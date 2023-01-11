South Star Battery Metals Announces Closing of a Non-Brokered Private Placement

TerrAscend to Participate in the ATB Capital Markets 11th Annual Institutional Investor Conference

TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that its executive management team will participate in the ATB Capital Markets 11th Annual Institutional Investor Conference being held January 10-12, 2023 .

TerrAscend Corp. Logo (CNW Group/TerrAscend)

Ziad Ghanem , President and Chief Operating Officer, will participate on the virtual panel, "Managing New Jersey's Crazy Traffic", at 11:10 AM ET on Thursday, January 12, 2023 . Mr. Ghanem and other members of management, including Jason Wild , Executive Chairman and Keith Stauffer , Chief Financial Officer, will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day. Please contact your ATB representative if you have interest in scheduling a meeting.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania , New Jersey , Michigan and California , licensed cultivation and processing operations in Maryland and licensed production in Canada . TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium and Gage dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend's cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns several synergistic businesses and brands, including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. For more information, visit www.terrascend.com .

Curaleaf Celebrates Launch of Adult-Use Cannabis Sales in Connecticut

Curaleaf products now available to adults 21 and over at approved dispensaries across Connecticut

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, today announced that it has received its hybrid producer license from Connecticut's Department of Consumer Protection to supply cannabis to the state's adult-use market, which launches today.

person looking at stock chart

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Analyst Not Counting on US Reform

A top cannabis analyst shared her outlook for US reform this week, and it's not optimistic.

Meanwhile, Canadian operator Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB,TSX:ACB) announced the sale of an unused facility in Alberta.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Trulieve Announces January 2023 Event Participation

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced planned participation in upcoming conferences in January.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

  • ICR 25 th Anniversary Conference, January 10, 2023 : Founder and CEO Kim Rivers will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings.
  • 25 th Annual Needham Growth Conference, January 11, 2023 : Founder and CEO Kim Rivers will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings.
  • ATB Capital Markets 11 th Annual Institutional Investor Conference, January 12, 2023 : President Steve White will participate in a panel discussion and investor meetings.

Information about our events, links to events where available, and slide presentations can be found at: https://investors.trulieve.com/events

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Aurora Cannabis Announces Sale of Polaris Facility - Balance Sheet Remains Among Strongest in Industry

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, announced today that the Company has closed the sale of its Aurora Polaris facility for gross proceeds of approximately $15 million previously announced to be closing under the Company's ongoing transformation program.

Canopy Growth Completes Divestiture of Canadian Retail Operations

Transaction supports the Company's focus on achieving profitability through streamlined operations in Canada

Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) announced today that it has closed its previously announced transactions with OEG Retail Cannabis ("OEGRC") and 420 Investments Ltd. ("FOUR20") to divest its retail business across Canada which includes the stores operating under the Tweed and Tokyo Smoke retail banners.

statue of liberty

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: New York Kicks Off Adult Sales

Just before the end of 2022, the state of New York officially began adult-use cannabis sales.

This past week also brought year-end thoughts from a top analyst in the cannabis space. Despite the struggles of 2022, his comments indicate optimism about what’s ahead for the industry.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

