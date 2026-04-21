Tundulu Airborne Magnetics Completed, Drilling Planned

Tundulu Airborne Magnetics Completed, Drilling Planned

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Tundulu Airborne Magnetics Completed, Drilling Planned

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AuKing Mining (ASX:AKN)

AuKing Mining

Advancing a diversified portfolio of uranium, copper and critical minerals projects across Australia, Tanzania and North America, with current priorities including the proposed tin acquisition in north-west Tasmania, the Koongie Park copper-zinc project in Western Australia, and the Mkuju uranium project in southern Tanzania. Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Share Placement Update

Share Placement Update

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Share Placement UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Acquisition of Tin and Silver Prospects

Acquisition of Tin and Silver Prospects

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Acquisition of Tin and Silver ProspectsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities Report

Quarterly Activities Report

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Cashflow Report

Quarterly Cashflow Report

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Quarterly Cashflow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Copper Quest Announces 2026 Exploration Programs Beginning with Drilling on the Rip Copper-Molybdenum Project

Copper Quest Announces 2026 Exploration Programs Beginning with Drilling on the Rip Copper-Molybdenum Project

Copper Quest Exploration Inc. (CSE: CQX,OTC:IMIMF; OTCQB: IMIMF; FRA: 3MX) ("Copper Quest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it plans to advance several of its properties in 2026 starting with drilling on the Rip Copper-Molybdenum Project (the "Project" or "RIP") in early May. Copper... Keep Reading...
Sun Summit Announces Filing of a NI 43-101 Technical Report on the JD Project, Toodoggone Mining District, B.C.

Sun Summit Announces Filing of a NI 43-101 Technical Report on the JD Project, Toodoggone Mining District, B.C.

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN,OTC:SMREF) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a technical report in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") for the JD Project, located in the... Keep Reading...
FPX Nickel Provides Environmental Assessment Progress Update - Successful Completion of Federal and Provincial Review of the Baptiste Project Initial Project Description

FPX Nickel Provides Environmental Assessment Progress Update - Successful Completion of Federal and Provincial Review of the Baptiste Project Initial Project Description

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQX: FPOCF) ("FPX" or the "Company") acknowledges the issuance of the Joint Summary of Issues and Engagement ("the Joint Summary") from the BC Environmental Assessment Office ("BC EAO") and the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada ("IAAC") following their... Keep Reading...
Steadright Grants Options

Steadright Grants Options

(TheNewswire) April 20th, 2026 –- TheNewswire Muskoka, Ontario Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM,OTC:SCMNF) ("Steadright" or the "Company"), has approved additional options under the Company's stock option plan. Options Granted The Board of Directors approved and authorized the... Keep Reading...
VVC Grants Options

VVC Grants Options

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQC:VVCVF) announces the following: Option Grant The Directors granted incentive stock options under its stock option plan, to officers, directors and consultants of the Company, to purchase up to an aggregate of... Keep Reading...
Nuvau Strengthens Leadership with the Appointment of Christina McCarthy as CEO

Nuvau Strengthens Leadership with the Appointment of Christina McCarthy as CEO

Peter van Alphen to assume President and COO roles and Steve Filipovic to continue as CFONuvau Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NMC,OTC:NMCPF) announces a strategic evolution of its senior team. Designed to accelerate the Company's next phase of growth, these executives will lead Nuvau through a planned... Keep Reading...

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