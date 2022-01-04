Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. the world leader in serving science, announced that Marc N. Casper chairman, president and chief executive officer, will present virtually at the 40 th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 8:15 a.m. . Among other topics, Mr. Casper will provide the company's current perspective on its business and expectations for future financial performance. You ...

TMO