The Greenrose Holding Company Inc. a multi-state grower and producer of cannabis brands and products, is scheduled to participate in the following virtual investor conferences in May 2022: Canaccord Genuity 6 th Annual Virtual Cannabis Conference Presentation: Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. ET Webcast: Wolfe Research Virtual Consumer Conference Panel Topic: “Cannabis Cultivation and Capital” Panel Time: ...

GNRS