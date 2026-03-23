Miivo Holdings Corp. Announces Engagement of Proactive Group Holdings for Investor Awareness Services

Miivo Holdings Corp. Announces Engagement of Proactive Group Holdings for Investor Awareness Services

All references to dollar amounts herein are references to Canadian Dollars

Miivo Holdings Corp. (TSXV: MIVO,OTC:MIVOF) (OTCQB: MIVOF) ("Miivo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a services agreement with Proactive Group Holdings ("Proactive") to provide investor awareness and communications services to the Company.

Under the terms of the agreement, Proactive will provide services including the production and distribution of editorial content and video interviews featuring the Company's management team, as well as the dissemination of such content across Proactive's financial media network and digital platforms.

Proactive's distribution network includes its owned financial media platforms and may include third-party channels such as financial news aggregators, market data platforms and social media channels.

The agreement has a term of twelve (12) months commencing March 23, 2026. The Company will pay Proactive $26,000 for the initial twelve-month term, payable quarterly. The agreement may renew for successive twelve-month periods unless terminated by either party in accordance with its terms.

Proactive is a Toronto-based financial media and investor communications platform that provides corporate access, editorial coverage and distribution services to publicly listed companies globally.

At the time of entering into the agreement, to the knowledge of the Company, Proactive and its principals do not have any direct or indirect interest in the securities of the Company. Proactive and the Company are arm's length parties.

The services to be provided by Proactive are intended to assist the Company in communicating with the investment community and increasing awareness of the Company's business activities. Proactive will not provide investor relations services to the Company within the meaning of TSX Venture Exchange policies.

No stock options or other securities have been granted to Proactive as compensation for the services.

About Miivo Holdings Corp.

Miivo Holdings Corp. (TSXV: MIVO,OTC:MIVOF) (OTCQB: MIVOF) is transforming how small and mid-market companies access actionable business intelligence by leveraging artificial intelligence to deliver enterprise-grade insights at an accessible scale. Miivo's AI-powered platform helps owners and operators improve decision-making across operations, customer engagement and financial performance.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
"Alexander Damouni"
Alexander Damouni, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:
Tel: +1 (604) 377-0403
Email: info@miivoholdings.com
Website: www.miivo.ai

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289031

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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