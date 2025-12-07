Sustainability Focus Session 2025

An overview of UNESCO's World Heritage Listing of Murujuga and its significance for Woodside, including a question-and-answer session, was provided to investors today by Woodside's Executive Vice President Sustainability, Policy and External Affairs Tony Cudmore and Global Head of Indigenous Affairs and Human Rights Sharon Reynolds.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251207566952/en/
A copy of the presentation is attached.
This announcement was approved and authorised for release by Woodside's Disclosure Committee.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251207566952/en/
INVESTORS
Vanessa Martin
M: +61 477 397 961
E: investor@woodside.com
MEDIA
Christine Abbott
M: +61 484 112 469
E: christine.abbott@woodside.com