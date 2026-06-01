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Bill Barhydt on DeFi: Transforming Crypto Wealth Strategies
Blockchain Investing

Bill Barhydt on DeFi: Transforming Crypto Wealth Strategies

Meagen Seatter
Written by Meagen Seatter
Meagen Seatter
Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.

Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
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Georgia Williams
Edited by Georgia Williams
Jun 01, 2026 08:30PM

ABRA CEO Bil Barhydt explains how tokenization and regulated security tokens are bridging the gap between institutional investment and the high yields of DeFi, fundamentally changing crypto wealth management.

Bill Barhydt, CEO of ABRA, recently appeared on the Investing News Network podcast to discuss DeFi's potential and the changing landscape of wealth management in the crypto age.

In his view, the industry is currently in a nascent stage, focused on safely onboarding high-net-worth and institutional investors without undue risk exposure. A key revolutionary concept is tokenization, which is poised to change access to real-world assets.

For instance, tokenized money market funds, already utilized by companies like BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), offer investors a compliant path to liquid, high-yield assets.

The main resistance to DeFi integration comes from banks, which are concerned about losing interest margins. To address this, security tokens and regulated offerings are designed to allow traditional financial institutions to access DeFi yields while remaining compliant with existing regulations.

Beyond money market funds, tokenizing diverse assets, particularly private assets, could create new opportunities for borrowing and investment. Ultimately, Barhydt believes this movement will expand DeFi’s influence and reach deeper into traditional financial markets.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

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Its sister metal silver followed a similar trend, although at one point it briefly approached the US$89 per ounce mark.

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M&A was in the air in the gold space this week, with Equinox Gold (TSX:EQX,NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) announcing plans to acquire Orla Mining (TSX:OLA,NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) in an all-stock deal valued at US$5.1 billion.

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Want more YouTube content? Check out our expert market commentary playlist, which features interviews with key figures in the resource space. If there's someone you'd like to see us interview, please send an email to cmcleod@investingnews.com.

And don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

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Meagen Seatter

Meagen Seatter

Investment Market Content Specialist

Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.

Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.

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