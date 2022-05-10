The Greenrose Holding Company Inc. (OTC: GNRS, GNRSW) ("Greenrose" or the "Company"), a multi-state grower and producer of cannabis brands and products, is scheduled to participate in the following virtual investor conferences in May 2022:
Canaccord Genuity 6 th Annual Virtual Cannabis Conference
Presentation: Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. ET
Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord78/gnrs/2482706
Wolfe Research Virtual Consumer Conference
Panel Topic: "Cannabis Cultivation and Capital"
Panel Time: Friday, May 13, 2022 at 1:45 p.m. ET
For more information about the conferences or to schedule a 1-on-1 meeting with Greenrose management, please contact your respective conference representative or contact the Company's investor relations team at GNRS@gatewayir.com .
Greenrose's latest investor presentation has been filed with the SEC and can be found on Greenrose's investor relations site at www.greenroseholdings.com .
About The Greenrose Holding Company Inc.
The Greenrose Holding Company Inc. is a multi-state cultivator and producer of cannabis brands and products. Greenrose is driven by cultivation, with the understanding that being a leader in the cannabis industry requires starting with outstanding flower derived from unique genetics and scalable grow methods. Greenrose aims to be a vertically integrated company that looks for scale and horizontal consolidation. For more information, please visit www.greenroseholdings.com .
