FinEx Metals Completes Oversubscribed Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $1,671,600

FinEx Metals Completes Oversubscribed Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $1,671,600

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - March 23, 2026: FinEx Metals Ltd. (TSX-V: FINX) ("FinEx" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release on February 26, 2026, the Company has completed an oversubscribed non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of 13,930,000 units of the Company ("the Units") at an issue price of $0.12 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of $1,671,600. Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one-half of a share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable into one further common share at a price of $0.18 for a term of 24 months.  

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for exploration of its 100% owned gold, nickel and PGE projects in northern Finland, including followup work at the Ruoppa and Kero projects, and for general working capital.

Insiders of the Company purchased a total of 730,265 Units. The participation by insiders in the Offering constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61101"). The Company is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61101 as the fair market value of the securities issued to insiders under the Offering does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

Cash finder's fees of $55,560 and 463,000 finder warrants exercisable at $0.18 per common share for a 24-month term were paid on a portion of the Offering.  All securities issued are restricted from trading until July 21, 2026.

About FinEx Metals Ltd.

FinEx Metals Ltd. (TSXV: FINX) is a gold, nickel and PGEfocused mineral exploration company advancing a portfolio of 100%owned, royaltyfree projects in northern Finland, strategically located in the Central Lapland and Eastern Lapland Greenstone Belts. The Company's projects are situated near existing mining operations and benefit from excellent infrastructure, a stable regulatory environment and a proven exploration model in one of Europe's most prospective and underexplored regions. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.finexmetals.net.

 

FinEx Metals is part of the NewQuest Capital Group, a discovery-driven investment group that builds value through the incubation and financing of mineral projects and companies. Further information about NewQuest can be found on the company website at www.nqcapitalgroup.com.

 

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Tero Kosonen

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

+1 (604) 681-9100

tero@finexmetals.net

For further information, please contact:

Brennan Zerb

Investor Relations Manager

+1 (778) 867-5016

bzerb@nqcapitalgroup.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the offering, the use of proceeds from the Offering, other future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events may vary from those anticipated in such statements. Important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include inability to use of proceeds from the Offering as expected and risks associated with mineral exploration, including the risk that actual results and timing of exploration and development will be different from those expected by management. The forward-looking statements in this news release were developed based on the assumptions and expectations of management, including that the Company will be able to use the proceeds from the Offering as anticipated as well as the other assumptions disclosed in this news release and that the risks described above will not materialize. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements, except as otherwise required by law.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

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