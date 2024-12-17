Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

US$30 Million Prepayment Term Sheet and Offtake Agreement Executed with a Global Commodities Trader

Spearmint More Than Doubles the Acreage of the George Lake South Antimony Project in New Brunswick, Canada

Radiopharm achieves Nasdaq listing of ADS

First Helium Licenses First of Two Wells Targeting Leduc Light Oil at Worsley

SAGA Metals Geophysics Program Advances Drill-Ready Targets at Radar Titanium-Vanadium Project and Engages Market Maker

COLDry Fertiliser JV Seed Funding & Working Capital Secured

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

GTI Energy

GTR:AU

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 Crypto Outlook Report

2025 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook

2025 Gold Outlook: Australia Edition

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Aurum Resources

Takeover bid for Mako Gold Limited - Lodgment of Supplementary Bidder’s Statement

Aurum Resources Limited (ASX: AUE) (Aurum) refers to its off-market takeover bid for all of the fully paid ordinary shares (Share Offer) and certain options (Option Offers) in Mako Gold Limited (ASX: MKG) (Mako), pursuant to the bidder’s statement dated 30 October 2024 (as supplemented or replaced from time to time) (Offers).

Please find attached Aurum’s second supplementary bidder’s statement dated 17 December 2024 (Second Supplementary Bidder’s Statement).

The Option Offers closed on 4 December 2024.

The Share Offer will close at 7.00pm (Sydney time) on 31 January 2025 (unless extended).

The Second Supplementary Bidder’s Statement was lodged with ASIC earlier today and will be served on Mako.

This ASX Announcement was authorised for release by the Company Secretary of Aurum.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Aurum Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:auegold explorationgold stocksgold investingasx stocksGold Investing
AUE:AU
Aurum Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Aurum Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Aurum Resources (ASX:AUE)

Aurum Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Aurum hits 277 g/t gold at Boundiali BM Target 3

Aurum hits 277 g/t gold at Boundiali BM Target 3

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits 277 g/t gold at Boundiali BM Target 3

Download the PDF here.

AUE receives firm commitments for A$10 million placement

AUE receives firm commitments for A$10 million placement

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced AUE receives firm commitments for A$10 million placement

Download the PDF here.

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Aurum Resources

Over 95% gold recovery from the Boundiali Gold Project

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Over 95% gold recovery from the Boundiali Gold Project

Download the PDF here.

Aurum earns 80% interest in Boundiali BM tenement

Aurum earns 80% interest in Boundiali BM tenement

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum earns 80% interest in Boundiali BM tenement

Download the PDF here.

Opawica Explorations (TSXV:OPW)

Opawica Explorations


Keep reading...Show less
Opawica Explorations Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement for Aggregate Proceeds Up To CAD$1,500,000

Opawica Explorations Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement for Aggregate Proceeds Up To CAD$1,500,000

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Chris Vermeulen, gold bars.

Chris Vermeulen: Next Gold Targets and "Sweet Spot" to Buy; Silver and Bitcoin in 2025

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Chris Vermeulen, chief market strategist at TheTechnicalTraders.com, reviewed gold's impressive 2024 price performance and laid out where he sees the yellow metal going in 2025.

While he sees further upside potential until about the end of January, ultimately he expects gold to move sideways or lower for multiple months before starting another big rally that will last four to six years.

"That's when the miners are really going to participate, and we're going to see that everyone's going to want to be involved in the precious metals mining space. They're going to do those hundreds or thousands of percent returns when gold blasts off in this new economic reset," Vermeulen explained during the interview.

Keep reading...Show less

Barrick Update on Mali Operations

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) reports that although it had previously agreed on a framework to achieve a global resolution of the disputes with the Government of Mali over the Loulo-Gounkoto complex, it has to date been unsuccessful in arriving at a final resolution despite numerous good-faith attempts to negotiate and a willingness to compromise beyond its legal rights.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bar on top of gold nuggets.

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: O3 Mining Up 60 Percent on Agnico Eagle Takeover Deal

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) fell 1.12 percent on the week to close at 607.84 on Friday (December 13). Meanwhile, the S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) posted a 1.71 percent decrease to hit 25,274.3, and the CSE Composite Index (CSE:CSECOMP) sank 2.68 percent to reach 131.45.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics released November consumer price index (CPI) data on Wednesday (December 11).

The report shows the all-items index increased by 0.3 percent monthly, compared to the 0.2 percent recorded in each of the previous four months. Core CPI was also up 0.3 percent, steady compared to the previous three months.

Keep reading...Show less
Mine trucks at site.

Top Stories This Week: Gold Price Reacts to Inflation Data, Trump Makes Big Permitting Promise

The gold price rose early on this week, breaking US$2,700 per ounce on Wednesday (December 11).

The metal was reacting to the latest US consumer price index (CPI) data, which shows a 2.7 percent year-on-year increase for the month of November. That's up slightly from the 2.6 percent annual gain seen in October.

CPI was up 0.3 percent month-on-month, again higher than October's 0.2 percent rise. Core CPI, which excludes the more volatile food and energy categories, was up 3.3 percent year-on-year and 0.3 percent from the previous month.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Aurum Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Aurum Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Cardiex Completes Placement Ahead of CONNEQT US Launch

CG1 Achieves 40% ownership & Mechanical Completion of Plant

Altech - Third Offtake Heads of Agreement for CERENERGY® Gridpacks

Aurum hits 277 g/t gold at Boundiali BM Target 3

Related News

Tech Investing

CG1 Achieves 40% ownership & Mechanical Completion of Plant

graphite investing

Altech - Third Offtake Heads of Agreement for CERENERGY® Gridpacks

Base Metals Investing

High copper grades and new soil anomalies at Evelyn

Battery Metals Investing

Rio Grande Sur Project Update

Platinum Investing

4 Platinum Uses for Investors to Know

Precious Metals Investing

Pennys Find Pre-Feasibility Study and Ore Reserve

Lithium Investing

Stardust Power Acquires Site, Receives Key Permit And Receives Approval For Major Construction To Commence

×