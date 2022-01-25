VIDEO — Thom Calandra: Look to Precious Metals as Inflation Gets Pervasive; Battery Metals Also Key
Precious metals should shine on the back of continued inflation, while battery metals also offer "tremendous opportunity," Thom Calandra said.
Thom Calandra: Look to Precious and Battery Metals as Inflation Gets Pervasive youtu.be
Inflation continues to make headlines, and many investors are wondering how to focus their portfolios.
Thom Calandra of the Calandra Report is looking towards precious metals as inflation looms, and in an interview with the Investing News Network he explained why he thinks it's important to be positioned.
Although he isn't big on forecasting, Calandra said precious metals like gold should shine when inflation rises higher and becomes increasingly widespread on a global scale.
"Let's see what happens when inflation isn't just trending 6 or 7 percent year-to-year here and in other developed economies, but far more ... then we'll start to see some crazy things going on with the precious metals," he said.
Calandra is also interested in battery metals, and pointed out that commodities related to electric vehicles did well in 2021. He thinks that trend will continue in 2022 and beyond as green energy stays in focus.
"I think that we're going to see some tremendous opportunities this year once again in some of the battery metals — companies that combine technology with a commodity," he said, giving the example of American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC), which he said is developing processes to extract critical minerals from coal.
Aside from that, Calandra shared some of his 2021 success stories in the mining space, saying that Robert Friedland-led Ivanhoe Mines (TSX:IVN,OTCQX:IVPAF) was his biggest winner.
Additionally, he mentioned I-80 Gold (TSX:IAU,OTCQX:IAUCF), which has assets in Nevada, as well as Amex Exploration (TSXV:AMX,OTCQX:AMXEF) and Nouveau Monde Graphite (TSXV:NOU,NYSE:NMG), both of which are focused on Quebec. Calandra also spoke about Xtra Gold Resources (TSX:XTG), which is at work in Ghana.
Watch the interview above for more from Calandra on the resource space in 2022.
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: I-80 Gold and Amex Exploration are clients of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
