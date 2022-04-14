Adds 5 operational dispensaries, expanding TerrAscend's retail footprint to 17 in Michigan and 32 nationwide Immediately accretive to TerrAscend on both a Sales and EBITDA basis TerrAscend Corp. a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire KISA Enterprises MI, LLC and KISA Holdings, LLC a dispensary operator in Michigan and related real ...

TER:CNX,TRSSF