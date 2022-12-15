Crestview Exploration Announces $500,000 Private Placement

Silver Investing News

Badge
Thunderstruck Resources
Exploring Mining-Friendly Fiji’s High-Grade Zinc, Copper, Silver and Gold Deposits
Silver Investing

Thunderstruck Resources Touts Diverse Precious and Base Metals Portfolio in Gold-rich Fiji

Silver Investing
Thunderstruck Resources VP Business Development Rob Christl

"Having this variety of properties is what makes us unique. And that's really what has shareholders and potential shareholders very interested," said Rob Christl, vice president of business development and investor relations.

Thunderstruck Resources touts diverse precious and base metals portfolio in gold-rich Fijiyoutu.be

While Fiji’s mining industry is most famous for gold and silver, Thunderstruck Resources (TSXV:AWE,OTC Pink:THURF) land position in this South Pacific nation gives it a unique position to go beyond the precious and into the critical metals.

This is according to Rob Christl, Thunderstruck’s vice president of business development and investor relations.

Thunderstruck Resources is a Canadian mining and exploration company focused on its assets in Fiji. The country is located in the Pacific Ocean’s Ring of Fire, which contains many of the world’s major gold and copper deposits.

“There are a few other companies exploring for primarily gold in Fiji. It’s what most of these companies are targeting. Our particular properties … have a very interesting mix of properties, which makes us unique to the other companies in Fiji,” Christl said.

Thunderstruck currently has four projects in Fiji. The Liwa gold-silver project on the island of Viti Levu features four high-grade gold prospects over an approximately 3 kilometer structural corridor. The Rama prospect, also on Viti Levu, is a copper-gold porphyry, while the Korokayiu and Nakoro properties are both prospective for zinc and copper.

“Having this variety of properties is what makes us unique. And that's really what has shareholders and potential shareholders very interested,” Christl said.

The company recently concluded a 2022 drill program at its Liwa property, and is now awaiting assay results.

Watch the full interview with Rob Christl, vice president of business development and investor relations with Thunderstruck Resources.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Thunderstruck Resources (TSXV:AWE,OTC Pink:THURF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Thunderstruck Resourcesin order to help investors learn more about the company. Thunderstruck Resources is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Thunderstruck Resources and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.

AWE:CA
Silver Investingthunderstruck resourcestsxv stockstsxv:awe

MARKETS

Markets
TSX19600.63-291.02
TSXV570.79-4.68
DOW33202.22-764.13
S&P 5003895.75-99.57
NASD10810.53-360.36
ASX7251.30+48.00

COMMODITIES

Commodities
Gold1776.76-30.84
Silver23.08-0.80
Copper3.77-0.10
Palladium1789.50-121.50
Platinum1008.00-18.00
Oil76.20-1.08
Heating Oil3.22-0.01
Natural Gas6.93+0.50

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS

NEW! Download Your FREE 2022 Agriculture Outlook Report.

NEW! Download Your FREE 2022 Resource Outlook Report.

Updated! Download Your FREE 2022 Energy Outlook Report.

NEW! Download Your 2022 Oil & Gas Outlook Report.

NEW! Download Your 2022 Industrial Metals Outlook Report.

Browse more resource reports ≫

Start Here – Investing in Crypto

NEW! Download Our FREE 2022 Gaming Outlook Report. [Updated Aug 12]

NEW! Download Our FREE 2022 Tech Outlook Report [Updated Aug 17]

FREE 2022 Blockchain Investor Report [Updated Aug 5]

Start Here – Investing in Esports

Browse more technology reports ≫

Biotech Investing: Top Biotech ETFS, Stocks, Future Prospects

NEW! Download Your 2022 Life Science Outlook Report.

NEW! Download Your FREE 2022 Pharmaceuticals Outlook Report.

FREE 2022 Psychedelics Investor Report [Updated Aug 5]

Start Here – Investing in Pharma

Browse more life science reports ≫

BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR

×