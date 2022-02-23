Teck Resources Limited announced today that three additional independent directors have been appointed to the Board. Mr. Masaru Tani was appointed effective December 17, 2021 and Mr. Paul Schiodtz and Ms. Sarah Strunk have been appointed effective February 23, 2022. Masaru Tani has held various positions with Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. since 1984 and is currently Qualified Executive of Sumitomo Metal Mining ...

TECK.A:CA,TECK.B:CA,TECK