Teck Resources Limited today provided select unaudited fourth quarter and 2021 sales and production results in light of the impacts of recent logistics disruptions in British Columbia, Canada, as well as an update on the ongoing impact of COVID-19 across the business, and commentary regarding the outlook for 2022. Strong steelmaking coal pricing and increased sales should result in strong cash flow in H1 2022 Demand ...

TECK.A:CA,TECK.B:CA,TECK