Bill C15 receiving royal assent marks a pivotal transition towards a consumer-driven banking ecosystem in Canada.

This legislation paves the way for structured data sharing, enhanced consumer control and the possibility of stablecoin regulation under the Bank of Canada, but also raises important questions, like how to shape consumer access, what the competitive landscape will look like and how to maintain protection while fostering innovation.

Implementing this legislation successfully could democratize financial services, lower prices, and boost fintech startups. Conversely, poorly executed policies might lead to market concentration, suppressing competition and innovation.

Luckily, Canada has plenty to learn from other markets. A flexible, consumer-centric approach focused on active market engagement can help Canada leapfrog some of the challenges faced elsewhere.

Stephen Boms, Executive Director of FDATA North America, appeared on a recent episode of the Investing News Network's podcast to explain the risks associated with a one-size-fits-all accreditation model, such as Australia’s, and the potential benefits of a proportional accreditation framework, an approach he said could prevent market concentration. With technical standards potentially announced in the coming months, Baums emphasizes that clear, enforceable timelines and standards are essential for accelerating Canada’s open banking rollout. “Without these signals, progress stalls,” he notes.

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Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.