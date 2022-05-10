Company NewsInvesting News

The Greenrose Holding Company Inc. a multi-state grower and producer of cannabis brands and products, is scheduled to participate in the following virtual investor conferences in May 2022: Canaccord Genuity 6 th Annual Virtual Cannabis Conference Presentation: Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. ET Webcast: Wolfe Research Virtual Consumer Conference Panel Topic: “Cannabis Cultivation and Capital” Panel Time: ...

The Greenrose Holding Company Inc. (OTC: GNRS, GNRSW) ("Greenrose" or the "Company"), a multi-state grower and producer of cannabis brands and products, is scheduled to participate in the following virtual investor conferences in May 2022:

Canaccord Genuity 6 th Annual Virtual Cannabis Conference
Presentation: Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. ET
Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord78/gnrs/2482706

Wolfe Research Virtual Consumer Conference
Panel Topic: "Cannabis Cultivation and Capital"
Panel Time: Friday, May 13, 2022 at 1:45 p.m. ET

For more information about the conferences or to schedule a 1-on-1 meeting with Greenrose management, please contact your respective conference representative or contact the Company's investor relations team at GNRS@gatewayir.com .

Greenrose's latest investor presentation has been filed with the SEC and can be found on Greenrose's investor relations site at www.greenroseholdings.com .

About The Greenrose Holding Company Inc.
The Greenrose Holding Company Inc. is a multi-state cultivator and producer of cannabis brands and products. Greenrose is driven by cultivation, with the understanding that being a leader in the cannabis industry requires starting with outstanding flower derived from unique genetics and scalable grow methods. Greenrose aims to be a vertically integrated company that looks for scale and horizontal consolidation. For more information, please visit www.greenroseholdings.com .

Investor Relations Contact:
Gateway Group, Inc.
Cody Slach or Jackie Keshner
(949) 574-3860
GNRS@gatewayir.com

Greenrose Contact:
Daniel Harley
Executive Vice President, Investor Relations
(516) 307-0383
ir@greenroseholdings.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Greenrose AcquisitionOTCQX:GNRSCannabis Investing
GNRS
Impact Minerals

March 2022 Quarterly Report

Impact Minerals (ASX:IPT) has released its March 2022 quarterly report.

Keep reading...Show less
Activity Report for the Quarter Ended March 2022

Activity Report for the Quarter Ended March 2022

Lithium Power International Limited (LPI:AX) (“LPI” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide shareholders with an overview of quarterly activities for the period ending 31 March 2022 (“Quarter”, “Reporting Period”), including subsequent events that might have a significant impact between 31 March 2022 and the date of issuance of this Report.

Keep reading...Show less
Quarterly Activities Report 31 March 2022

Quarterly Activities Report 31 March 2022

Galan Lithium Limited (Galan or the Company) is pleased to provide its Quarterly Activities Report for the quarter ended 31 March 2022. The focus areas for the quarter were ongoing Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) workstreams on the Hombre Muerto West (HMW) Lithium Project in Argentina, pilot plant and further drilling activities at HMW, as well as the first exploration sampling and mapping work at the Greenbushes South Lithium Project in Western Australia.