Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. a medical technology company focused on developing medical devices for the treatment of patients with underserved chronic diseases at home, today announced the appointment of Valerie L. Asbury and D. Brent Shafer to the Company’s Board of Directors effective January 5, 2022. Ms. Asbury will serve as a member of both the Audit Committee and the Compliance & Reimbursement Committee. ...

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. ("Tactile Medical") (Nasdaq: TCMD), a medical technology company focused on developing medical devices for the treatment of patients with underserved chronic diseases at home, today announced the appointment of Valerie L. Asbury and D. Brent Shafer to the Company's Board of Directors ("Board"), effective January 5, 2022. Ms. Asbury will serve as a member of both the Audit Committee and the Compliance & Reimbursement Committee. Mr. Shafer will serve as a member of the Audit Committee, the Compensation & Organization Committee, and the Nominating & Corporate Governance Committee. Three long-standing directors will be retiring from the Board ahead of the May shareholder meeting: Peter Soderberg, Richard Nigon and Kevin Roche.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Valerie and Brent to our Board; both experienced leaders, adding depth of expertise in the treatment of chronically ill patients and channels to access and support them," said Bill Burke, Chairman of the Board of Tactile Medical. "I would also like to extend my sincere gratitude to Peter, Dick and Kevin for their dedicated years of service. Their counsel and oversight played an important role in helping Tactile Medical become a successful company, eclipsing $200 million in annual revenue."

Since 2018, Valerie Asbury has served as the President and CEO of LifeScan, a global leader in blood glucose monitoring, serving more than 20 million people with diabetes. Ms. Asbury previously held a series of leadership roles within Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) for over 20 years from 1998 to 2018, including executive sales and general management positions. Her most recent position at Johnson & Johnson was Global President of Diabetes Solutions from 2013 to 2018, including the Global LifeScan subsidiary until its sale in October 2018 to Platinum Equity, a leading private investment firm. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Vanderbilt University.

Brent Shafer most recently served as Chairman and CEO of Cerner Corporation from 2018 until September 2021, a global healthcare technology company that was acquired by Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) in December 2021. Prior to Cerner, Mr. Shafer was Chief Executive Officer of Philips North America, a health technology company and the North American division of Koninklijke Philips N.V. ("Philips"; NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), from 2014 to 2018. Mr. Shafer also served as Chief Executive Officer of the global Philips' Home Healthcare Solutions business from 2010 until 2014. Mr. Shafer previously held a series of leadership roles at Philips, Hill Rom and GE Healthcare. He holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Utah.

About Tactile Medical

Tactile Medical is a leader in developing and marketing at-home therapies for people suffering from underserved, chronic conditions including lymphedema, lipedema, chronic venous insufficiency and chronic pulmonary disease by helping them live better and care for themselves at home. The company collaborates with clinicians to expand clinical evidence, raise awareness, increase access to care, reduce overall healthcare costs and improve the quality of life for tens of thousands of patients each year. 


Minerva Neurosciences to Report First Quarter 2016 Financial Results and Business Updates on May 3, 2016


April 26, 2016 08:30 ET
 | Source:Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.



WALTHAM, Mass., April 26, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will release financial results and business updates for the first quarter of 2016 on Tuesday, May 3, 2016.  The Company will host a webcast and conference call that day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results and updates.
The live call may be accessed by dialing (877) 312-5845 for domestic callers or (765) 507-2618 for international callers and referring to conference ID number 74086869.  A live webcast of the conference call will be available online in the Investors and Media section of the Company’s website at ir.minervaneurosciences.com.  The archived webcast will be available on the Company’s website beginning approximately two hours after the event for 30 days.
About Minerva Neurosciences:
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of products to treat CNS diseases.  Minerva’s proprietary compounds include: MIN-101, in Phase IIb development for schizophrenia; MIN-202 (JNJ-42847922), which recently completed Phase IIa and Phase Ib clinical trials for insomnia and major depressive disorder (MDD), respectively; MIN-117, in Phase IIa development for MDD; and MIN-301, in pre-clinical development for Parkinson’s disease.  Minerva’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “NERV.”  For more information, please visit www.minervaneurosciences.com.

Contact:
William B. Boni
VP, Investor Relations/
Corp. Communications
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.
(617) 600-7376

 

Thermo Fisher Scientific Completes Acquisition of PeproTech, a Leader in Recombinant Proteins

- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO), the world leader in serving science, and PeproTech, Inc., a leading developer and manufacturer of recombinant proteins, today announced that Thermo Fisher completed its acquisition of PeproTech on December 30, 2021 for a total cash purchase price of approximately $1.85 billion .

Based in Cranbury, New Jersey , PeproTech is a privately held provider of bioscience reagents known as recombinant proteins, including cytokines and growth factors. Recombinant proteins are used in the development and manufacturing of cell and gene therapies as well as in broader cell culture applications, especially for use in cellular research models. PeproTech's recombinant proteins portfolio complements Thermo Fisher's cell culture media products and will enable Thermo Fisher to provide customers significant benefits through an integrated offering.

Keep reading... Show less

BAUSCH HEALTH TO PARTICIPATE AT THE 40TH ANNUAL J.P. MORGAN HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX: BHC) today announced that Joseph C. Papa chairman and chief executive officer, is scheduled to participate at the 40 th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET .

A live webcast and audio archive of the event will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Bausch Health Companies Inc. website at: https://ir.bauschhealth.com/events-and-presentations/2022 .

Keep reading... Show less
Beyond Medical Technologies

Beyond Medical Technologies

Overview

Beyond Medical Technologies (CSE:DOCT,FWB:7FM2)is a Canadian manufacturing company working to deliver essential safety equipment to protect citizens from airborne pathogens. The company’s flagship manufacturing facility is located in Delta, British Columbia, offers a fully-stable environment where it can produce technologically-enhanced personal protective equipment (PPE). Beyond Medical Technologies has invested significantly in the latest production and sterilization technology that it hopes will enable the production of high-grade protective medical equipment.

The COVID-19 crisis around the world has Beyond Medical Technologies focusing its manufacturing capacity on three core groups of users in need: hospitals, consumers and non-governmental organizations (NGOs). The company’s aim is to leverage technology to rapidly develop and produce masks and other protective equipment capable of protecting against common pathogens.

Mask use is recommended by public health authorities around the world as one of the leading means of preventing the spread of airborne viruses and diseases. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the widespread use of masks has been effective in reducing the “reproductive number” of the virus to below 1.0, a critical threshold.

“Societal norms and government policies supporting the wearing of masks by the public, as well as international travel controls, are independently associated with lower per-capita mortality from COVID-19,” concluded Virginia Commonwealth University’s Department of Ophthalmology in one study concerning mask use and global mortality rates.

Beyond Medical Technologies’ manufacturing facility in Delta, British Columbia is located close to major shipping hubs connected by rail, air and sea. The company anticipates this access to international distribution channels could allow it to quickly service regions around the world. Beyond Medical Technologies is targeting the global personal protective equipment (PPE) market, which is expected to grow to a total of US$84.7 billion by 2027 according to Grand View Research.

The company intends to continue to build out its manufacturing facility while developing proprietary products and increasing its existing portfolio through innovations and further acquisitions.

Beyond Medical Technologies prides itself on being a Canadian company with the goal of first protecting and satisfying the needs of Canadian citizens. Considering the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, Beyond Medical Technologies is working to advance and scale its operations in order to support the global need for protective equipment as well.

The next catalyst for Beyond Medical Technologies is to secure a NIOSH N95 certification, while also exploring the potential of establishing a sterilization service for mask re-use.

Beyond Medical Technologies’ Company Highlights

  • State-of-the-art 5,078 square foot manufacturing facility is based in Delta, British Columbia with access to local shipping and distribution centers
  • Targeting the global PPE market, expected to grow by US$84.7 billion by 2027 according to Grand View Research
  • Working to produce medical-grade masks capable of preventing the spread of airborne pathogens
  • Mask use has been proven by various studies to greatly reduce the reproductive number of the coronavirus
  • Working towards vertical integration in the medical space by establishing melt-blown polypropylene fabric production
  • The company’s wholly-owned subsidiary Micron Technologies achieves the Amazon Choice designation and begins to accept bitcoin payments for its Canada made face masks.

Beyond Medical Technologies’ Manufacturing Facility

Through its subsidiary Covid Technologies Inc, Beyond Medical Technologies has established its flagship 5,078-square foot manufacturing facility in Delta, British Columbia. The facility has been designed to leverage cutting-edge manufacturing technology in order to provide effective medical safety equipment to the hospitals, NGOs and consumers that need them most. The facility benefits from nearby distribution channels with the potential to quickly distribute Beyond Medical Technologies’ product by air, rail and sea.

Beyond Medical Technologies has begun acquiring mask-making equipment and materials needed for production, including an FLK120 surgical mask-making machine and over five tonnes of raw material. Through its subsidiary, Beyond Medical Technologies has secured an interim MEDL Licence (Medical Device Licence) and is working towards the production of Class 1 Protective 3ply Surgical masks, including the ASTM F2100 and F2101, neither of which require a license to manufacture.

Beyond Medical Technologies intends to begin with the development and production of surgical masks that can be used as PPE. As of Q2 2020, the company has begun the initial acquisition stage of mask filter production. Moving forward, Beyond Medical Technologies is working to acquire a melt-blown machine line capable of producing up to at least 3,200 kilograms of melt-blown polypropylene fabric per day. Beyond Medical Technologies hopes to be able to manufacture N95 Respirators and is awaiting a license from NIOSH (National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH).

Beyond Medical Technologies’ Management Team

Kulwant Malhi “Kal”—Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Before becoming the CEO of Beyond Medical, Mr. Malhi founded five different companies, including Patriot One Technologies, Inc., BullRun Capital, Inc. (Canada), and Cannabix Breathalyzer, Inc.

Mr. Malhi is an entrepreneur and businessperson who previously lead 11 different companies and occupied the position of Chairman for First Responder Technologies, Inc., President, Chief Executive Officer & Director at Cairo Resources, Inc., President & Director at Algernon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Principal at Cannabix Breathalyzer, Inc. (he founded the company), Chairman for Micron Waste Technologies, Inc. (he founded the company) and Member of Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Zara Kanji — Chief Financial Officer

Zara Kanji is a founder of Zara Kanji & Associates, CPA (est. 2004). Ms. Kanji is experienced in financial reporting compliance for junior listed companies, taxation, general accounting, financial reporting and value-added advisory services for individuals, private and public companies. Ms. Kanji has served as director and officer for listed issuers providing reporting compliance services for financing and acquisitions. Additionally, Ms. Kanji is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of B.C. (Previously Certified General Accountants of B.C.) since August, 2003.

Keep reading... Show less

Abbott's Proclaim XR Spinal Cord Stimulation System Now Offers Expanded MRI Compatibility in U.S.

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved new expanded magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatibility for its Proclaim™ XR Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) System with Octrode™ leads. The new labeling lifts MRI restrictions for lead tip location and the amount of radiofrequency power that can be used as part of the normal operating mode of an MRI scan. The expanded labeling covers the majority of Proclaim XR patients, providing additional benefits to those patients and their health care providers.

Under the expanded MRI labeling , patients with a Proclaim XR SCS device can benefit from higher quality images with faster MRI scan times.

Keep reading... Show less

Thermo Fisher Scientific to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, announced that Marc N. Casper chairman, president and chief executive officer, will present virtually at the 40 th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 8:15 a.m. (EST) .  Among other topics, Mr. Casper will provide the company's current perspective on its business and expectations for future financial performance.

You can access the webcast of the presentation via the Investors section of our website, www.thermofisher.com .

Keep reading... Show less

Johnson & Johnson Announces Quarterly Dividend for First Quarter 2022

- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the first quarter of 2022 of $1.06 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on March 8, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 22, 2022 . The ex-dividend date is February 18, 2022 .

About Johnson & Johnson

Keep reading... Show less

