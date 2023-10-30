Toggle3D.ai to Present at the AI and Big Data Virtual Investor Conference November 2nd

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Crypto Market Update: Q3 2023 in Review

When is the Starlink IPO and Can You Invest? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Cybersecurity for SMBs an Untapped Market with Billion-dollar Potential, Integrated Cyber CEO Says

Top 10 Graphite-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

Investors’ Guide to AI-based Cybersecurity

Why is Cybersecurity Important? (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Volt Carbon Technologies and E-Power Resources Enter in Preliminary Graphite Mineral Processing Agreement

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Unaudited Interim Results

Canada Silver Cobalt Samples 12 of the Numerous New Pegmatites at the Ongoing St-Denis Lithium Exploration Program

Hertz Lithium Inc. Announces Acquisition of Canuck Lithium Corp.

ALX Resources Corp. Resumes Lithium Exploration at Hydra Lithium Project in James Bay Region, Quebec

Northwest Territories is a Prospective Region for Lithium Explorers, Says North Arrow Minerals CEO

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

FPX Nickel

FPX:CA

Pure Life Healthcare Management

ARway.ai

ARWY:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Copper Outlook Report

2023 Nickel Investor Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
Toggle3D.ai to Present at the AI and Big Data Virtual Investor Conference November 2nd

Toggle3D.ai to Present at the AI and Big Data Virtual Investor Conference November 2nd

Toggle3D.ai (the "Company") (CSE:TGGL) (OTC:TGGLF) (FSE:Q0C), a revolutionary SaaS solution harnessing the power of generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and seamlessly publish superior 4K 3D models, is delighted to announce ​​that Toggle3D.ai Chief Product Officer Dasha Vdovina will present live at the AI and Big Data Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on November 2 nd 2023.

The Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

DATE: Thursday, November 2, 2023
TIME: 12:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT
LINK: https://bit.ly/48QBadB

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Toggle3D.ai News

  • Toggle3D.ai Launches Groundbreaking 4K AI Texture Upscaling Tool
  • Toggle3D.ai Grows Userbase by 70% and Unveils Groundbreaking AI Tool Transforming Doodles into 3D Models
  • Toggle3D.ai's AI Lab Announces Breakthrough With Generative AI Photo Rendering
  • Toggle3D.ai CEO Evan Gappelberg Buys 15,000 Shares of Company Stock In Open Market Purchases

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com

About Toggle3D.ai

Toggle3D.ai (CSE:TGGL) (OTC:TGGLF) (FSE:Q0C) is a groundbreaking SaaS solution that utilizes generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and enable seamless publishing of superior 4K 3D models, serving various industries within the $160 billion CGI market. With its Augmented Reality-based rapid prototyping web app, Toggle3D empowers designers, artists, marketers, and eCommerce owners to effortlessly convert, texture, customize, and publish high-quality 3D models and experiences, regardless of technical or 3D design expertise.

Toggle3D.ai Investor Relations

Visit the Toggle3D Investor Relations website and sign up for the investor mailing list to receive the latest news, press releases, investor presentations, CEO interviews, financial information and more.

Sign up for the investor mailing list - click here

Follow Toggle3D.ai on Social Media
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@Toggle3D
Insta: https://www.instagram.com/Toggle3D.ai/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Toggle3D
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/toggle3d-ai/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Toggle3Dai

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact(s)
Julia Viola, Lindsay Betts
investor.relations@toggle3D.ai

Toggle3D.ai
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements
The CSE ha s not reviewed and d oes not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Toggle3D.aiTGGL:CCCSE:TGGLEmerging Tech Investing
TGGL:CC
Toggle3D.ai
Sign up to get your FREE

Toggle3D.ai Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Toggle3D.ai (CSE:TGGL)

Toggle3D.ai


Keep reading...Show less
Toggle3D.ai Launches Groundbreaking 4K AI Texture Upscaling Tool

Toggle3D.ai Launches Groundbreaking 4K AI Texture Upscaling Tool

Major Website Upgrade Complete

Join CEO Evan Gappelberg on Proactive for an Investor Livestream TODAY at 12:30pm PT / 3:30pm ET

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Toggle3D.ai Grows Userbase by 70% and Unveils Groundbreaking AI Tool Transforming Doodles into 3D Models

Toggle3D.ai Grows Userbase by 70% and Unveils Groundbreaking AI Tool Transforming Doodles into 3D Models

Toggle3D.ai Now Trading Internationally on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: Q0C)

Toggle3D.ai (the "Company") (CSE:TGGL)(OTCQB:TGGLF), a revolutionary SaaS solution harnessing the power of generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and seamlessly publish superior 4K 3D models, is pleased to unveil a new groundbreaking AI-powered tool that enables individuals and designers to effortlessly convert simple sketches and doodles into intricate 3D objects, streamlining prototyping and visualization processes. This feature is going into beta testing with Toggle3D.ai users and will be live in the coming months. Toggle3D.ai has also officially surpassed 17,000 user sign ups, +70% demonstrating the market demand and the Company's ability to scale with demand

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Toggle3D.ai's AI Lab Announces Breakthrough With Generative AI Photo Rendering

Toggle3D.ai's AI Lab Announces Breakthrough With Generative AI Photo Rendering

Toggle3D.ai (the "Company") (CSE:TGGL)(OTCQB:TGGLF), a revolutionary SaaS solution harnessing the power of generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and seamlessly publish superior 4K 3D models, is delighted to announce a breakthrough in its Artificial Intelligence (AI) lab for generative AI photo rendering. This AI tool is expected to drive significant revenue as it is being offered exclusively as part of the Toggle Pro Paid Subscription plan

With the generative AI photo rendering feature, when users upload a 3D model, regardless of whether it's pre-textured or not, the AI rendering tool can quickly create high-quality 2D images of different texture design ideas for the users' 3D model. It puts the 3D object in a 2D scene and textures it according to the prompt provided by the user. The purpose of these 2D images is to provide users with a quick way of prototyping and visualizing how their 3D model could look in different textures, styles and materials. This feature is especially useful for industry designers in manufacturing sectors who are prototyping designs for their products, such as furniture, automotive, machinery etc.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Toggle3D.ai CEO Evan Gappelberg Buys 15,000 Shares of Company Stock In Open Market Purchases

Toggle3D.ai CEO Evan Gappelberg Buys 15,000 Shares of Company Stock In Open Market Purchases

Toggle3D.ai (the "Company") (CSE:TGGL)(OTCQB:TGGLF), a revolutionary SaaS solution harnessing the power of generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and seamlessly publish superior 4K 3D models, announces that the CEO Evan Gappelberg has purchased 15,000 shares in open market buys on August 24th & 25th with an avg purchase price of $0.54 USD or $0.75 CAD

Evan Gappelberg CEO of Toggle3D.ai Comments "Toggle3D.ai went public in June and hit a high of $4.75 CAD…today however I'm now able to buy at $.45 USD or about $.61 CAD and we have more subscribers. To me, our share price is very low and not reflective of the upside potential that I see with our generative AI texturing platform, which is seeing rapid growth of its user base and early success." He continues "I'm investing today because I see many years of strong forward growth ahead for our businesses."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Toggle3D.ai Approved and Now Trading on the OTCQB Exchange Under the Ticker TGGLF

Toggle3D.ai Approved and Now Trading on the OTCQB Exchange Under the Ticker TGGLF

Toggle3D.ai (the "Company") (CSE:TGGL)(OTC PINK:TGGLF), a revolutionary SaaS solution harnessing the power of generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and seamlessly publish superior 4K 3D models is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares are now available for trading in the USA on the OTCQB Venture Market under the stock symbol: TGGLF

Uplifting to the OTCQB Venture Market requires the Company to meet higher financial standards and disclosure requirements. Investors should have full confidence as the uplift indicates that the Company has achieved a certain level of financial and operational success and is committed to maintaining transparency and good governance practices.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ARway.ai to Present at the AI and Big Data Virtual Investor Conference November 2nd

ARway.ai to Present at the AI and Big Data Virtual Investor Conference November 2nd

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE: ARWY), (OTC: ARWYF) (FSE: E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision ​​is pleased to announce that ARway.ai Chief Product Officer, Shadnam Khan, will present live at AI and Big Data Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on November 2 nd 2023.

The Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai to Present at the AI and Big Data Virtual Investor Conference November 2nd

Nextech3D.ai to Present at the AI and Big Data Virtual Investor Conference November 2nd

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce ​​that Nextech3D.ai CEO Evan Gappelberg will present live at AI and Big Data Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on November 2nd, 2023

The Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
AI and Big Data Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for November 2nd, 2023

AI and Big Data Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for November 2nd, 2023

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the AI and Big Data Virtual Investor Conference to be held on. November 2 nd 2023. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/496kyyE

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Signs 3D Model Expansion Contract With Vornado Air LLC Bringing Its 3D Models Onto Amazon's Seller Central

Nextech3D.ai Signs 3D Model Expansion Contract With Vornado Air LLC Bringing Its 3D Models Onto Amazon's Seller Central

Nextech3D.ai is Leveraging its Relationship with Amazon to Bring Select Customers Onto Seller Central

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers has signed an expansion 3D modeling contract with Vornado Air LLC, a leading American company that specializes in manufacturing and marketing air circulators, air purifiers, heaters, and humidifiers. Nextech3D.ai was given select access to Amazon's seller central to bring certain customers' 3D product models onto the Amazon e-commerce marketplace. The Company is pleased to leverage its 3D modeling expertise in support of both Amazon and its valued customers, and sees significant growth potential with both

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Power Resources Announces Tetepisca Exploration Completed

E-Power Resources Announces Tetepisca Exploration Completed

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased to report the completion of exploration activities on the Company's flagship Tetepisca flake graphite property located in the North Shore region of Québec. Diamond drilling was completed on the property September 20 with a total of 2,650.5 metres of NQ core drilled in 18 holes during the program. All core has now been logged and 639 samples for carbon-graphite analyses have been dispatched to ALS Global laboratories. The Company also completed earlier stage exploration on selected claims which consisted of geological mapping and sampling, electromagnetic prospecting, and diamond drilling with a man-portable drill. A total of 19.35 metres of BQ core were drilled with the man-portable drill and all core has been sampled and sent for carbon-graphite analyses. The Company will be reporting results upon receipt, validation, and interpretation of the carbon-graphite analyses.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aether Global Innovations Corp. Signs Strategic Joint Venture Partnership MOU with RufDiamond, Ltd - a distributor and retrofitter of all-terrain vehicles

Aether Global Innovations Corp. Signs Strategic Joint Venture Partnership MOU with RufDiamond, Ltd - a distributor and retrofitter of all-terrain vehicles

(TheNewswire)

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Aether Global Innovations Corp. ( CSE:AETH ) ( OTC:AETHF ) ( Frankfurt:4XA ) ( WKN#A2N8RH ) (" Aether Global" " AETH ", or the " Company "), a drone management and automation company announced today it has signed a strategic joint venture partnership memorandum of understanding (MOU) with RufDiamond Ltd. ("RufDiamond"), a distributor and retrofitter of all-terrain vehicles and equipment built to withstand the harshest of conditions

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Toggle3D.ai
Sign up to get your FREE

Toggle3D.ai Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Altiplano Reports on Concentrate Sample Results and Processing Updates at El Penon

JZR Gold Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of Units

ARway.ai to Present at the AI and Big Data Virtual Investor Conference November 2nd

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

JZR Gold Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of Units

Energy Investing

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Battery Metals Investing

Critical Elements Lithium Obtains Transport Canada Dewatering Exemption Necessary for The Development of The Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project

Battery Metals Investing

Argentina Lithium Engages Market One Media Group for Marketing Contract

Energy Investing

Baselode Releases More Uranium Assay Results from ACKIO

Lithium Investing

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 September 2023

×