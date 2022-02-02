Silver Investing News

Thunderstruck grants options to buy 1.4M shares amended Feb. 2, 2022 from 5 year period to 10 year period.

Thunderstruck Resources Ltd.'s board of directors has granted 1.4 million options at an exercise price of 6.5 cents, for a period of 10 years, to directors, officers, employees and consultants.

About Thunderstruck Resources Ltd.

Thunderstruck Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company that has assembled extensive and highly prospective properties in Fiji, on which recent and previous exploration has confirmed zinc, copper and precious metals mineralization. The company provides investors with exposure to a diverse portfolio of exploration-stage projects with potential for zinc, copper, gold and silver in a politically safe and stable jurisdiction. Thunderstruck trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol AWE and on the United States OTC under the symbol THURF.

The Pacific Ring of Fire is home to a 12,000 km trend that contains rich gold and copper deposits. And while various countries located along the Ring of Fire have established mining industries, Fiji remains a hidden gem for the mining industry — one that’s ripe for exploration, development, and production.

Fiji is a country composed of over 300 islands and is best described as a hotbed for seismic activity. Fijian islands like Viti Levu, when combined with historical seismic activity, present favorable conditions for mining. In fact, Viti Levu contains an estimated 5.2 million ounces of gold and 4.9 million tonnes of copper. Plus, Fiji features an 80 year history of mining on the island, possesses an experienced mining workforce, robust infrastructure and a mining friendly government.

Thunderstruck Targets Large Mineralized System on Liwa / Rama / Nakoro Licenses; Appoints Nicol as Technical Director to Oversee Exploration

Thunderstruck Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AWE) (The "Company") is pleased to announce the following updates on its exploration projects in Fiji:

  • Preliminary results from Liwa indicate the presence of a large mineralized system interpreted to be the top of a porphyry copper-gold system.
  • Full assays from the 2021 exploration program are pending. Initial results are encouraging and demonstrate the presence of anomalous gold in the system.
  • The Company has appointed Dorian L. (Dusty) Nicol to Thunderstruck's Board of Directors and as Senior Exploration Manager, in which role he will oversee the Company's exploration programs.

Nicol Appointed to the Board to Oversee Exploration

Thunderstruck Resources Announces Exploration Program Results in 50% Expansion of Liwa Gold/Silver Prospect

Thunderstruck Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AWE) (The "Company") is pleased to report the following updates on the exploration work being done on its prospects in Fiji.

"We are wrapping up an encouraging and active year of exploration on our high-grade Liwa gold/silver prospect. We have a great video recently taken from the camp; it really drives home the challenges of exploration in remote areas like Fiji," stated Thunderstruck's President/CEO Bryce Bradley. "Also, in addition to the work done on our Korokayiu copper/zinc property this year, a team has just been deployed to a third property, our Nakoro copper/zinc asset, to conduct a short mapping program on this promising high-grade VMS prospect. They'll be in the field for about two weeks, while the other teams shut down the Liwa and Korokayiu camps in preparation for rainy season, which typically starts in December until April. This schedule provides adequate time to assess the results in preparation for the 2022 exploration season."

TSXV:AWE

Thunderstruck Announces Liwa Gold/Silver Prospect Exploration Financing

Thunderstruck Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AWE) (OTC: THURF) (The "Company") wishes to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Placement") to raise up to CDN$750,000.00 for the expanded 2021 drilling and exploration program at our 100% owned Liwa gold and silver prospect in Fiji. The Placement involves the sale of up to 12,500,000 units at a price of $0.06 per unit. Each unit will comprise one common share and one-half share purchase warrant. Each full warrant will entitle the holder to purchase a further common share at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of 36 months. The warrants will be subject to accelerated exercise provisions such that if the closing price of the Company's common shares exceeds $0.25 per share for a period of 20 consecutive trading days, the Company may give notice of the acceleration of the warrants' term to a period of 30 days following such notice. Finder's fees may be payable on all or any portion of the Placement, which is subject to regulatory approval, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

"Drilling is underway at our Liwa gold/silver prospect, and the first core has been sent for assay," stated Thunderstruck's President/CEO Bryce Bradley, "Concurrently we're conducting a rock and soil sampling program that will further determine the size and depth of this high-grade precious metals asset. Past sampling programs show a 3km strike length, and the team is working diligently to test these targets at depth."

Thunderstruck's Liwa Gold/Silver Exploration Underway

Drill Core Being Prepared for Assay

Thunderstruck Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AWE) (OTC: THURF) (The "Company") is pleased to announce that exploration is underway at our Liwa goldsilver prospect in Fiji. This will include mapping, sampling and a drill program.

Thunderstruck Commences Exploration at Liwa Gold/Silver Prospect

Thunderstruck Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AWE) (OTC Pink: THURF) ("Thunderstruck" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has initiated a comprehensive and expanded exploration program on its 100% owned Liwa goldsilver prospect in Fiji.

"The Liwa prospect is extremely exciting, with four major, coincident geochemical/geophysical anomalies extending over a three-kilometer strike length and featuring high-grade gold sampling results," noted Thunderstruck Chairman, Brien Lundin. "We've been biting at the bit to drill these targets, and look forward to what we'll find at depth on these anomalies."

