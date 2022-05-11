TerrAscend Corp. a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced the appointment of Lynn Gefen as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary effective May 23, 2022 . Ms. Gefen brings more than two decades of in-house and law firm experience as well as deep public company knowledge to TerrAscend. Previously, Ms. Gefen has served in a variety of legal roles for multi-national companies in the insurance, ...

TER:CNX,TRSSF