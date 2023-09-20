Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Toggle3D.ai Grows Userbase by 70% and Unveils Groundbreaking AI Tool Transforming Doodles into 3D Models

Toggle3D.ai Now Trading Internationally on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: Q0C)

Toggle3D.ai (the "Company") (CSE:TGGL)(OTCQB:TGGLF), a revolutionary SaaS solution harnessing the power of generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and seamlessly publish superior 4K 3D models, is pleased to unveil a new groundbreaking AI-powered tool that enables individuals and designers to effortlessly convert simple sketches and doodles into intricate 3D objects, streamlining prototyping and visualization processes. This feature is going into beta testing with Toggle3D.ai users and will be live in the coming months. Toggle3D.ai has also officially surpassed 17,000 user sign ups, +70% demonstrating the market demand and the Company's ability to scale with demand

Toggle3D.ai CEO Evan Gappelberg commented, "Toggle3D is continuing with rapid growth in signups as evidenced by its 70% growth in just a few weeks. He continues "Elevating the creative process and revolutionizing design with our innovative sketch-to-3D generative-AI technology not only positions Toggle3D.ai as a trailblazer in the industry but also unlocks tremendous growth potential. By empowering designers to effortlessly bring their ideas to life in 3D, we are tapping into a vast market of creators who are seeking these intuitive tools. This breakthrough not only enhances the value we offer to our users but also opens up new revenue streams for the future."

Toggle3D.ai's groundbreaking innovation serves a crucial purpose: prototyping. Designers and creators can now seamlessly convert their doodle and sketch concepts into 3D creations, enabling better planning and visualization of ideas. Traditionally, CAD model creation can be a time-consuming endeavor. Designers have to sketch their product concepts on paper in 2D before committing to the complex task of creating CAD models in specialized software. However, this approach falls short when the end product or construction is inherently 3D. Toggle3D.ai addresses this challenge by offering users the ability to visualize and experiment with their concepts in 3D, facilitating improved prototyping and concept visualization in basic 3D shapes.

To clarify, Toggle3D.ai does not replace CAD model creation. Instead, it empowers users to prototype and visualize their concepts in 3D before advancing to the CAD modeling stage, saving time and enhancing the quality of their design process.

Technical Explanation

Traditional prototyping methods often involve extensive planning and meticulous CAD model creation. However, Toggle3D.ai's latest tool simplifies this process by taking a leap from sketch to 3D in three straightforward steps.

Step 1: Sketch to Point Cloud

The journey begins with a basic sketch or doodle. Whether it's a representation of everyday objects or artistic drawings, Toggle3D.ai employs a generative AI model to transform these sketches into intricate 3D point cloud models. Each element of the original sketch is represented as a distinct point cloud, laying the foundation for the next creative steps.

Step 2: Edit Point Clouds

With the generated 3D points at your fingertips, Toggle3D.ai provides an intuitive playground for creative exploration:

  • Point Editing:
    Add or remove individual points to infuse intricate details and perfect your 3D model.
  • Moving Points:
    Seamlessly manipulate points in various directions within 3D space, allowing you to reshape and refine your creation.
  • Separate Parts:
    For complex sketches, work on different components independently, streamlining your design process.

Step 3: Making a Simple 3D Model

Upon completing your point cloud edits, Toggle3D.ai transforms them into a cohesive 3D model. This solid shape wraps around all your points, and you can further adjust it along different axes to achieve perfection.

Step 4: Download the Model

Toggle3D.ai enables users to save their edited point clouds or the finalized 3D shape models derived from their original doodles, facilitating easy access and integration into their design workflow.

This revolutionary solution represents a giant leap forward in the world of design and prototyping, offering a transformative way to bring ideas to life in three dimensions

Toggle3D Now Trading Internationally

Toggle3D.ai is also pleased to announce the Company is now trading Internationally on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) using the ticker symbol Q0C. Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse (FWB®, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange) is one of the world's largest trading centers for securities and facilitates advanced electronic trading, settlement and information systems. Thus, it is able to meet the steadily growing requirements of cross-border trading.

View Stock Listing on the FSE Website: https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/aktie/toggle3d-ai-inc

CEO Evan Gappelberg commented, "We're pleased to announce Toggle3D.ai's listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. This move not only provides our company with a global platform for expansion but also offers our investors increased liquidity, transparency, and access to our innovative AI technology. The Frankfurt Stock Exchange, one of the world's largest and most reputable stock exchanges, provides Toggle3D.ai with a powerful platform to expand its global presence, attract new investors, and raise the capital needed to further our groundbreaking research and development efforts."

Recent Toggle3D.ai News

  • Toggle3D.ai's AI Lab Announces Breakthrough With Generative AI Photo Rendering
  • Toggle3D.ai CEO Evan Gappelberg Buys 15,000 Shares of Company Stock In Open Market Purchases
  • Toggle3D.ai Approved and Now Trading on the OTCQB Exchange Under the Ticker TGGLF
  • Toggle3D.ai Integrates With Sketchfab Offering New Unlimited AI-Generated 3D Model Texturing Options & One-Click Account Access

About Toggle3D.ai

Toggle3D.ai (CSE:TGGL) (OTC:TGGLF) is a groundbreaking SaaS solution that utilizes generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and enable seamless publishing of superior 4K 3D models, serving various industries within the $160 billion CGI market. With its Augmented Reality-based rapid prototyping web app, Toggle3D empowers designers, artists, marketers, and eCommerce owners to effortlessly convert, texture, customize, and publish high-quality 3D models and experiences, regardless of technical or 3D design expertise.

Toggle3D.ai Investor Relations

Visit the Toggle3D Investor Relations website and sign up for the investor mailing list to receive the latest news, press releases, investor presentations, CEO interviews, financial information and more.

Sign up for the investor mailing list - click here

Follow Toggle3D.ai on Social Media
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Toggle3D
Insta: https://www.instagram.com/Toggle3D.ai/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Toggle3D
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/toggle3d-ai/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Toggle3Dai

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact(s)
Julia Viola, Lindsay Betts
investor.relations@toggle3D.ai

Toggle3D.ai

Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Toggle3D.ai Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/785784/toggle3dai-grows-userbase-by-70-and-unveils-groundbreaking-ai-tool-transforming-doodles-into-3d-models

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

TGGL:CC
Toggle3D.ai
