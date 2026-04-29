T. ROWE PRICE EXPLORES LEADERSHIP AND INNOVATION IN AN INCREASINGLY COMPLEX NATIONAL SECURITY LANDSCAPE WITH NORTHROP GRUMMAN CEO KATHY WARDEN

Newest episode of "The Angle" from T. Rowe Price spotlights speed-to-deliver, AI, autonomy, and space as priorities shaping the future of national defense

T. Rowe Price, a global investment management firm and a leader in retirement, announced the latest episode of "The Angle from T. Rowe Price," an investment-themed podcast focused on the forces shaping financial markets and the leaders navigating them.

In the newest episode, host Eric Veiel, Head of Global Investments and Chief Investment Officer for T. Rowe Price, speaks with Kathy Warden, Chair, CEO, and President of Northrop Grumman, a global aerospace and defense company and one of the largest U.S. federal contractors.

Veiel and Warden discuss her leadership journey—from early roles at General Electric and a late-1990s technology startup to national security work after 9/11—and how a "continuous learner" mindset and asking the right questions helped her build credibility in a deeply technical organization.

"This conversation offers investors a timely look at how the defense industry is adapting to a more complex security environment where long-term visibility into demand, capacity investment, and rapid technology adoption are increasingly central to execution," said Veiel. "Kathy offered a clear-eyed view of what it takes to move with urgency in today's security environment; investing ahead of demand, embracing new technologies, and building the talent and culture needed to deliver."

ABOUT "THE ANGLE"

"The Angle" podcast brings listeners dynamic insights on the forces shaping financial markets, featuring the T. Rowe Price global investing team and special guests. Through engaging conversations, "The Angle from T. Rowe Price" aims to foster curiosity by asking better questions and delivering better insights, allowing investors to gain a deeper understanding of today's evolving market themes.

Launched in 2024, "The Angle" has explored a range of topics, including the artificial intelligence, health care innovation, forward-looking expectations for global markets,  key market drivers from the perspectives of some of the world's leading CEOs, and more recently taking a closer look at the future of the energy sector, speaking with experts across T. Rowe Price about the key themes shaping tomorrow's energy landscape.

This is the thirteenth episode of T. Rowe Price's C-suite podcast series. The first ten episodes, also available now, featured H. Lawrence Culp, Jr., chairman and CEO of GE Aerospace; Meredith Kopit Levien, president and CEO of The New York Times Company; Gary Guthart, CEO of Intuitive Surgical; Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA Corporation; Darren Woods, chairman and CEO of ExxonMobil; Harvey Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer and Director, and David Rubenstein, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of the Board of Carlyle; Jane Fraser, CEO of Citi; Sarah Friar, CFO of OpenAI; Dave Ricks, CEO of Eli Lilly; Srini Gopalan, CEO of T-Mobile, and Jim Farley, President and CEO of Ford Motor Company. "The Angle from T. Rowe Price" is available across multiple platforms, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Future episodes will be announced as they are produced. For more information on the podcast please click here.

"The Angle from T. Rowe Price" is T. Rowe Price's second podcast series. "CONFIDENT CONVERSATIONS® on Retirement," which features T. Rowe Price experts sharing their perspectives on retirement-related topics, is in its fourth season.

ABOUT T. Rowe Price

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.71 trillion in client assets as of March 31, 2026, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its longstanding expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amidst evolving markets. Visit troweprice.com/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/t-rowe-price-explores-leadership-and-innovation-in-an-increasingly-complex-national-security-landscape-with-northrop-grumman-ceo-kathy-warden-302756572.html

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

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