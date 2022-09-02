Market NewsInvesting News

TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that its executive team will participate in the 3rd Annual Needham Virtual Cannabis Conference being held on September 7, 2022 .

Jason Wild , Executive Chairman, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 , at 3:00 PM ET , and management will also host a series of one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Michigan and California, licensed cultivation and processing operations in Maryland and licensed production in Canada. TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium and Gage dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend's cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns several synergistic businesses and brands, including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. For more information, visit www.terrascend.com .

Curaleaf Annual Meeting of Shareholders Reminder

Shareholders are reminded to vote their shares prior to the proxy voting deadline of 2:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on September 6, 2022

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. ("Curaleaf" or the "Company") (CSE: CURA OTCPX: CURLF), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, reminds its shareholders that its annual meeting (the "Meeting") will be held on September 8, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. (Eastern time), solely by means of remote communication via live webcast, rather than in person, at the time and for the purposes set forth in the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular of the Company dated July 28, 2022 available under Curaleaf's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Avicanna Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

Avicanna Inc. (" Avicanna " or the " Company ") (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN), a commercial stage, international biopharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of evidence-based, cannabinoid-based products, is pleased to announce that all of management's nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated July 28, 2022 (the " Circular ") were elected as directors of the Company at Avicanna's annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on August 31, 2022 (the " Meeting ").

The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below.

Green Thumb Industries Announces Conference Participation for September 2022

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE Dispensaries today announced its executive team will participate in the following conferences in September 2022:

3 rd Annual Needham Cannabis Conference (Virtual), September 7, 2022: Management will participate in one-on-one meetings.

cannabis buds in jar

Ways to Invest in Cannabis

Cannabis legalization in Canada has helped kickstart a brand-new investment landscape. As the global cannabis market matures, are you thinking about investing in cannabis companies?

A wide spectrum of marijuana stocks, from small to large cap, have made their mark on the industry as recreational and medical markets emerge and develop across the world. Increased attention from established industries, including from pharmaceutical and beverage companies, has also helped make cannabis mainstream.

What’s to come is anyone’s guess, but it seems this burgeoning industry still has room to grow, with diverse nations beginning to move forward with plans for legalizing cannabis.

Adastra Receives Controlled Substances Dealer's License

Adastra Holdings Ltd. (CSE:XTRX) (FRA:D2EP) ("Adastra" or the "Company"), a leading cannabis company focused on processing, adult-use and medical sales, organoleptic testing and analytical testing, is pleased to announce that the Company has received its Controlled Drug and Substances Dealer's License ("Dealer's License") on August 24, 2022. This license allows Adastra to process psilocybin and psilocin, the active compounds derived from psychedelic mushrooms

"This is another significant step forward in the next phase of Adastra's goal to become a leader in alternative, plant-based treatments and remedies for physical, mental health and optimal functioning," said Michael Forbes, Chief Executive Officer of Adastra. "The medically regulated psychedelics market is just beginning to lay its foundation in North America; receiving this license enables us to process, formulate and perform scientific tests to verify the active ingredient and its stability for use in products once the market matures."

Cresco Labs Announces Three New Sunnyside Dispensaries in Florida

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) ("Cresco" or "the Company"), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the No. 1 U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced the expansion of its Sunnyside retail brand in Florida with three new dispensaries in Cape Coral, Tampa and Panama City Beach, Florida. These additional stores bring Cresco's store network to 19 locations in Florida and 53 total in the U.S.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005370/en/

