Thunderstruck Resources Touts Diverse Precious and Base Metals Portfolio in Gold-rich Fiji
"Having this variety of properties is what makes us unique. And that's really what has shareholders and potential shareholders very interested," said Rob Christl, vice president of business development and investor relations.
Thunderstruck Resources touts diverse precious and base metals portfolio in gold-rich Fijiyoutu.be
While Fiji’s mining industry is most famous for gold and silver, Thunderstruck Resources (TSXV:AWE,OTC Pink:THURF) land position in this South Pacific nation gives it a unique position to go beyond the precious and into the critical metals.
This is according to Rob Christl, Thunderstruck’s vice president of business development and investor relations.
Thunderstruck Resources is a Canadian mining and exploration company focused on its assets in Fiji. The country is located in the Pacific Ocean’s Ring of Fire, which contains many of the world’s major gold and copper deposits.
“There are a few other companies exploring for primarily gold in Fiji. It’s what most of these companies are targeting. Our particular properties … have a very interesting mix of properties, which makes us unique to the other companies in Fiji,” Christl said.
Thunderstruck currently has four projects in Fiji. The Liwa gold-silver project on the island of Viti Levu features four high-grade gold prospects over an approximately 3 kilometer structural corridor. The Rama prospect, also on Viti Levu, is a copper-gold porphyry, while the Korokayiu and Nakoro properties are both prospective for zinc and copper.
“Having this variety of properties is what makes us unique. And that's really what has shareholders and potential shareholders very interested,” Christl said.
The company recently concluded a 2022 drill program at its Liwa property, and is now awaiting assay results.
Watch the full interview with Rob Christl, vice president of business development and investor relations with Thunderstruck Resources.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Thunderstruck Resources (TSXV:AWE,OTC Pink:THURF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Thunderstruck Resourcesin order to help investors learn more about the company. Thunderstruck Resources is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Thunderstruck Resources and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1776.76
|-30.84
|Silver
|23.08
|-0.80
|Copper
|3.77
|-0.10
|Palladium
|1789.50
|-121.50
|Platinum
|1008.00
|-18.00
|Oil
|76.20
|-1.08
|Heating Oil
|3.22
|-0.01
|Natural Gas
|6.93
|+0.50
DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS
BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR
- Agriculture Investing
- Phosphate Investing
- Potash Investing
- Base Metals Investing
- Copper Investing
- Iron Investing
- Lead Investing
- Nickel Investing
- Zinc Investing
- Battery Metals Investing
- Cobalt Investing
- Graphite Investing
- Lithium Investing
- Manganese Investing
- Vanadium Investing
- Critical Metals Investing
- Magnesium Investing
- Rare Earth Investing
- Scandium Investing
- Tantalum Investing
- Tellurium Investing
- Tungsten Investing
- Energy Investing
- Oil and Gas Investing
- Uranium Investing
- Gem Investing
- Diamond Investing
- Industrial Metals Investing
- Aluminum Investing
- Chromium Investing
- Coal Investing
- Molybdenum Investing
- Tin Investing
- Precious Metals Investing
- Gold Investing
- Palladium Investing
- Platinum Investing
- Silver Investing
- 3D Printing Investing
- Bitcoin Investing
- Blockchain Investing
- Cleantech Investing
- Cloud Investing
- Cryptocurrencies
- Data Investing
- Emerging Tech Investing
- Artificial Intelligence Investing
- Mobile Investing
- Robotics Investing
- Fintech Investing
- Gaming Investing
- Esports Investing
- Nanoscience Investing
- Graphene Investing
- Nanotech Investing
- Security Investing
Featured Silver Investing Stocks
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.