Miivo Obtains TSXV Final Acceptance and Majority Shareholder Approval to Acquire Tandem Partners

Miivo Obtains TSXV Final Acceptance and Majority Shareholder Approval to Acquire Tandem Partners

Miivo Holdings Corp. (TSXV: MIVO,OTC:MIVOF) (OTCQB: MIVOF) ("Miivo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has issued its final acceptance of the previously announced acquisition (the "Transaction") of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Tandem Partners ("Tandem"), a Dubai, UAE-based private company. The Company further announces that disinterested shareholders of Miivo approved the Transaction by a significant majority through written consent forms obtained in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Alexander Damouni, CEO of Miivo, commented: "Receiving final Exchange acceptance and overwhelming shareholder support are significant milestones that reflect the confidence in this Transaction. We are committed to completing the integration of Tandem's advisory capabilities with Miivo's AI platform and are focused on delivering value to our shareholders as we move forward."

Share Transfer and Closing

The share transfer in respect of the Transaction is expected to occur in due course. The Company wishes to advise shareholders that certain administrative processes associated with the transfer of the Tandem shares may experience delays arising from the current geopolitical situation in the Middle East. These delays are procedural in nature and do not reflect any change in the terms of the Transaction or the commitment of either party to its completion. The terms of the Transaction remain unchanged, as described in the Company's news release dated January 19, 2026, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

The Company will provide further updates as closing milestones are achieved.

About Miivo Holdings Corp.

Miivo Holdings Corp. (TSXV: MIVO,OTC:MIVOF) is transforming how SMEs access financial intelligence by leveraging artificial intelligence to deliver enterprise-grade business insights at SME scale. The Company's AI-powered management platform empowers small and medium-sized businesses to optimize operations, improve financial performance, and accelerate growth through data-driven decision-making. Guided by a leadership team with extensive experience in technology and AI, Miivo is positioned at the forefront of the rapidly expanding AI SaaS market for SME solutions.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

(signed) "Alexander Damouni"

Alexander Damouni, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please visit: https://www.miivo.ai/
Tel: +1 (604) 377 0403
Email: info@miivoholdings.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289025

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Miivo HoldingsMIVO:CCTSXV:MIVOartificial intelligence investing
MIVO:CC
The Conversation (0)
Miivo Launches New AI Powered Self-Serve "Starter Plan" to Expand Product Offering

Miivo Launches New AI Powered Self-Serve "Starter Plan" to Expand Product Offering

Miivo Holdings Corp. (TSXV: MIVO) (OTCQB: MIVOF) ("Miivo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commercial launch of Miivo Starter Plan, a new subscription offering that delivers fast setup, sector-specific insights, and customer engagement tools for small and mid-market companies.The... Keep Reading...
Wooden blocks with AI, privacy and security icons under a magnifying glass.

OpenAI-Pentagon Partnership Under Fire Amid Surveillance Concerns

OpenAI is facing mounting backlash after striking a controversial agreement with the Pentagon to deploy its artificial intelligence (AI) systems across US national security operations.The most immediate internal consequence came from the departure of Caitlin Kalinowski, a senior leader who... Keep Reading...
Digital cityscape with data streams and illuminated buildings on a dark background.

The Digital Power Plant: Why AI Infrastructure is Outgrowing Venture Capital

Private credit is cracking just as AI infrastructure spend surges into the trillions. The tremor is fueled by software and IT companies seeing sharp drops in valuation as fears mount that AI advancements will render their core products obsolete.Blue Owl Capital set off alarms in the private... Keep Reading...
UNITH Announces General Availability of Streaming Avatars

UNITH Announces General Availability of Streaming Avatars

Unith (UNT:AU) has announced UNITH Announces General Availability of Streaming AvatarsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Unith (UNT:AU) has announced Half Yearly Report and AccountsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Person analyzing risk management data with calculator and digital graphics.

AI Still Has Legs, but Valuation Risk is Back in Focus

The tech rally that powered markets through 2025 is being tested in 2026. In early February, a broad tech selloff hit markets, fueled by various elements, including aggressive artificial intelligence (AI) capital spending guidance from hyperscalers, as well as the rapid release of new AI models,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Los Andes Copper Announces Conversion of US$5 Million Convertible Debenture

SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0018 to R-0020 with Intercepts Including 49.51% Fe?O?, 6.56% TiO?, 0.374% V?O? from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

Lithium Africa Closes $8.8 Million Brokered Private Placement of Units

Sirios Resources Inc. Closes Fully-Subscribed $25 Million Brokered LIFE Offering of Flow-Through Units and Units

Related News

gold investing

Alex Ebkarian: Gold, Silver 2026 Price Calls, Key Drivers to Watch Now

gold investing

Gold Price Slides Below US$4,900 as Fed Holds Rates Steady Again

gold investing

Precious Metals Price Update: Gold, Silver, PGMs Down as War Escalates and Fed Sits on Rates

base metals investing

Los Andes Copper Announces Conversion of US$5 Million Convertible Debenture

copper investing

Liberty Gold Sells Utah Critical Minerals Project to Blue Moon

energy investing

GridBeyond Lands 12 Million Euro Investment from Samsung Ventures

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0018 to R-0020 with Intercepts Including 49.51% Fe?O?, 6.56% TiO?, 0.374% V?O? from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador