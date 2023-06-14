Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Toggle3D.ai Begins Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:TGGL)
Spin-out from parent Company Nextech3D.ai is now complete
Groundbreaking SaaS solution that utilizes generative AI to convert CAD files, apply 4K texturing & enables seamless publishing of high quality 3D models
Toggle3D.ai (the "Company") (CSE:TGGL), a groundbreaking SaaS solution that utilizes generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and enable seamless publishing of high-quality 3D models is pleased to announce that it has finalized the spin-out IPO from Nextech3D.ai and is now trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the ticker symbol: TGGL.
Go to the TGGL listing on the CSE - click here
Nextech3D.ai owns 13,000,000 common shares in escrow or about a 50% ownership stake in Toggle3D.ai.
Toggle3D.ai has raised $2,158,118 and issued 8,632,473 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.25 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share ("Share") in the capital of the Company and one share purchase warrant ("Warrant") with each Warrant being convertible into an additional Share at an exercise price of $0.50 for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.
Four million Toggle3D.ai common shares have been issued as a stock dividend to Nextech3D.ai shareholders on a pro-rata basis which are now expected to settle in brokerage accounts this week. The spin-out of Toggle3D.ai follows Nextech's successful spin-out on 10/26/2022 of ARway.ai, currently trading on (CSE:ARWY), (OTCQB:ARWYF) and (FSE:E65). Full details of the spin-out can be found in Nextech's management information circular filed on SEDAR.
Toggle3D.ai's CEO Evan Gappelberg commented, "With today's listing of Toggle3D, we successfully raised over $2.1 million dollars without selling any Nextech shares, and issued 4 million new shares in TGGL to our shareholders, representing approximately a 3.6% stock dividend, while retaining 13 million shares in TGGL." He continued, "We are continuing to deliver value for our shareholders with these spin-off companies while at the same time we are continuing to build our core business of delivering 3D models to Amazon and others."
Toggle3D.ai (CSE:TGGL) is a groundbreaking SaaS solution that utilizes generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and enable seamless publishing of superior 4K 3D models, serving various industries within the $160 billion CGI market. With its Augmented Reality-based rapid prototyping web app, Toggle3D empowers designers, artists, marketers, and eCommerce owners to effortlessly convert, texture, customize, and publish high-quality 3D models and experiences, regardless of technical or 3D design expertise.
Toggle3D.ai has emerged as a standalone public Company, with plans to expand its presence to the Frankfurt and OTC markets in the near future. This strategic move drives innovation and unlocks substantial shareholder value, reflecting Nextech3D.ai's commitment to driving the industry forward.
Receiving Spin-Out Shares
COMPUTERSHARE
All registered shareholders of Nextech3D.ai who hold shares in Computershare need to complete the Letter of Transmittal form, which was included with Nextech's proxy package. It can also be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR, or alternatively linked below. The Letter of Transmittal form must be returned to Computershare in order to receive their Toggle3D.ai pro rate distribution shares. Computershare's standard processing time for Letter of Transmittal form is 10 business days. Access the Letter of Transmittal form - click here
BROKERAGE ACCOUNTS
All beneficial shareholders with Nextech3D.ai shares already deposited with their broker will receive the Toggle3D.ai pro-rate distribution shares automatically, as the CDS and DTC complete the Letter of Transmittal form on their behalf.
Toggle3D.ai Investor Relations
Visit the Toggle3D Investor Relations website and sign up for the investor mailing list to receive the latest news, press releases, investor presentations, CEO interviews, financial information and more.
Sign up for the investor mailing list - click here
Recent Toggle3D.ai News
- Nextech3D.ai AI- IPO Spin-off Toggle3D.ai Approved By The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) to Trade on Wednesday June 14th Symbol: TGGL
- Nextech3D.ai's Generative AI CAD-3D Design Studio "Toggle3D" Goes Live
- Nextech3D.ai Shareholders Approve IPO Spin-out of Its Generative-AI CAD-3D Design Studio "Toggle3D.ai"
- Nextech3D.ai Game-Changing Generative-AI CAD 3D Design Studio Toggle3D.ai Primed For $7 Million June IPO
About Toggle3D.ai
Toggle3D.ai (CSE:TGGL) is a groundbreaking SaaS solution that utilizes generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and enable seamless publishing of superior 4K 3D models, serving various industries within the $160 billion CGI market. With its Augmented Reality-based rapid prototyping web app, Toggle3D empowers designers, artists, marketers, and eCommerce owners to effortlessly convert, texture, customize, and publish high-quality 3D models and experiences, regardless of technical or 3D design expertise.
Toggle3D.ai Benefits Over 3D Legacy Software
NO Learning Curve
Toggle3D.ai stands out from legacy 3D design software by eliminating the learning curve and making 3D design accessible to everyone, regardless of their technical background. Unlike traditional systems that require months of learning, Toggle3D.ai simplifies the process by humanizing design terminology, providing guided templates, and using machine learning to make the tools user-friendly.
Web-based Collaboration
Being web-based, users can access Toggle3D.ai instantly on their browsers without the need for downloads, updates, or system compatibility concerns. Additionally, the platform will offer advanced in-app collaboration features, enabling multiple users to work together on the same project in real-time, facilitating quick feedback, decision-making, and cross-department collaboration.
These collaborative tools empower businesses to adopt 3D design organization-wide, enhancing workflow efficiency and unleashing the potential of group iteration.
Visit the Toggle3D.ai website to learn more
https://toggle3d.com/
Follow Toggle3D.ai on Social Media
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@Toggle3D
Insta: https://www.instagram.com/toggle3d.ai/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Toggle3D
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/toggle3d-ai/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Toggle3Dai
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations Contact
Julia Viola, Lindsay Betts
investor.relations@toggle3D.ai
Toggle3D.ai
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)
Forward-looking Statements
The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.
Share Purchase Plan Raises Additional $0.55 Million
SensOre (ASX: S3N or the Company) aims to become the top performing global minerals targeting company through deployment of big data, artificial intelligence/machine learning technologies and geoscience expertise.
SensOre is pleased to announce that in addition to the $1m placement announced on 11 May 2023, the Company has raised a further $548,500 in the Share Purchase Plan (SPP). SensOre will issue 2,194,000 shares and 1,097,000 options to SPP participants today and will dispatch holding statements on Wednesday 14 June 2023, in accordance with the SPP timeline.
Under the terms of the SPP offer, eligible shareholders were entitled to purchase up to $30,000 worth of shares at a subscription price of $0.25 per share, being the same price as the share placement which was also announced on 11 May 2023. The SPP offer also included the issue of one option for every two shares at an exercise price of $0.375 and expiry of 3 years. The SPP offer closed on 7 June 2023.
The Company is in advanced negotiations with those who have expressed interest in taking a placement of the shortfall from the SPP.
This announcement was approved and authorised for release by the CEO.
Click here for the full ASX Release
Nextech3D.ai
Overview
Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR, OTCQX:NEXCF, FSE:EP2) is a diversified technology company developing innovative 3D and augmented reality (AR) modeling solutions for e-commerce companies. The company’s generative artificial intelligence technology sets it apart from other 3D model suppliers, allowing it to provide services to significant enterprises like Amazon and Target.
The 3D modeling market size is projected to grow from US$2.3 billion in 2021 to US$6.33 billion by 2028, an impressive CAGR of 15.49 percent during the forecast period. This projection is primarily driven by the utility of 3D and AR technology to aid in e-commerce sales, manufacturing and product development.
Nextech develops and offers four technologies operating as individual companies to meet the specific needs of modern businesses:
- ARitize3D provides an AI-powered 3D model creation platform that operates at scale for e-commerce companies.
- ARway is an AI-powered augmented reality experience platform for indoor spaces with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution with centimeter precision
- Toggle3D is an AI powered SaaS platform enabling the conversion, texturing, customizing and sharing of the highest quality 3D models at scale, using CAD files
- Nextech Event Solutions is a cloud-based event technology and management software solution.
3D and AR technology are powerful innovations to technologies we’ve relied on for years, including navigation systems, scanners, sensors and GPS satellite components. AR technology works with devices consumers already own as long as it has a camera, such as smartphones, instead of virtual reality (VR), which requires a specialized device.Nextech3D.ai has experienced rapid growth in its user base and revenue. The company recently announced that 3D modeling revenue increased +266 percent compared to 2021, as well as a 963-percent increase in users for its Toggle3D platform since its launch in Jan 2023.
Company Highlights
Driving shareholder value by Commercializing Disruptive AI, 3D, AR, ML Technologies
- The company develops or acquires what it believes are disruptive technologies and once commercialized, spins them out as stand-alone public companies issuing a stock dividend to shareholders while retaining a significant ownership stake in the public spin-out.
- On October 26, 2022, Nextech3D.ai spun out its spatial computing platform, “ARway” as a stand-alone public company. Nextech3D.ai retained a control ownership in ARway Corp. with 13 million shares, or a 50 percent stake, and distributed 4 million shares to Nextech AR Shareholders.
- On December 14, 2022, Nextech announced its second spinout of Toggle3D, an AI-powered 3D design studio to compete with Adobe. Toggle3D is expected to be public in the first half of 2023.
Diversified Technology Company
- Nextech3D.ai is a diversified augmented reality, AI technology company that leverages proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to create 3D experiences for the metaverse.
- The company’s unique AI technology sets Nextech apart from its competitors, allowing it to earn contracts from big companies like Target and Amazon.
- The 3D modeling market is expected to reach US$6.33 billion by 2028, growing by a CAGR of 15.49 percent from US$2.3 billion in 2021.
- Nextech3D.ai offers four unique technologies (ARitize3D, ARway, Toggle3D, Nextech Event Solutions) to cater to the needs of enterprise companies
- 3D and AR advance other technologies we’ve come to depend on, including GPS components, scanners and navigation systems.
- AR does not require any investment from consumers to put to use, and instead works with any device equipped with a camera.
- Nextech has grown rapidly in recent years, reaching US$10.3 million in 2022, increasing the 3D modeling business by 266 percent from 2021 and recently achieving a 963-percent increase in users for its Toggle3D platform since its launch in Jan 2023.
Leadership Team
- CEO Evan Gappelberg has a positive track record of creating shareholder value for over 20 years, and is the single largest shareholder of Nextech3D.ai with a 10 percent stake
- An experienced team of technology innovators leads Nextech3D.ai to further develop and market its unique solutions.
Key Technologies
ARitize3D
ARitize3D is a solution that utilizes artificial intelligence to turn 2D models and CAD files into 3D models that can be viewed in AR. The technology gives companies a platform to enhance their e-commerce enterprise that operates at scale.
Highlights:
- Existing Enterprise Clients: Nextech has industry-leading e-commerce enterprises using its ARitize3D platform, including Amazon, Kohl’s and NAPA.
- Crucial Competitive Advantage: The usage of AI within the ARitize3D platform is a unique offering that disrupts the existing 3D modeling market by providing reduced costs, improved quality and better scalability.
- AI Development Ongoing: The field of AI is rapidly advancing, and Nextech continues to stay at the forefront of its development. The ARitize3D platform is powerful in its current form and the company continues to leverage advancements in AI to optimize scalability.
ARway
ARway is an AI-powered platform that provides augmented reality experiences for indoor spaces. The platform allows users to easily create experiences for navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising, and gamification. ARway leverages the power of mobile devices to create environments that can improve visitor experience, boost employee productivity, increase engagement, create new advertising space, and boost revenues. ARway was acquired in 2021 as a spatial computing platform and has since been further developed by Nextech3D.ai.
Highlights:
- First Mover Advantage in Spatial Computing: ARway gives companies advanced capabilities to provide indoor navigation for events or other large spaces to create a powerful AR experience. Existing clients include the Dubai Mall, Restaurants Canada, and Saudi German Health Group and others.
- No-code and Hardware-free Platform: Companies can adopt ARway without installing hardware, and investing in development or infrastructure management, which can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.
- Rapid Adoption Driven by Demand for AR: Consumers are starting to understand and experience the benefits of AR. This growing demand powers the continual growth of ARway as more organizations wish to accommodate consumer demand.
Toggle3D
Toggle3D is a self-serve platform enabling the conversion, texturing, customizing and sharing of the highest quality 3D models at scale, using CAD files. The platform allows users to rapidly create new models without learning in-depth design tools.
Highlights:
- Significant Competitive Advantage: Toggle3D reduces or eliminates the learning curve in creating 3D models compared to legacy software, such as Adobe. The platform's web-based and collaborative approach is a unique new way for businesses to approach 3D modeling.
- Spin-out Planned for 2023: Nextech plans to spin out Toggle3D in Q2 2023 into its own public company, the second Nextech product to undergo this process. The company will pay dividends to shareholders of record when this happens.
- Disrupting Existing 3D Modeling Industry: The company’s breakthrough AI and machine learning platform allows manufacturers and design industries to sidestep the training and time-intensive processes traditionally used for 3D modeling and rapidly design and improve new models.
Nextech Event Solutions
The company’s cloud-based event management solution strives to transform the US$50-billion event industry. The Nextech Event Solutions platform is already generating revenue that is expected to grow throughout 2023.
Highlights:
- Comprehensive End-to-end Management: The platform covers all aspects of event management, including generating interactive floorplans, handling ticket sales, AR activations, booth sales, indoor wayfinding, and a companion mobile app.
- Integrating Technologies to Transform Event Planning with AR: The company’s platform is transforming the established event planning industry by introducing AR experiences and integrating other Nextech technologies, such as ARway and ARitize3D.
Management Team
Evan Gappelberg - Founder and CEO
Evan Gappelberg attained his capital market expertise in the 1990s while working on Wall Street funding IPOs. Notably he was instrumental in funding Take Two Interactive, which has a recent valuation of about $20 billion (NASDAQ:TTWO). Gappelberg is an accomplished entrepreneur with extensive experience in creating, funding and running pioneering start-ups. He has global business experience both as a hands-on CEO and as a public company CEO.
He started as an entrepreneur while on Wall Street where he was co-founder and CEO of EG Products, which he self-funded. While CEO, he went to China to set up manufacturing for the first LED light-up toy which he patented, imported and distributed globally. He secured license deals from Disney, Universal Studios and others while he built a retail national sales channel.
He was also co-founder and CEO of an app development company which created and published over 200 successful apps for both the Apple iTunes store and Google Play store.
He is an accomplished entrepreneur with an expertise in creating, funding and running start-ups, and he has extensive experience both as a hands-on operating executive and well as a public market professional.
Andrew Chan - Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Chan has over 20 years of finance and accounting experience with half of his career serving high-growth, public technology companies. After over a decade in public accounting (including nine years at Ernst & Young), Chan moved into senior finance positions with Real Matters Inc. (TSX: REAL) and goeasy ltd. (TSX: GSY) – both offering technology solutions for the financial services industry – where he was involved in several financings, transactions and acquisitions with an aggregate value of well over a billion dollars. Chan has successfully integrated and led finance-related functional groups including treasury and banking, corporate reporting and budgeting and was instrumental in forging strong relationships with business unit leaders to enable successful revenue forecasting and delivery.
Reza Davariar - Chief Operating Officer
Reza Davariar is an experienced business strategist and cross-organizational leader with more than 20 years of professional experience across strategy consulting, business operations and sales management. Davariar has a broad range of experience working with executive leadership, reducing internal costs, and establishing methodologies to boost customer satisfaction through successful operational performances, CRM initiatives and KPI targeting.
AI Stocks: 9 Biggest AI Companies in 2023
Artificial intelligence (AI) may be an emerging technology, but there are plenty of billion-dollar companies in this space.
As the market has grown over the past few years, AI technology has made strong inroads into several key industries, including logistics, manufacturing, finance, healthcare, customer service and cybersecurity.
While AI-driven advancements in robotics have received the most press in recent years, the latest buzz has centered around OpenAI’s ChatGPT. This intelligent chatbot shows how quickly generative AI is advancing, and has attracted the attention of heavyweight technology companies such as Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), which recently invested US$10 billion in privately held OpenAI. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has also released its own AI chat tool, Google Bard.
On a global scale, Markets and Markets predicts that the AI industry will experience a compound annual growth rate of 36.2 percent between 2022 and 2027 to reach a market value of more than US$407 billion.
Here the Investing News Network profiles some of the biggest AI stocks by market cap on US, Canadian and Australian stock exchanges. Data was gathered on May 30, 2023, using TradingView’s stock screener.
American AI stocks
According to Tracxn Technologies, the number of US AI companies has doubled since 2017.
One of the major factors fueling growth in the American AI market, states GMI Research, is “rising investment in Artificial Intelligence by the government and prominent technocrats in the country.”
Below are three of the top US AI stocks.
1. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)
Market cap: US$204.56 billion; share price: US$127.03
Semiconductor company Advanced Micro Devices designs, develops and manufactures high-performance computer processors, graphics and visualization technologies that are used for AI, data centers, business computing solutions and gaming.
According to Bloomberg, Microsoft is rumored to be financially supporting Advanced Micro Devices' expansion of its in-house AI processor division to the tune of at least US$2 billion, although the tech giant has denied the report.
In an earnings call during early May, Advanced Micro Devices CEO Lisa Su stated, “We are very excited about our opportunity in AI — this is our number one strategic priority.”
2. Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM)
Market cap: US$122.93 billion; share price: US$110.35
San Diego-based Qualcomm designs and manufactures semiconductors, software and wireless telecommunications products. The multinational corporation’s product catalog includes processors, modems, RF systems, 5G, 4G and optimized software.
After a decade of AI research and development, Qualcomm's goal is to make AI ubiquitous in everyday life by “inventing, developing, and commercializing power-efficient on-device AI, edge cloud AI, and 5G." The company has developed several AI-based products, including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile gaming platform, which combines 5G and AI technologies.
Qualcomm has partnered with Microsoft to bring on-device AI innovations to market, including generative AI running on Snapdragon compute platforms, and tools for developers building applications for Windows 11 PCs powered by Snapdragon.
3. Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)
Market cap: US$48.75 billion; share price: US$150.01
Cloud-based data warehousing company Snowflake offers customers data storage, processing and analytics capabilities through its data-as-a-service platform. Snowflake's scalable Data Cloud platform supports multi-cloud infrastructure environments, allowing companies to bring data from other platforms together in one space. The platform was also designed to support enterprise AI projects that leverage big data and machine learning (ML).
Snowflake has made several acquisitions in the past few years, including picking up AI companies with complementary technologies. In early 2023, the company announced its intention to acquire Myst AI, an AI-based time series forecasting platform provider. Time series forecasting is used in several fields, including supply chain management and inventory planning. Myst AI’s technology is capable of predicting spikes in energy demand and renewable generating capacity, as well as prices, in an effort to cut energy costs.
Canadian AI stocks
Recognized as a world-leading AI research hub, Canada ranks fourth out of 54 countries in the Global AI Index. Since 2017, the Canadian government has invested hundreds of millions of dollars into accelerating the research and commercialization of AI technology in the country through the Pan-Canadian Artificial Intelligence Strategy.
Below are three of the top Canadian AI stocks.
1. OpenText (TSX:OTEX)
Market cap: C$15.37 billion; share price: C$56.99
Ontario-based OpenText is one of Canada’s largest software companies. The tech firm develops and sells enterprise information management software. Its portfolio includes hundreds of products in the areas of enterprise content management, digital process automation and security, plus AI and analytics tools. OpenText serves small businesses, large enterprises and governments alike.
OpenText's AI & Analytics platform has an open architecture that enables integration with other AI services, including Google Cloud and Azure. It can leverage all types of data, including structured or unstructured data, big data and the internet of things (IoT) to quickly create interactive visuals.
In March, OpenText launched a new version of its AI-powered cloud platform ValueEdge that features "new capabilities that build on the platform's existing functionality, enabling chief technology officers to accelerate speed-to-value eliminating the typical waiting, wasting and wondering in the development process."
2. Descartes Systems Group (TSX:DSG)
Market cap: C$8.9 billion; share price: C$104
Descartes Systems Group provides on-demand software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions. The multinational technology company specializes in logistics software, supply chain management software and cloud-based services for logistics businesses.
AI and ML enhancements to Descartes’ routing, mobile and telematics suite are helping the company’s customers optimize fleet performance. “AI and ML are perfect extensions to our advanced route optimization and execution capabilities,” said Ken Wood, executive vice president at Descartes. “From dynamic delivery appointment scheduling through planning and real-time route execution, we’ve used AI and ML to improve our ability to deliver the next level of fleet performance for customers.”
3. Kinaxis (TSX:KXS)
Market cap: C$5.26 billion; share price: C$186.60
Kinaxis is a supply chain planning software company that has developed a cloud-based SaaS platform known as RapidResponse. The subscription software is used globally by supply chain operations for multiple industries, including electronics, aerospace, defense, pharmaceutical, automotive and retail.
In May of last year, Kinaxis unveiled its new Planning.AI analytical approach as part of its RapidResponse platform. This enhancement allows for quicker, more accurate responses to market disruptions, the company said.
"Supply chain planners and leaders are often in the tricky situation of having to choose between making an accurate decision or making a fast one," Kinaxis CEO John Sicard noted. "Planning.AI eliminates that struggle by empowering people to make fast and accurate decisions through the use of multiple advanced analytical approaches. This latest breakthrough builds on our revolutionary concurrent planning technique, driving a true step change in supply chain agility and resiliency."
More recently, Kinaxis partnered with leading global supply chain company HAVI to provide machine learning and AI-powered supply chain planning and analytics solutions for the quick service restaurant industry.
Australian AI stocks
AI investment in Australia is expected to reach AU$3.6 billion in 2025, according to research firm IDC. The biggest spenders when it comes to AI in Australia are the banking industry, the federal government, professional services and retail.
Below are three of the top Australian AI stocks.
1. Xero (ASX:XRO)
Market cap: AU$16.7 billion; share price: AU$109.73
New Zealand-based technology company Xero provides cloud-based accounting software for small and medium-sized businesses. The company’s product portfolio also includes the Xero Accounting app, Xero HQ, Xero Ledger, Xero Workpapers and Xero tax tools.
Xero has made a number of AI enhancements to its platform in recent years, including bank reconciliation predictions that save time and reduce errors, and Analytics Plus, a suite of AI-powered planning and forecasting tools.
2. TechnologyOne (ASX:TNE)
Market cap: AU$5.44 billion; share price: AU$16.44
TechnologyOne is another large enterprise technology software firm in Australia. In fact, it is the country’s largest enterprise resource planning SaaS company. TechnologyOne has a client base of over 1,200, including customers in the government, education, health and financial services sectors across Australia, New Zealand and the UK. The company’s research and development center is targeting cloud-based technology, AI and ML.
TechnologyOne recently announced its latest half-year financial results, highlighting that it saw record profits for the 14th year. The company’s SaaS annual recurring revenue was up 40 percent and its after-tax profit was up 24 percent. TechnologyOne attributes the strong results to robust demand for the company’s global SaaS enterprise resource planning solution. During the same period, TechnologyOne increased its large-scale enterprise SaaS customer base by 27 percent.
3. Brainchip Holdings (ASX:BRN)
Market cap: AU$750.49 million; share price: AU$0.45
Global technology company BrainChip Holdings has developed and commercialized a type of edge AI that simulates the functionality of the human neuron. The company's neuromorphic processor, Akida, enables the deployment of edge computing across several applications, including connected cars, consumer electronics and industrial IoT.
In August 2022, the company launched the BrainChip University AI Accelerator Program. "By partnering with BrainChip's AI Accelerator Program, universities are able to ensure that students have the tools and resources needed to encourage development of cutting-edge technologies that will continue to usher in an era of essential AI solutions," BrainChip CEO Sean Hehir stated.
BrainChip partnered with AI-based video analytics solutions provider CVEDIA in May to further develop edge AI and neuromorphic computing. The CVEDIA-RT platform for video analytics will be integrated with BrainChip’s Akida neuromorphic IP. The technology has applications in security and surveillance, transportation, information technology services and retail.
FAQs for AI stocks
Which company is leading the AI race?
Google and Microsoft are battling it out for king of the AI hill. While a study from digital marketing firm Critical Mass shows that consumers believe Alphabet’s Google is leading the AI race, analysts are pointing to Microsoft as the clear frontrunner. Microsoft stands to benefit in a big way from its billions of dollars investment in OpenAI's ChatGPT as advancements in generative AI may have the potential to increase the company's revenues for its Azure cloud computing business.
Which country is doing best in AI?
North America is the global hotspot for advancements in AI technology and is home to the majority of the world’s largest AI providers. Of the countries in this region, Canada’s AI industry is showing the fastest growth, according to a report by Markets and Markets. Swiss-based CRM firm InvestGlass positions the US as the primary hub for AI development, and many of the world’s leading tech giants are headquartered there. According to the firm, China comes in a close second.
What is Elon Musk's AI company?
In March 2023, Elon Musk launched X.AI, a new AI technology company based in Nevada. While not much is known about the company yet, Musk said he is starting it as a "third option" to ChatGPT and Google Bard; its product will be named TruthGPT.
Does Tesla have its own AI?
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has developed proprietary AI chips and neural network architecture. The company’s autonomous vehicle AI system gathers visual data in real time from eight cameras to produce a 3D output that helps to identify the presence and motion of obstacles, lanes and traffic lights. The AI-driven models also help autonomous vehicles make quick decisions. In addition to developing autonomous vehicles, Tesla is working on bi-pedal robotics.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
How Will AI Affect Investing?
The world of artificial intelligence (AI) has seen an unprecedented surge of interest in recent years.
With the rise of platforms like OpenAI's ChatGPT and other generative AI technologies, the possibilities seem endless. Investors are particularly curious about how AI can be leveraged to make better investment decisions and generate higher returns. In this article, we will explore the impact of AI on investing and examine its benefits, risks and potential future developments.
How is AI affecting investing?
AI has the potential to revolutionize the field of investing by leveraging vast amounts of data and sophisticated algorithms. It offers opportunities to automate and enhance various aspects of the investment process, from data analysis and decision-making to portfolio management. However, it is essential to understand the benefits and risks associated with using AI in investing.
One of the significant advantages of AI in investing is its ability to process and analyze vast volumes of data quickly. By utilizing machine learning algorithms, AI systems can uncover patterns and relationships that may be difficult for human investors to identify. This enables investors to make more informed and data-driven decisions.
Additionally, AI can mitigate human biases that often affect investment choices. Emotions, cognitive biases and herd behavior can influence investment decisions, leading to suboptimal outcomes. AI systems, on the other hand, are not susceptible to such biases and can provide more objective recommendations.
However, there are risks to consider when using AI for investing. Overreliance on AI models without human oversight can lead to unexpected results. AI systems are not infallible and can make errors or produce flawed predictions if not properly calibrated or trained on high-quality data. It is thus crucial for investors to exercise caution and consider the limitations of AI when making investment decisions, and to keep a human component to these choices.
AI is already making an impact on investing. Many investment firms are using AI algorithms and technologies to manage their assets more efficiently. These firms employ sophisticated AI models to identify investment opportunities, manage risk and optimize portfolio allocations. In the future, AI is expected to play an even more significant role in the investment landscape as technology continues to advance and improve.
Investment firms may be at the forefront of adopting AI for investing, but individual investors can also leverage AI technologies to enhance their investment decisions. Generative AI platforms have opened doors for individuals to access AI-driven insights and analysis for their investment strategies. These platforms can assist individual investors in processing vast amounts of data, identifying patterns and generating investment ideas. Again, individuals should exercise caution and review AI choices before making decisions, especially as there is no oversight from a firm.
Ultimately, combining the power of AI with individual research and expertise can empower individual investors and investment firms to make more informed investment choices.
Which investment firms use AI?
Several asset managers and investment firms have embraced AI to enhance their investment strategies and processes, giving them a competitive edge and improving their overall performance.
Leading asset managers, including BlackRock, Bridgewater Associates and Renaissance Technologies, have recognized the potential of AI for revolutionizing the investment landscape. These firms have made substantial investments in developing proprietary AI models and robust infrastructure to leverage its capabilities in their investment approaches.
For example, BlackRock utilizes AI algorithms and machine learning techniques to analyze vast amounts of financial data, enhance risk management processes and generate more accurate market insights. Bridgewater Associates, known for its systematic approach to investing, has integrated AI models into its investment decision-making processes, aiming to improve portfolio construction and risk management. Renowned for its quantitative investment strategies, Renaissance Technologies has been at the forefront of AI-driven investing, employing sophisticated algorithms to identify and exploit market inefficiencies.
These asset managers' adoption of AI demonstrates the increasing recognition of its potential to drive better investment outcomes through data-driven analysis and decision-making.
The integration of AI into asset management is changing the industry landscape. It allows for more efficient and effective management of portfolios, leading to potential improvements in risk-adjusted returns. However, as mentioned, it is important to note that AI is not a substitute for human expertise in investment management. Human judgment, experience and oversight are still crucial in the decision-making process.
How can investors use AI for better returns?
While AI has been predominantly utilized by investment firms so far, individual investors can also harness its power to achieve better returns. Generative AI platforms like ChatGPT have gained popularity as tools that individuals can use for investment decision-making.
The question arises: Can platforms like ChatGPT pick stocks effectively? While these platforms can analyze vast amounts of data and provide insights and recommendations, it is essential to approach these recommendations with caution. The accuracy and reliability of their predictions may vary, and human judgment is still necessary to validate and act upon the generated information.
The use of these platforms by individual investors has both pros and cons. On the positive side, these platforms can offer alternative perspectives and uncover potential investment opportunities that individuals might have missed. They can also help mitigate human biases and provide a more objective viewpoint.
The previous iteration of ChatGPT, version 3.5, had limitations when it came to picking stocks due to its knowledge cut off of November 2021. However, the newer ChatGPT version GPT-4 doesn't have that limitation, and when one user tested the updated platform on April 18, it gave 13 picks, six of which have went on to see success in the time since.
The list included Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), which both continue to do well in the market and are predicted by humans to increase in value throughout the end of 2023 and into 2024. But those are the obvious ones. Its predictions also included ServiceNow (NASDAQ:NOW), which increased by about 15 percent between April 18 and the end of May, and ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML), which increased by 14 percent. Most notably, GPT-4 pick Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) jumped from US$269.28 on April 18, the day of the article, to US$298.57 the following day. It has remained elevated since.
While examples of successful stock picks generated by ChatGPT and other such platforms exist, it is crucial to approach these examples with caution. While six from the above list performed strongly, seven didn't, and investing blindly based on an AI's advice will have very mixed results. The models behind these platforms may not be foolproof, so an individual investor's success using AI for investing will depend on numerous factors, including their ability to interpret and act upon the information provided by the model.
Additionally, their recommendations should be evaluated within the context of one's investment goals, risk tolerance and overall investment strategy, as any investment recommendations should be. Due diligence is, as always, essential to any investment strategy.
For investors who do want to supplement their investing with AI and need to pick, there is no one best AI platform to use for investment purposes. The effectiveness of these platforms can vary based on the underlying models, data sources and the specific investment objectives of individual investors. It is advisable for investors to explore different platforms, conduct their own research on them and evaluate the platforms' performance before making a decision.
Investor takeaways
AI is quickly making a significant impact on the world of investing, and its influence is likely to grow in the future. Investment firms are utilizing AI algorithms to enhance their decision-making processes and improve overall performance. Individual investors can also leverage generative AI platforms to gain alternative perspectives and uncover potential opportunities.
However, it is important to approach AI-generated insights with caution and validate them with human judgment and expertise. AI is a tool that can augment investment decisions, but it should not replace critical thinking, individual research and proven investment techniques used in the past. Understanding the benefits, risks and limitations of AI in investing is crucial for investors looking to use these technologies effectively.
As AI continues to evolve, it is essential for investors to stay informed about the latest developments, research and best practices in the field. By combining the power of AI with human intelligence, investors can aim for better returns while managing the associated risks.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!
Nextech3D.ai Launches The Public Company CEO Experience Podcast
Featuring CEO Evan Gappelberg
Nextech3D.AI (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp'' or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce the launch of "The Public Company CEO Experience Podcast," featuring Evan Gappelberg, a highly accomplished three-time public company CEO and serial entrepreneur. The podcast offers listeners an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into the dynamic life of a public company CEO with valuable insights, while also discussing trending topics and providing business updates on Nexech3D.ai, Toggle3D.ai, and ARway.ai
Evan Gappelberg commented, "I'm excited to launch this podcast so that our current investors, as well as new investors, will learn about "the CEO experience." For the first six episodes, we will do a deep dive into our portfolio companies. After six episodes we will expose the other side of the CEO experience by taking investors behind the scenes to get an up-close and personal look at the life of a public company CEO."
"The Public Company CEO Experience Podcast" is designed to shed light on the intricacies and challenges of running a public company while exploring the innovative realm of emerging technology. Each episode will feature candid conversations with Evan Gappelberg and guests sharing their unique experiences, valuable knowledge, and secrets of their success stories.
As a serial entrepreneur with an exceptional track record spanning over three decades of public company experience and delivering results, Evan Gappelberg brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the podcast. Today, he is successfully leading three public companies, in which he has played a pivotal role in driving growth, executing strategic initiatives, and generating significant shareholder value. Evan's passion for emerging technologies, notably augmented reality and artificial intelligence, has positioned Nexech3D.ai as an industry leader.
"The Public Company CEO Experience Podcast" will not only provide valuable insights into the life of a public company CEO but also touch upon trending topics and keep listeners updated on the latest developments and trends within Nexech3D.ai, Toggle3D.ai, and ARway.ai. From groundbreaking technological advancements to key industry updates, the podcast aims to foster a deeper understanding of the AR and AI technology landscape and its potential impact on various sectors.
Nextech3D.ai invites professionals, investors, and technology enthusiasts to tune in to "The Public Company CEO Experience Podcast" for an immersive journey into the world of public company leadership. With each episode, listeners will gain invaluable perspectives and knowledge, empowering them to make informed decisions and stay ahead of the curve.
Now streaming - listen to Episode 1 and Episode 2 of "The Public Company CEO Experience Podcast." The podcast is available on the following major podcast platforms:
Spotify - listen here
Amazon Music - listen here
Podcast Index - listen here
Podcast Addict - listen here
Podchaser - listen here
Pocket Casts - listen here
Deezer - listen here
Listen Notes - listen here
Player FM - listen here
The Company is also working on getting the podcast listed on additional listening platforms.
About Evan Gappelberg
Mr. Gappelberg is an accomplished entrepreneur with extensive experience in creating, funding and running pioneering start-ups. He has global business experience both as a hands-on CEO and as a public company CEO. He currently serves as CEO and Founder of Nextech3D.ai (OTC- NEXCF) and as CEO of ARway.ai ( OTC- ARWYF) and as CEO of Toggle3D.ai (CSE - TGGL) which are all publicly traded technology companies.
Mr. Gappelberg attained his capital market expertise in the 1990s while working on Wall Street funding IPOs. Notably, he was instrumental in funding Take Two Interactive which has a recent valuation of about $20 billion NASDAQ: TTWO.
He started as an entrepreneur while on Wall Street where he was Co-founder and CEO of EG Products which he self-funded. While CEO he went to China to setup manufacturing for the first LED light-up toy which he patented, imported, and distributed globally. He secured license deals from Disney, Universal Studios, and others while he built a retail national sales channel.
He was also co-founder and CEO of an app development company that created and published over 200 successful apps for both Apple's iTunes store and the Google Play store.
Evan Gappelberg is the CEO of the following three companies:
Nextech3D.ai
(Formally Nextech AR Solutions Corp) (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2) is an augmented reality and AI technology company that harnesses cutting-edge proprietary AI to create engaging 3D experiences for e-commerce brands. With a focus on developing disruptive technologies, Nextech spins them out as independent public companies, rewarding shareholders with stock dividends while retaining a substantial ownership stake in each spin-out.
ARway.ai
In October 2022, Nextech3D.ai successfully spun-out its spatial computing platform, ARway.ai, as a standalone public company. Nextech3D.ai maintained control with 13 million shares (50% stake) and distributed 4 million shares to its shareholders.
ARway.ai (CSE: ARWY), (OTC: ARWYF) (FSE: E65) is an AI-powered platform that provides augmented reality experiences for indoor spaces. The platform allows users to easily create experiences for navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising, and gamification. ARway leverages the power of mobile devices to create environments that can improve visitor experience, boost employee productivity, increase engagement, create new advertising space, and boost revenues. Visitors can scan a QR code to access a venue map, navigate to any point of interest with step-by-step directions, learn information about those POIs, and interact with rich AR content and experiences along the way.
Toggle3D.ai
In another groundbreaking move, Nextech3D.ai announced on December 14, 2022, the upcoming spin-out of Toggle3D.ai. Toggle3D.ai is expected to start trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) on June 13, 2023 using the ticker symbol CSE: TGGL. Nextech shareholders of record will be issued an exclusive dividend of 4,000,000 newly issued shares in the revolutionary Toggle3D.ai, on a pro-rata basis.
Toggle3D.ai is a groundbreaking SaaS solution that utilizes generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and enable seamless publishing of superior 4K 3D models, serving various industries within the $160 billion CGI market. With its Augmented Reality-based rapid prototyping web app, Toggle3D.ai empowers designers, artists, marketers, and eCommerce owners to effortlessly convert, texture, customize, and publish high-quality 3D models and experiences, regardless of technical or 3D design expertise.
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations Contact
Lindsay Betts
investor.relations@Nextechar.com
866-ARITIZE (274-8493) Ext 7201
Nextech3D.ai
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)
Forward-looking Statements
The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.
10 Generative AI Stocks to Watch as ChatGPT Soars (Updated 2023)
The launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT has created major buzz around artificial intelligence (AI) stocks.
ChatGPT is an AI chatbot software application that uses machine learning techniques to emulate human-written conversations. A hitherto niche subsector in the AI industry, this technology is called generative AI, and it's set to disrupt myriad industries, including marketing, security, healthcare, gaming, communication, customer service and software development.
While generative AI technology is in its early stages, Reid Menge, co-portfolio manager for the BlackRock Technology Opportunities Fund, sees immense potential. “ChatGPT is nearly as smart as the human brain today,” he said, “and with the computational horsepower being used to train these AI models, imagine the capabilities of these generative AI services by 2025.”
According to Grand View Research, the generative AI market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 34.6 percent between 2022 and 2030 to reach an impressive US$109.37 billion.
Although investors can’t directly take a position in privately owned OpenAI, there are a number of technology stocks that offer exposure to the expected growth in generative AI technology. Below the Investing News Network showcases 10 technology stocks that stand to benefit from the rise in advancements and adoption of AI chatbot technologies.
All market cap and share price data was current as of March 1, 2023.
1. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)
Market cap: US$1.83 trillion; current share price: US$246.27
Initially investing at least US$3 billion in OpenAI a few years ago, Bill Gates-led technology behemoth Microsoft has reportedly committed to investing up to another US$10 billion in the chatbot creator in the years ahead.
In late February, Microsoft shared that a new update to Windows 11 will include integration with the company's Bing chatbot, which is based on OpenAI’s technology. Users will be able to query the Bing chatbot directly in Windows 11’s search bar.
2. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)
Market cap: US$1.16 trillion; current share price: US$90.36
Alphabet’s AI chatbot Bard is touted as a rival to ChatGPT and Bing. Bard is expected to be launched by Alphabet subsidiary Google in H1 2023. The chatbot has been in development for two years and entered testing in early February; it was built around Google’s Language Model for Dialogue Applications. Much like Bing, the company will incorporate Bard into its Google Search tool.
Alphabet’s foray into the AI chatbot space has already proved costly for the company. In early February, Alphabet shares lost US$100 billion in one day, according to Forbes, after Bard made headlines by fumbling a question about new discoveries from the James Webb Space Telescope. However, as Forbes staff writer Jonathan Ponciano points out, there is still plenty of bullish sentiment that Google is well positioned to “capture a significant part of the market.”
3. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)
Market cap: US$938 billion; current share price: US$92.17
Amazon subsidiary and cloud-computing platform Amazon Web Services (AWS) evolved out of Amazon’s transition from an online retailer to one of the world’s largest technology companies. AWS’ wide range of services includes computing, storage, databases, networking, analytics, machine learning and AI. Its revenues are on track to break the US$100 billion level for 2023.
AWS has a number of AI business tools on offer across four verticals: AI services, AI platforms, AI frameworks and AI infrastructure. Generative AI is nothing new to Amazon, as the technology forms the basis of conversational experiences with Amazon’s all-too-familiar Alexa. In late February, AWS announced an expansion to its collaboration with AI company Hugging Face. The pair will “accelerate the training, fine-tuning, and deployment of large language and vision models used to create generative AI applications.”
4. NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)
Market cap: US$560.4 billion; current share price: US$226.98
NVIDIA is a pioneer and global leader in graphics processing unit (GPU) technology for laptops, workstations, mobile devices, notebooks, PCs and more. Its business model primarily focuses on gaming, automotive electronics, mobile devices and AI. The company also offers supercomputing processing capabilities to scientific researchers around the world.
NVIDIA is supporting Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) as it builds out its AI supercomputer, which is expected to be the largest NVIDIA DGX A100 customer system to date. NVIDIA is also working with Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on AI applications for enterprises, ranging from language-based services to speech recognition and cybersecurity.
5. Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)
Market cap: US$197.99 billion; current share price: US$48.34
Multinational digital communications firm Cisco Systems is a leader in IT and communications networks. The company has a large portfolio of multi-cloud products and applications, alongside strong relationships with Azure, AWS and Google Cloud.
Cisco’s AI and machine learning offerings encompass a wide range of computing solutions for enterprises, including a focus on cybersecurity. During a recent interview, Jeetu Patel, executive vice president and general manager of security and collaboration at Cisco Systems, spoke about the potential security threats posed by generative AI technology like ChatGPT.
“Over time, what you will see is attacks will get more bespoke and more sophisticated,” explained Patel. “You will need to have better mechanisms to know that this was not a human being writing that to you, but a machine pretending to be a human being writing something to you.”
6. IBM (NYSE:IBM)
Market cap: US$115.9 billion; current share price: US$128.19
IBM reportedly has one of the world’s largest AI research programs. The multinational tech company offers various AI solutions for cloud computing, IT operations, healthcare, customer service, business automation, natural language processing and more.
Given the potential for factual and prejudicial errors inherent in the current generative AI models, an AI team at IBM Research is working on developing new generative AI systems that will lead to more trustworthy downstream applications.
But it's not all about chatbots for IBM — headed by Dr. Payel Das, the team has used generative AI technology to develop antimicrobial drugs targeting deadly antibiotic-resistant bacteria.
7. Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)
Market cap: US$104.79 billion; current share price: US$25.33
As the world's largest semiconductor chip manufacturer by revenue, Intel produces microprocessors that power many of the world’s PCs and mobile devices. A household name, Intel continues to advance semiconductor design.
Intel says its Trusted Media team is building generative AI “that improves people’s lives, limits harm and builds tools to make other technologies more natural.” The company’s FakeCatcher can detect deepfake videos with 96 percent accuracy to help users quickly distinguish between real and fake content. Intel’s ARLA open-source urban driving simulator employs generative AI to create a more realistic 3D experience for “the development, training and validation of autonomous driving systems.”
8. Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)
Market cap: US$62.57 billion; current share price: US$57.34
Computer memory and data storage company Micron Technology produces dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), flash memory and USB flash drives. The company is a global leader in the semiconductor industry and is the only US manufacturer of memory, DRAM and NAND flash. This is important for the US AI technology sector because, as Forbes reports, generative AI technology depends heavily on semiconductors and about 85 percent of semiconductors are manufactured in Asia.
Following US President Joe Biden’s signing of the CHIPS and Science Act in mid-2022, Micron Technology announced plans to invest US$40 billion through 2029 in building memory manufacturing capacity in the country. “With the anticipated grants and credits made possible by the CHIPS and Science Act, this investment will enable the world’s most advanced memory manufacturing in America,” the company commented at the time.
9. Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)
Market cap: US$38.7 billion; current share price: US$45.36
Another semiconductor producer, Marvell Technology Group is focused on delivering data infrastructure technology and semiconductor solutions for enterprises, cloud, automotive and carrier architectures.
In early March, the company announced the launch of its Marvell Nova 1.6 Tbps PAM4 electro-optics platform. “Delivering a breakthrough in optical connectivity, Nova enables the highest speed of data movement in cloud artificial intelligence / machine learning and data center networks,” a press release states.
10. Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)
Market cap: US$9.89 billion; current share price: US$30.53
Multinational networking products provider Juniper Networks develops and markets routers, switches, network management software, network security products and software-defined networking technology. In 2021, the company introduced AI services to its networking technology, enabling its customers and partners to use Ethernet VPN or EVPN-VXLAN campus fabric management through Juniper's cloud-based AI engine Mist Cloud.
Mist Cloud combines AI, machine learning and data science techniques. Juniper Networks is further leveraging this technology as a “foundational element behind Marvis, the industry’s first AI-driven Virtual Network Assistant, which provides extensive insight and guidance to IT staff via a natural language conversational interface.”
As of January, investment firm BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) held a 9.8 percent stake in Juniper Networks.
FAQs for generative AI
What is generative AI?
Generative AI is an emerging AI technology based on deep learning models and algorithms that can generate text, images or sounds in response to prompts given by users.
What are generative AI examples?
Some of the most notable examples of generative AI are ChatGPT, DALL-E 2, Midjourney, Stable Diffusion and Bing AI.
OpenAI's DALL-E 2 is an AI system that can create realistic images and art from a description in natural language. Similar to DALL-E 2, Midjourney generates images from prompts. Stable Diffusion is a latent text-to-image diffusion model capable of generating photo-realistic images given any text input. Microsoft's Bing AI is a feature of the Bing search engine that leverages the same technology as ChatGPT.
What are the hottest generative AI startups?
According to technology and business magazine e-Week, in addition to ChatGPT creator OpenAI, some of the other leading generative AI startups include Hugging Face, Synthesis AI, Jasper and Cohere.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
