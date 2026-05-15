Valeura Announces Voting Results

Valeura Announces Voting Results

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2026 / Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE,OTC:VLERF, OTCQX:VLERF) ("Valeura" or the "Corporation") reports the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on 14 May 2026.

Shareholders voted on and approved the following proposals: (1) the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP (Singapore) as the auditors of the Corporation; (2) the election of the directors of the Corporation, (3) the allocation of unallocated options under the Corporation's stock option plan; and (4) the allocation of unallocated performance share units and restricted share units under the Corporation's performance and restricted share unit plan.

The voting results for the election of the directors are as follows:

Total Votes

% of Votes Cast

Nominee

For

Withheld

Total

For

Withheld

Dr. W. Sean Guest

61,454,987

1,527,307

62,982,294

97.58%

2.42%

Dr. Timothy R. Marchant

59,390,925

3,591,370

62,982,295

94.30%

5.70%

Joseph A. Tomkiewicz

61,454,787

1,527,507

62,982,294

97.57%

2.43%

Russell J. Hiscock

57,381,331

5,600,964

62,982,295

91.11%

8.89%

Timothy N. Chapman

61,455,237

1,527,057

62,982,294

97.58%

2.42%

Lina Lee

61,067,670

1,914,626

62,982,296

96.96%

3.04%

Anna Green

61,067,635

1,914,661

62,982,296

96.96%

3.04%

Chalermchai Mahagitsiri

46,588,049

16,394,246

62,982,295

73.97%

26.03%

About the Company

Valeura Energy Inc. is a Canadian public company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and Türkiye. The Corporation is executing a growth-oriented strategy, reinvesting into its producing asset portfolio while deploying capital toward further organic and inorganic growth across Southeast Asia. Valeura is committed to delivering value-accretive growth for all stakeholders, underpinned by high standards of environmental, social and governance responsibility.

Additional information relating to Valeura is also available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Valeura Energy Inc. (General Corporate Enquiries) +65 6373 6940
Sean Guest, President and CEO
Yacine Ben-Meriem, CFO
Contact@valeuraenergy.com

Valeura Energy Inc. (Investor and Media Enquiries) +1 403 975 6752
Robin James Martin, SVP, Communications and Investor Relations
IR@valeuraenergy.com

Contact details for the Corporation's advisors, covering research analysts and joint brokers, including Auctus Advisors LLP, Beacon Securities Limited, Canaccord Genuity Ltd (UK), Cormark Securities Inc., Research Capital Corporation, Roth Canada Inc., and Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, are listed on the Corporation's website at www.valeuraenergy.com/investor-information/analysts/.

This announcement does not contain inside information.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction, including where such offer would be unlawful. This news release is not for distribution or release, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Ireland, the Republic of South Africa or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which its publication or distribution would be unlawful.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com

SOURCE: Valeura Energy Inc.



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