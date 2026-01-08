T. ROWE PRICE LAUNCHES SEASON 5 OF "THE ANGLE" PODCAST SERIES WITH EXPLORATION OF THE GLOBAL ENERGY SECTOR

T. Rowe Price equity portfolio specialist Jackie Fortner hosts a deep dive featuring company energy experts in oil and gas, utilities, and sustainability

T. Rowe Price, a global investment management firm and a leader in retirement, announced the latest season of "The Angle," an investment-themed podcast focused on timely topics shaping financial markets.  

In its fifth season, "The Angle" takes listeners on a dive into the current state and future of the global energy sector, with a focus on emerging themes shaping the industry landscape.

Throughout the season, host Jackie Fortner is joined by a distinguished lineup of guests, including Maria Elena Drew (head of Global Sustainability), Rick de los Reyes (natural resources portfolio manager), Priyal Maniar (natural resources investment analyst), Elliot Shue (corporate credit analyst), and Vineet Khanna (utilities investment analyst). Together, they explore a range of timely topics:

  • Oil and Gas: The Persistent Role for Fossil Fuels
    Maniar and Shue examine the enduring importance of oil and gas in the global energy mix. The episode discusses the balance between long-term structural forces and short-term market shocks, the evolving narrative around "peak oil demand," and how fossil fuels and clean energy are set to coexist as the world transitions toward a future with more sustainable and reliable sources of energy.
  • Energy Transition: Charting the Path to Cleaner and Cheaper Power
    Drew discusses the global energy transition, including how different regions are navigating the "energy trilemma" of sustainability, security, and affordability, and how technological and political shifts are accelerating the move toward zero-carbon and renewable energy sources.
  • Fueling Intelligence: Energy's Critical Role in AI Evolution
    Khanna explores the interplay between energy infrastructure and the accelerating growth of artificial intelligence. As AI drives a surge in electricity demand, the episode investigates the challenges and opportunities facing utilities and the wider power industry, including the need for investment in generation and grid modernization.
  • Beyond the Core: Advancing Nuclear Solutions for the Future
    In the season finale, de los Reyes and Drew discuss the resurgence of nuclear power as governments seek secure and low-carbon energy sources to meet rising demand—particularly from AI and digitalization. The conversation covers barriers to scaling nuclear capacity, the promise of small modular reactors (SMRs), and the critical role of uranium supply.

"Our goal with this season is to help investors, innovators, and policymakers better understand the dynamic energy landscape and the implications for global markets," said Fortner. "As we learn in this season, energy shifts take decades to play out, not years.  There is no one-for-one instant swap.  Through candid discussions with our investment experts, we aim to provide clarity on the forces driving commodity cycles, the realities of energy transition, and the investment and societal opportunities that lie ahead."

The new season also features personal stories from the field, highlighting the hands-on research and global perspective that inform T. Rowe Price's investment approach.

Episodes of "The Angle" are available across multiple platforms, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Future episodes will be announced as they are produced. For more information on the podcast please click here.

ABOUT "THE ANGLE"

"The Angle" podcast brings listeners dynamic insights on the forces shaping financial markets, featuring the T. Rowe Price global investing team and special guests. Through engaging conversations, "The Angle" aims to foster curiosity by asking better questions and delivering better insights, allowing investors to gain a deeper understanding of today's evolving market themes.

Launched in 2024, "The Angle" has explored a range of investment-themed topics, including the blue economy, artificial intelligence, the 2024 U.S. presidential election, forward-looking expectations for global markets, and key market drivers from the perspectives of some of the world's leading CEOs.

"The Angle" is T. Rowe Price's second podcast series. "CONFIDENT CONVERSATIONS® on Retirement," which features T. Rowe Price experts sharing their perspectives on retirement-related topics, is in its fourth season.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.79 trillion in client assets as of November 30, 2025, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its longstanding expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amidst evolving markets. Visit troweprice.com/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/t-rowe-price-launches-season-5-of-the-angle-podcast-series-with-exploration-of-the-global-energy-sector-302656091.html

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

