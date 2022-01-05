Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. a medical technology company focused on developing medical devices for the treatment of patients with underserved chronic diseases at home, today announced the appointment of Valerie L. Asbury and D. Brent Shafer to the Company’s Board of Directors effective January 5, 2022. Ms. Asbury will serve as a member of both the Audit Committee and the Compliance & Reimbursement Committee. ...

