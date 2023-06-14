Artificial Intelligence Investing News

Toggle3D.ai (CSE:TGGL)

Toggle3D.ai Begins Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:TGGL)

Spin-out from parent Company Nextech3D.ai is now complete

Groundbreaking SaaS solution that utilizes generative AI to convert CAD files, apply 4K texturing & enables seamless publishing of high quality 3D models


Toggle3D.ai (the "Company") (CSE:TGGL), a groundbreaking SaaS solution that utilizes generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and enable seamless publishing of high-quality 3D models is pleased to announce that it has finalized the spin-out IPO from Nextech3D.ai and is now trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the ticker symbol: TGGL.

Go to the TGGL listing on the CSE - click here

Nextech3D.ai owns 13,000,000 common shares in escrow or about a 50% ownership stake in Toggle3D.ai.

Toggle3D.ai has raised $2,158,118 and issued 8,632,473 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.25 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share ("Share") in the capital of the Company and one share purchase warrant ("Warrant") with each Warrant being convertible into an additional Share at an exercise price of $0.50 for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.

Four million Toggle3D.ai common shares have been issued as a stock dividend to Nextech3D.ai shareholders on a pro-rata basis which are now expected to settle in brokerage accounts this week. The spin-out of Toggle3D.ai follows Nextech's successful spin-out on 10/26/2022 of ARway.ai, currently trading on (CSE:ARWY), (OTCQB:ARWYF) and (FSE:E65). Full details of the spin-out can be found in Nextech's management information circular filed on SEDAR.

Toggle3D.ai's CEO Evan Gappelberg commented, "With today's listing of Toggle3D, we successfully raised over $2.1 million dollars without selling any Nextech shares, and issued 4 million new shares in TGGL to our shareholders, representing approximately a 3.6% stock dividend, while retaining 13 million shares in TGGL." He continued, "We are continuing to deliver value for our shareholders with these spin-off companies while at the same time we are continuing to build our core business of delivering 3D models to Amazon and others."

Toggle3D.ai (CSE:TGGL) is a groundbreaking SaaS solution that utilizes generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and enable seamless publishing of superior 4K 3D models, serving various industries within the $160 billion CGI market. With its Augmented Reality-based rapid prototyping web app, Toggle3D empowers designers, artists, marketers, and eCommerce owners to effortlessly convert, texture, customize, and publish high-quality 3D models and experiences, regardless of technical or 3D design expertise.

Toggle3D.ai has emerged as a standalone public Company, with plans to expand its presence to the Frankfurt and OTC markets in the near future. This strategic move drives innovation and unlocks substantial shareholder value, reflecting Nextech3D.ai's commitment to driving the industry forward.

Receiving Spin-Out Shares

COMPUTERSHARE

All registered shareholders of Nextech3D.ai who hold shares in Computershare need to complete the Letter of Transmittal form, which was included with Nextech's proxy package. It can also be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR, or alternatively linked below. The Letter of Transmittal form must be returned to Computershare in order to receive their Toggle3D.ai pro rate distribution shares. Computershare's standard processing time for Letter of Transmittal form is 10 business days. Access the Letter of Transmittal form - click here

BROKERAGE ACCOUNTS

All beneficial shareholders with Nextech3D.ai shares already deposited with their broker will receive the Toggle3D.ai pro-rate distribution shares automatically, as the CDS and DTC complete the Letter of Transmittal form on their behalf.

Toggle3D.ai Investor Relations

Visit the Toggle3D Investor Relations website and sign up for the investor mailing list to receive the latest news, press releases, investor presentations, CEO interviews, financial information and more.

Sign up for the investor mailing list - click here

Recent Toggle3D.ai News

About Toggle3D.ai

Toggle3D.ai (CSE:TGGL) is a groundbreaking SaaS solution that utilizes generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and enable seamless publishing of superior 4K 3D models, serving various industries within the $160 billion CGI market. With its Augmented Reality-based rapid prototyping web app, Toggle3D empowers designers, artists, marketers, and eCommerce owners to effortlessly convert, texture, customize, and publish high-quality 3D models and experiences, regardless of technical or 3D design expertise.

Toggle3D.ai Benefits Over 3D Legacy Software

NO Learning Curve
Toggle3D.ai stands out from legacy 3D design software by eliminating the learning curve and making 3D design accessible to everyone, regardless of their technical background. Unlike traditional systems that require months of learning, Toggle3D.ai simplifies the process by humanizing design terminology, providing guided templates, and using machine learning to make the tools user-friendly.

Web-based Collaboration
Being web-based, users can access Toggle3D.ai instantly on their browsers without the need for downloads, updates, or system compatibility concerns. Additionally, the platform will offer advanced in-app collaboration features, enabling multiple users to work together on the same project in real-time, facilitating quick feedback, decision-making, and cross-department collaboration.

These collaborative tools empower businesses to adopt 3D design organization-wide, enhancing workflow efficiency and unleashing the potential of group iteration.

Visit the Toggle3D.ai website to learn more
https://toggle3d.com/

Follow Toggle3D.ai on Social Media
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@Toggle3D
Insta: https://www.instagram.com/toggle3d.ai/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Toggle3D
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/toggle3d-ai/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Toggle3Dai

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact
Julia Viola, Lindsay Betts
investor.relations@toggle3D.ai

Toggle3D.ai
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SensOre

Share Purchase Plan Raises Additional $0.55 Million

SensOre (ASX: S3N or the Company) aims to become the top performing global minerals targeting company through deployment of big data, artificial intelligence/machine learning technologies and geoscience expertise.

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai


Keep reading...Show less
ai acronym with face superimposed

AI Stocks: 9 Biggest AI Companies in 2023

Artificial intelligence (AI) may be an emerging technology, but there are plenty of billion-dollar companies in this space.

As the market has grown over the past few years, AI technology has made strong inroads into several key industries, including logistics, manufacturing, finance, healthcare, customer service and cybersecurity.

While AI-driven advancements in robotics have received the most press in recent years, the latest buzz has centered around OpenAI’s ChatGPT. This intelligent chatbot shows how quickly generative AI is advancing, and has attracted the attention of heavyweight technology companies such as Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), which recently invested US$10 billion in privately held OpenAI. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has also released its own AI chat tool, Google Bard.

Keep reading...Show less
ai robot standing in front of a stock ticker chart and analyzing stocks

How Will AI Affect Investing?

The world of artificial intelligence (AI) has seen an unprecedented surge of interest in recent years.

With the rise of platforms like OpenAI's ChatGPT and other generative AI technologies, the possibilities seem endless. Investors are particularly curious about how AI can be leveraged to make better investment decisions and generate higher returns. In this article, we will explore the impact of AI on investing and examine its benefits, risks and potential future developments.

Keep reading...Show less
Arway (CSE:ARWY)

Nextech3D.ai Launches The Public Company CEO Experience Podcast


Keep reading...Show less
hand holding generative ai chatbot, stock graph in the background

10 Generative AI Stocks to Watch as ChatGPT Soars (Updated 2023)

The launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT has created major buzz around artificial intelligence (AI) stocks.

ChatGPT is an AI chatbot software application that uses machine learning techniques to emulate human-written conversations. A hitherto niche subsector in the AI industry, this technology is called generative AI, and it's set to disrupt myriad industries, including marketing, security, healthcare, gaming, communication, customer service and software development.

While generative AI technology is in its early stages, Reid Menge, co-portfolio manager for the BlackRock Technology Opportunities Fund, sees immense potential. “ChatGPT is nearly as smart as the human brain today,” he said, “and with the computational horsepower being used to train these AI models, imagine the capabilities of these generative AI services by 2025.”

Keep reading...Show less

