was 184,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
TotalEnergies is investing in the growth of the renewable energy segment in Brazil: in October 2022, it entered a partnership with Casa dos Ventos, Brazil's leading renewable energy player, to jointly develop a 12 GW renewable energy portfolio, including onshore wind, photovoltaic and battery storage.
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas, biogas and low-carbon hydrogen, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.
