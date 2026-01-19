Torrent Capital: One Investment. Actively Managed Growth.

Torrent Capital

Torrent Capital (TSXV:TORR) is a publicly listed investment company offering investors exposure to a professionally managed portfolio of public and private growth investments.

The company gives investors access to a sector-agnostic, actively managed investment platform that combines long-term core positions with income-generating strategies. Its diversified portfolio spans public

Company Highlights

  • Proven Performance Across Market Cycles: NAV grew from ~$0.25 in 2017 to ~$0.87 as of November 30, 2025 (15.84 percent CAGR), Outperforming the S&P500 and TSX Small Cap Index, which increased at rates of 13.13 percent and 7.77 percent respectively.
  • Diversified Investment Model: Combines public equities, private ventures and royalty investments to balance growth and stability through market cycles.
  • Active Management and Transparency: Torrent publishes frequent NAV updates and portfolio disclosures, providing clarity that differentiates it from other investment companies.
  • Proven Leadership: Led by CEO Wade Dawe and a team with over C$2 billion in deals completed, Torrent combines decades of entrepreneurial and capital markets experience across public and private companies.
  • Strategic focus: Targeted exposure to key growth themes—including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and critical minerals—balancing innovation with defensive holdings to produce long-term compounding.

Torrent Capital Ltd. (TSXV: TORR,OTC:TRRPF) ("Torrent" or the "Company") today announced its portfolio and Net Asset Value (NAV) update for November 2025. The results highlight management's disciplined approach to capital management which resulted in the continued strengthening of the company's... Keep Reading...
As of September 30, 2025, Torrent had a NAV of $33.5 million (or $0.88 per share), with cash on hand of $4.3 million.Torrent Capital Ltd. (TSXV: TORR,OTC:TRRPF) ("Torrent" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, along with an update on its... Keep Reading...
Mr. Wade Dawe, announces the acquisition of common shares of Torrent Capital Ltd. (TSXV: TORR,OTC:TRRPF) ("Torrent"). On November 7, 2025, Kelligrew Inc., a private corporation controlled by Mr. Dawe, acquired 50,000 common shares of Torrent via acquisitions on the open market at an average... Keep Reading...
Torrent Capital Ltd. has sold its remaining Solana (SOL) holdings, realizing gross proceeds of approximately $12.4 million CAD and strengthening its cash position.Torrent Capital Ltd., (TSXV: TORR,OTC:TRRPF), ("Torrent" or the "Company") has exited its position in Solana (SOL) through a series... Keep Reading...
Torrent Capital Ltd., (TSXV: TORR,OTC:TRRPF), ("Torrent" or the "Company") today announced its preliminary financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2025, along with an initial update on portfolio performance. As of September 30, 2025, Torrent reports a Net Asset Value ("NAV")... Keep Reading...
Reporting Digital Assets: What US Investors Need to Know in 2026

A dynamic situation is developing as the Trump administration's emphasis on innovation interacts with the established Internal Revenue Service (IRS) structure and its extensive capabilities for tax oversight.While the government has abandoned the regulation-by-enforcement approach, tax attorney... Keep Reading...
Crypto Market Update: Trump’s Tariff Threats Trigger US$875 Million Crypto Liquidation Wave

Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Monday (January 19) as of 9:00 a.m. UTC. Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I,... Keep Reading...
Understanding Privacy Coins: Zcash, Monero and the Future of Anonymity

As global regulatory scrutiny intensifies and blockchain surveillance expands, privacy coins are gaining traction for their ability to enhance both user anonymity and transaction confidentiality. While traditional cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin operate on transparent, public ledgers where users'... Keep Reading...
Crypto Market Update: US Senate Sets January Clock on Crypto Structure Bill

Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Wednesday (January 14) as of 9:00 p.m. UTC. Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure:... Keep Reading...
Crypto Market Update: South Korea Lifts Ban on Corporate Crypto Investing, BitGo Files for IPO

Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Monday (January 12) as of 9:00 p.m. UTC. Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I,... Keep Reading...
Crypto Market Update: BNY Mellon Moves Toward Tokenized Deposits for Institutional Clients

Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Friday (January 9) as of 9:00 p.m. UTC. Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I,... Keep Reading...

Transition Metals: Discovery-focused Multi-commodity Exploration Company

Further Cu-Au mineralised area identified at Glava Project

Paterson Exploration Review Update

Hydrogeological Tests Validate ISR Uranium Potential

