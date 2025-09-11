T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR AUGUST 2025

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) announced preliminary August month-end assets under management of $1 .73 trillion. Preliminary net outflows for August 2025 were $5.9 billion .

The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of August 31, 2025 , and for the prior month-, quarter- and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.



As of

(in billions)


08/31/2025 (a)(b)


7/31/2025


6/30/2025


12/31/2024










Equity


$               867


$            859


$               839


$               830

Fixed income, including money market


205


202


200


188

Multi-asset


602


586


583


536

Alternatives


55


56


55


53

Total assets under management


$            1,729


$         1,703


$            1,677


$            1,607


Target date retirement portfolios


$               538


$            524


$               520


$               476

(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment
(b) Beginning in July 2025, managed account - model delivery assets are included in assets under management.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE
T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.73 trillion in client assets as of August 31, 2025, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its long-standing expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amidst evolving markets. Visit troweprice.com/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/t-rowe-price-group-reports-preliminary-month-end-assets-under-management-for-august-2025-302553828.html

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

T. Rowe PriceTROWNASDAQ:TROWFintech Investing
TROW
