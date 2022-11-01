VIDEO — Thom Calandra: My One Word to Describe Gold Right Now? "Destiny"
Thom Calandra of the Calandra Report shared his thoughts on gold, as well as why he's interested in polymetallic companies right now.
Thom Calandra: My One Word to Describe Gold Right Now? "Destiny"youtu.be
Gold has been much maligned in 2022 as investors question its safe-haven status amid rampant inflation.
For Thom Calandra of the Calandra Report, the yellow metal still holds appeal. After asking New Orleans Investment Conference speakers and attendees for one word to describe gold, he said his choice would be "destiny."
"Destiny — it's my hokey way of saying, 'You know what? Okay, if I'm wrong, well, I do own physical, and I continue to accumulate the physical. And if I'm not around, well, there's probably someone in my family that's going to get it,'" he said.
Calandra did acknowledge that the market is tough for juniors, saying that it can be difficult for them to decide whether it's better to put out results in a bad market or wait until sentiment has improved.
"I personally prefer when companies put out their data when they can," he said. Ivanhoe Mines (TSX:IVN,OTCQX:IVPAF) is a longtime holding for Calandra and puts out news frequently; on the smaller side, he mentioned Ghana-focused Newcore Gold (TSXV:NCAU,OTCQX:NCAUF) and Xtra-Gold Resources (TSX:XTG,OTCQB:XTGRF) as companies that continue to move forward.
Calandra is also interested in polymetallic companies right now, and named HighGold Mining (TSXV:HIGH,OTCQX:HGGOF), Western Alaska Minerals (TSXV:WAM) and Strategic Minerals Europe (NEO:SNTA,OTCQB:SNTAF) as examples.
"In this cycle, you're going to eventually get credits for a lot of things. You're not just going to be selling to the smelter your gold and your silver or your slurry, the concentrate," he explained during the interview. "You're going to be getting credits, decent credits, for zinc, the lead, right? Some other metals."
Watch the interview above for more from Calandra on his approach to the junior resource space. You can also click here to read our recap of the New Orleans Investment Conference and here for our full event playlist on YouTube.
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
