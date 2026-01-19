Torrent Capital: One Investment. Actively Managed Growth.

The Conversation (0)
January 19, 2026
Torrent Capital (TSXV:TORR) is a publicly listed investment company offering investors exposure to a professionally managed portfolio of public and private growth investments.
The company gives investors access to a sector-agnostic, actively managed investment platform that combines long-term core positions with income-generating strategies. Its diversified portfolio spans public
Company Highlights
- Proven Performance Across Market Cycles: NAV grew from ~$0.25 in 2017 to ~$0.87 as of November 30, 2025 (15.84 percent CAGR), Outperforming the S&P500 and TSX Small Cap Index, which increased at rates of 13.13 percent and 7.77 percent respectively.
- Diversified Investment Model: Combines public equities, private ventures and royalty investments to balance growth and stability through market cycles.
- Active Management and Transparency: Torrent publishes frequent NAV updates and portfolio disclosures, providing clarity that differentiates it from other investment companies.
- Proven Leadership: Led by CEO Wade Dawe and a team with over C$2 billion in deals completed, Torrent combines decades of entrepreneurial and capital markets experience across public and private companies.
- Strategic focus: Targeted exposure to key growth themes—including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and critical minerals—balancing innovation with defensive holdings to produce long-term compounding.
10 December 2025
Torrent Capital Announces November Portfolio and Net Asset Value Update
Torrent Capital Ltd. (TSXV: TORR,OTC:TRRPF) ("Torrent" or the "Company") today announced its portfolio and Net Asset Value (NAV) update for November 2025. The results highlight management's disciplined approach to capital management which resulted in the continued strengthening of the company's... Keep Reading...
13 November 2025
Torrent Capital Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results; Announces October Portfolio and Net Asset Value Update
As of September 30, 2025, Torrent had a NAV of $33.5 million (or $0.88 per share), with cash on hand of $4.3 million.Torrent Capital Ltd. (TSXV: TORR,OTC:TRRPF) ("Torrent" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, along with an update on its... Keep Reading...
07 November 2025
Wade Dawe News Release Related to Acquisition of Common Shares Of Torrent Capital Ltd
Mr. Wade Dawe, announces the acquisition of common shares of Torrent Capital Ltd. (TSXV: TORR,OTC:TRRPF) ("Torrent"). On November 7, 2025, Kelligrew Inc., a private corporation controlled by Mr. Dawe, acquired 50,000 common shares of Torrent via acquisitions on the open market at an average... Keep Reading...
05 November 2025
Torrent Capital Announces Disposition of Its Solana Holdings
Torrent Capital Ltd. has sold its remaining Solana (SOL) holdings, realizing gross proceeds of approximately $12.4 million CAD and strengthening its cash position.Torrent Capital Ltd., (TSXV: TORR,OTC:TRRPF), ("Torrent" or the "Company") has exited its position in Solana (SOL) through a series... Keep Reading...
09 October 2025
Torrent Capital Reports Preliminary Q3 2025 Financial Results and Portfolio Update
Torrent Capital Ltd., (TSXV: TORR,OTC:TRRPF), ("Torrent" or the "Company") today announced its preliminary financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2025, along with an initial update on portfolio performance. As of September 30, 2025, Torrent reports a Net Asset Value ("NAV")... Keep Reading...
