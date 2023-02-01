WALKER RIVER ANNOUNCES ADDTIONAL DRILL RESULTS FROM THE LAPON GOLD PROJECT

Gold Investing News

Sylla Gold (TSXV:SYG)

Sylla Gold Provides Update on Private Placement of Units

Sylla Gold Corp. (TSXV: SYG) (the "Company") announces that the Company has applied to the TSX Venture Exchange for an extension of its price protection for an additional 30 days in order to complete an additional tranche of the previously announced non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 units at a price of $0.10 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the "Offering"). The first tranche of the private placement closed on January 3, 2022, for gross proceeds of $315,142.

For further details on the Offering, please refer to the Company's press releases of October 20, 2022, December 8, 2022 and January 3, 2023.

For more information, please contact:

Regan Isenor
President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (902) 233-4381
Email: risenor@syllagold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Source

Click here to connect with Sylla Gold Corp. (TSXV: SYG), to receive an Investor Presentation

sylla goldtsxv:sygGold Investingtsxv stocksgold exploration
SYG:CA
Sylla Gold (TSXV:SYG)

Sylla Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Sylla Gold Commences Phase 2 Drilling at Niaouleni Gold Project

Sylla Gold Commences Phase 2 Drilling at Niaouleni Gold Project

Sylla Gold Corp. (TSXV: SYG) (OTCQB: SYGCF) ("Sylla" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Phase 2 reverse circulation (RC) and air core (AC) drilling operations has commenced drilling on its Niaouleni Gold Project ("Niaouleni") in southern Mali (Figure 1).

The purpose of the Phase 2 drilling program is to:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sylla Gold Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement of Units

Sylla Gold Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement of Units

Sylla Gold Corp. (TSXV: SYG) (OTCQB: SYGCF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press releases of October 20, 2022 and December 8, 2022, the Company has closed the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement through the issuance of 3,151,420 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.10 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $315,142 (the "Offering").

Each Unit is comprised of one common share (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.15 per Common Share for a period of two (2) years from the closing of the Offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sylla Gold Provides Update on Private Placement of Units

Sylla Gold Provides Update on Private Placement of Units

Sylla Gold Corp. (TSXV: SYG) (the "Company") announces that, further to its press release of October 20, 2022, the Company has applied to the TSX Venture Exchange for an extension of its price protection for an additional 30 days in order to complete the previously announced non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 units at a price of $0.10 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the "Offering").

For further details on the Offering, please refer to the Company's press release of October 20, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
nick santiago and gold bars

VIDEO — Nick Santiago: Gold Can Still Pull Back to US$1,500 Before All-time High

The gold price has been on the rise for the last few months, but Nick Santiago, CEO and chief market strategist at InTheMoneyStocks.com, still believes a big pullback to the US$1,500 per ounce level is possible.

"I'm not bearish gold at the moment, but if I do get a sell signal, I think the next leg down takes you to that US$1,500 level, which would be the ultimate buy area," he explained to the Investing News Network. "I think that's going to be your chance to really get into gold for the long term. And then I do think gold ultimately breaks out to a new all-time high."

In terms of exactly how high gold could go in 2023, Santiago said he doesn't expect US$5,000 or US$10,000 like some market watchers are projecting. However, he does see the high US$2,000s, or possibly even US$3,000, as possible.

Keep reading...Show less

Barrick Hosts North Mara Site Visit for Human Rights NGO

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) has hosted a two-day open-door visit to its North Mara Gold Mine in Tanzania by the UK-based NGO RAID (Rights and Accountability in Development) represented primarily by its executive director, Anneke van Woudenberg.

The intention of the visit was for RAID to experience firsthand the positive impact Barrick has had since assuming operational control of North Mara in September 2019. In the course of the visit, RAID were given a comprehensive presentation on the mine's operations and operating environment and were able to view the transformative impact the mine's sustainability strategy has had on its host communities, as is the case for all Barrick mines.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
eb tucker, gold and silver bars

VIDEO — EB Tucker: Gold, Silver Price Levels to Watch, 2023 Investing Strategies

With the new year ahead, "Why Gold? Why Now?" author EB Tucker shared his thoughts on gold and silver, saying that US$2,000 per ounce and US$30 per ounce are important levels for investors to watch.

"US$2,000's got to be a 2023 story," he told the Investing News Network when asked if gold could reach that key price this year. "The way it looks right now, you're $60 away. I think it could happen fast."

Pointing to gold's rise of about US$300 since early November, Tucker said that the futures market sets the spot price, and activity in that arena has stopped weighing on the yellow metal over the last several months.

Keep reading...Show less

Yamana and Pan American Shareholders Approve Proposed Transaction

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY; LSE:AUY) ("Yamana" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that at a special meeting of shareholders held earlier today ("the Meeting"), Yamana shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of the special resolution (the "Arrangement Resolution") approving the previously announced acquisition by Pan American Silver Corp. ("Pan American") of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company following the sale by Yamana of its Canadian assets, including certain subsidiaries and partnerships which hold Yamana's interests in the Canadian Malartic mine, to Agnico Eagle Mines Limited ("Agnico Eagle"), all by way of a plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "Proposed Transaction").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Barrick makes initial payment of $3 million to Balochistan

All amounts expressed in US Dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) has paid the first US$3 million (approximately 750 million Pakistani rupees) to the Balochistan provincial government as part of the new Reko Diq partnership. After the signing of definitive agreements and completion of legal process last month, Barrick and the Government of Balochistan recently agreed upon the timetable for the disbursement of committed funds to the province.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Challenger Exploration

Challenger Exploration Quarterly Cash Flow Report

Challenger Exploration (ASX: CEL) (“CEL” the “Company”) has released its Quarterly Cash Flow Report.


Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces the Closing of New Credit Facilities and Update on the Previously Announced Private Placement

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

TINONE REPORTS COMPLETION OF SUCCESSFUL PHASE 1 DRILL PROGRAM AND DISCUSSES FUTURE PLANS FOR ITS GREAT PYRAMID TIN PROJECT, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

Resource Investing

Arch Resources to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Results on February 16

Base Metals Investing

Inomin Secures Beaver Discovery Team

Base Metals Investing

Emerita Intersects 24.3 Meters Grading 5.1% Zinc, 2.0% Lead, 0.2% Copper, 1.16 g/t Gold and 100.5 g/t Silver, Including 7.1 Meters Grading 12.4% Zinc, 3.1% Lead, 0.2% Copper, 0.80 g/t Gold And 67.7 g/t Silver at La Romanera Deposit

Base Metals Investing

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD'S CASINO PROJECT TO HAVE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON YUKON'S ECONOMY

Precious Metals Investing

Bathurst Metals Announces Peerless Claims Option

×