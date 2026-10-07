Tereina, an SAP-Backed Company, and Circle Bring USDC and EURC into Enterprise Workflows, Starting with the SAP Ecosystem Behind 84% of Global Commerce

Partnership will integrate USDC and EURC into Tereina's platform, enabling businesses to send and receive stablecoin payments without leaving the applications they already use
Tereina, an SAP-backed financial services company built to embed agentic payments directly into the business applications enterprises already run, and Circle Internet Group (Circle) (NYSE:CRCL), one of the world's leading internet financial platform companies and the issuer of USDC and EURC 1 through its regulated entities, today announced a partnership to integrate USDC and EURC into Tereina's payments infrastructure, starting with SAP Cloud ERP.
The collaboration is designed to make stablecoin-powered payments easier for enterprises to adopt by bringing USDC and EURC into existing business applications and financial workflows. Rather than requiring finance teams to introduce separate systems for stablecoin payments, the integration will provide eligible businesses with a path to access Circle's stablecoin infrastructure from environments they already use.
For eligible USD-denominated payment workflows, USDC will serve as the preferred stablecoin, while EURC will provide an option for euro-denominated activity. Together, they give participating businesses additional choice in how they move and settle value, with access to blockchain-based settlement and new options for managing global payments and treasury operations.
Through this partnership with Tereina, Circle's USDC and EURC integration is available to SAP customers via SAP Pay, addressing an ecosystem that generates 84% of global commerce and bringing digital currency infrastructure into an established enterprise payments environment at significant scale, without requiring businesses to replace the applications at the center of their existing operations.
Over the coming months, Tereina and Circle plan to conduct joint proof-of-value programs with customers, train treasury and payments specialists and work with ecosystem partners to incorporate stablecoin-enabled payments into broader enterprise transformation initiatives. The companies also intend to develop insights around real-world enterprise stablecoin adoption as implementations progress.
"Stablecoins are increasingly becoming a core infrastructure layer for global commerce. Working with Tereina to bring USDC and EURC into the applications that enterprises already use is an important step toward making internet-native money easier to integrate into everyday business operations. By connecting Circle's infrastructure with Tereina's enterprise payment workflows, we can help businesses realize the benefits of faster, more programmable and more globally accessible money movement." - Jeremy Allaire, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Circle
"Tereina is built on the core belief that the future of financial services is agentic, embedded, and digital. This partnership with Circle makes it easy to move into the future without changing how businesses already operate — stablecoin payments become a native feature of the applications they already trust." — Cedric Bru, CEO, Tereina
About Tereina
Tereina is a financial services provider built to embed agentic capabilities in businesses' applications and processes payments across traditional and digital rails. Backed by SAP and led by CEO Cedric Bru, Tereina is EPIC: Embedded Payments to Ignite Commerce. For more information, visit www.tereina.com .
About Circle
Circle (NYSE: CRCL) is one of the world's leading internet financial platform companies, building the foundation of a more open, global economy through programmable blockchain infrastructure, digital assets, and payment applications. Circle's platform includes the world's largest stablecoin network anchored by USDC, Circle Payments Network for global money movement, and Arc, an enterprise-grade blockchain designed to become the Economic OS for the internet. Enterprises, financial institutions, and developers use Circle to power trusted, internet-scale financial innovation. Learn more at circle.com .
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1 USDC and EURC are issued by regulated affiliates of Circle. See Circle's list of regulatory authorizations at circle.com/legal/licenses .
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