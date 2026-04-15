Angkor Resources Invited to Present at Seapex Convention in Manila on Oil & Gas Results in Cambodia

(TheNewswire)
GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA TheNewswire - April 15, 2026 - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the South East Asia Petroleum Exploration Society ("SEAPEX") Regional Convention in Manila, Philippines, taking place from April 13 to 15, 2026. Mike Weeks, President and Keith Edwards, Geophysicist for the Company's energy subsidiary EnerCam Resources Cambodia Co. Ltd. ("EnerCam"), will attend and present on behalf of Angkor.
SEAPEX is a non-profit society established in 1973 with over 1,600 active members worldwide, dedicated to promoting petroleum exploration in Southeast Asia. The society operates chapters across multiple international centres including Singapore, Bangkok, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Perth, Ho Chi Minh City, Houston, and London, and holds conferences and conventions in rotating locations throughout the region. This year's Regional Convention is hosted in Manila, Philippines.
The presentation will provide an overview of Angkor's onshore oil and gas exploration activities on Block VIII, Cambodia's first onshore petroleum exploration license under active exploration. Topics will include the results of the 350 line-kilometre 2D seismic program completed in 2025, the identification of four drill targets across the Bokor and Kirirom subbasins, and the geological characteristics that make Block VIII a compelling exploration opportunity.
Mike Weeks will introduce Cambodia's Block VIII and the progress of EnerCam in advancing the nation's first independent source of hydrocarbon energy. Mr. Edwards will also discuss the basin's structural analogs to producing fields in Thailand's Khorat Basin, where the Nam Phong and Sinphuhorn fields have produced significant volumes of gas over the past 20 years.
The invitation to present reflects growing international interest in Cambodia as an emerging hydrocarbon jurisdiction and recognition of the technical progress Angkor and EnerCam have made on Block VIII.
CONNECT WITH ANGKOR AT SEAPEX
Industry professionals, potential partners, and investors attending the convention are encouraged to connect with Mr. Weeks and Mr. Edwards during the event. They will be available throughout the convention to discuss Angkor's exploration programs in Cambodia, including both the Block VIII oil and gas project and the Company's mineral exploration activities on its copper and gold licenses. Those interested in learning more about Angkor's Cambodian operations or exploring partnership opportunities may contact the Company in advance at info@angkorresources.com to arrange a meeting.
COMPANY UPDATE
Angkor enters 2026 with significant momentum across its portfolio. The Company has achieved several key milestones in recent months:
Block VIII Oil & Gas: Following completion of the 2D seismic program in 2025, EnerCam's technical team completed its interpretation of processed seismic data across 350 line-kilometres and four subbasins. Four drill targets have been identified, three of which identify with anti-cline structures with four-way closures at South Bokor (57 sq km), Central Bokor (54 sq km), and North Bokor (100 sq km), as well as a stratigraphic trap at the Kirirom subbasin (28 sq km). The Company is now advancing an Environmental Impact Assessment on the target areas in preparation for drilling Cambodia's first onshore exploratory wells.
Andong Bor Thmei North Prospect: Copper Gold porphyry system, drill results from hole B25-009 indicate 286 metres of mineralization sampled with 52.6 metres at .25% Cu at depth. The hole ended in mineralization and adds to the historical results of 108 metres at 0.53% copper equivalent.
CZ Gold Prospect: A twelve-trench excavation and sampling program was completed at the CZ Gold Prospect on the Andong Meas license in Ratanakiri Province, advancing the Company's understanding of the geology, structure, and orientation of the quartz stockwork zone at this target.
Gossan Hills IP Survey: The Company recently commenced a 20 line-kilometre Induced Polarization geophysical survey over the Gossan Hills copper/iron skarn target on its Andong Meas license, adjacent to the Canada Wall porphyry copper target — advancing one of Angkor's most compelling mineral targets toward a drill decision.
Strengthened Balance Sheet: The Company completed the sale of its 40% participating interest in the Evesham Macklin oil and gas lands in Saskatchewan for $4,800,000, eliminating $3,800,000 in debt and providing $1,000,000 in net proceeds to fund Cambodian exploration activities.
Board Renewal: Dr. David Johnson, a geoscientist with over 40 years of global petroleum exploration and production experience, was appointed to the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting on January 29, 2026.
Delayne Weeks, CEO, commented "We are honored to have been invited to present at SEAPEX. Cambodia's Block VIII is a truly frontier oil and gas opportunity, and this invitation reflects the growing international recognition of our work in advancing Cambodia toward its first onshore hydrocarbon discovery. Both Mike and Keith are ideal representatives for EnerCam. Mike has overseen the project from the beginning and Keith has a deep understanding of the seismic data and subsurface geology of Block VIII. They will give attendees a comprehensive picture of what we've accomplished and where we're headed. We encourage anyone attending the convention who is interested in Cambodia's energy potential to seek Mike and Keith out for a conversation."
ABOUT Angkor Resources CORPORATION:
Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading resource optimizer in Cambodia working towards mineral and energy solutions across Cambodia. The company's Cambodian mineral subsidiary, Angkor Gold Corp. holds two mineral exploration licenses in Cambodia with multiple prospects in copper and gold. Both licenses are in their first two-year renewal term.
Angkor's Cambodian energy subsidiary, EnerCam Resources, was granted an onshore oil and gas license of 7300 square kilometres in the southwest quadrant of Cambodia called Block VIII. The company then removed all parks and protected areas and added 220 square kilometres, making the license area just over 4095 square kilometres. EnerCam is actively advancing oil and gas exploration activities onshore to meet its mission to prove Cambodia as an oil and gas producing Nation. The Company completed seismic in 2025, and has identified multiple drill targets with multiple target zones. As it now works to complete an Environmental Impact Assessment on the drilling target areas and source appropriate drilling equipment, the Company plans to follow with drilling Cambodia's first onshore oil & gas exploratory wells.
CONTACT: Delayne Weeks - CEO
Email: info@angkorresources.com Website: angkorresources.com Telephone: +1 (780) 831-8722
Please follow @AngkorResources on , , , Instagram and .
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to the potential for gold and/or other minerals at any of the Company's properties, the prospective nature of any claims comprising the Company's property interests, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory approvals, uncertainty of sample results, timing and results of future exploration, and the availability of financing. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.
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