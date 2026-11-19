Sun Peak Metals Corp. (TSXV: PEAK,OTC:SUNPF | OTCQB: SUNPF) ("Sun Peak" or the "Company") today provided an update on exploration programs being conducted at the Company's thirteen exploration licences totaling 1,072 km² across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The Company has advanced exploration at Safra, Al Miyah and on its Round 9 licences. A third diamond drill rig is now operating at Safra, and the Company's exploration programs are progressing efficiently and on schedule. Following the recent completion of its C$11.4 million equity financing, Sun Peak is well funded to carry out its planned exploration programs across its Saudi Arabian portfolio.
Drill Program Update
Sun Peak has added a third drill rig to its ongoing 3,000 m diamond drill program at the 93 sq km Safra volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS"). The Company now drilling its 21st hole at Safra this year and is on track to complete the Safra program on schedule and move directly into its maiden drill program at Al Miyah in December.
As outlined in the Company's October 22, 2026, news release, the current program is testing extensions of mineralization at Safra Main as well as targets at Safra North and Safra East. The first assays from the current program are expected by late December.
Fieldwork Across the Saudi Portfolio
Over the past six weeks, Sun Peak has advanced fieldwork at Safra, Al Miyah and its Round 9 licences (Figure 1):
- Safra (93 sq km): TDEM survey was completed, along with a 2D induced polarization ("IP") and resistivity survey of 10 lines totalling approximately 18.5 line-km and covering approximately 7.4 km² over Safra Main, Safra East and Safra North targets.
- Al Miyah (235 sq km): Completed a 6.5 line-km ground EM survey at the Hishashat VMS target ahead of drilling later this year.
- Jabal Alasad Property (90 sq km) - Washaq VMS target: Completed detailed geological mapping of the approximately 1.5km VMS-style gossan and footwall alteration zone (see Sun Peak news release dated July 30, 2026), followed by approximately 350 m of trenching and 2.4 line-km. A total of 346 samples were collected (Figure 2).
- Zayiyr Property (360 sq km): SRK Consulting completed structural mapping and a 3D geological model of the target. Historical drilling includes 10 m averaging 11.3 g/t gold, including 1 m grading 100 g/t gold (see Sun Peak news release dated May 26, 2026). Two trenches are underway to test for extensions along strike (Figure 2).
- Malak and NAB VMS targets (Zayiyr Property): Completed geological mapping covering approximately 14 km² at Malak and 6 km² at NAB (Figure 2).
- Remaining Round 9 licences: Completed prospecting and regional geological mapping at NS132 and NS154, with reconnaissance also completed on additional areas identified through desktop research (Figure 2).
"We're very pleased with the progress our team has made across our Saudi portfolio over the past six weeks," said Greg Davis, President and CEO of Sun Peak. "With a third rig now turning at Safra, we remain on track to complete the current program and move directly into our maiden drill program at Al Miyah in December. Our operations continue as planned, with our team and contractors maintaining their focus on advancing our exploration activities across the Kingdom. We expect to be drilling multiple targets across our Saudi portfolio in the first quarter of 2027."
Figure 1. Sun Peak Projects Location Map.
Figure 2. Sun Peak Round 9 Licences in the Bulghah Area.
Sun Peak continues to monitor security and regional conditions in the Middle East closely and remains committed to conducting its exploration programs responsibly and in a measured and systematic manner. The Company will continue to assess conditions as its programs advance, with the safety and well-being of its employees, contractors, and partners remaining its highest priority.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Arron Albano, P.Geo., Exploration Manager for Sun Peak, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The historical drill results for the NGZ target were reported by a previous operator and have not been independently verified by the Company; they should not be relied upon until confirmed by further work.
ABOUT Sun Peak Metals Corp.
Sun Peak's portfolio is located within the Arabian-Nubian Shield, a highly prospective Precambrian mineral belt that hosts numerous VMS, intrusion-related and orogenic gold systems, including Jabal Sayid and Mansourah in Saudi Arabia and the Bisha Mine and Asmara Projects in Eritrea. The Company's exploration strategy is focused on systematically advancing a pipeline of projects from regional target identification through drill testing.
In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Company holds 13 exploration licences totaling 1,072 km² along established VMS and gold trends, with applications pending for two additional exploration licences covering approximately 200 km².
In Ethiopia, the Company's Shire Project comprises six exploration licences covering approximately 1,450 km².
Sun Peak's team has a strong track record of multiple mine discoveries within the Arabian-Nubian Shield, supported by significant capital-markets strength and experience.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF Sun Peak Metals Corp.
Greg Davis,
President, CEO & Director
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Greg Davis
(T): +1 (604) 999 1099
(E): info@sunpeakmetals.com
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Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains certain statements and information that may be considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information includes statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release may include, without limitation: the expected timing of completion of the current phase of drilling at Safra; the planned commencement and timing of maiden drilling at Al Miyah; planned drilling at multiple targets in the first quarter of 2027; completion of trenching at the NGZ target; the planned release of further details when drilling begins; and the advancement of projects from regional target identification through drill testing. Although the Company believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by its nature, forward-looking information involves assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.
Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with rising global inflation and increased potential supply chain disruptions; the impact of international trade disputes and the imposition of tariffs, international conflict and other geopolitical tensions and events; the political, security, regulatory, tax, social and economic conditions in Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia; the Company's inability to generate sufficient cash flow or raise additional capital; the Company's history of losses and negative cash flow; general economic conditions; adverse industry events; the receipt of required regulatory approvals and the timing of such approvals; the Company's relationships with the communities in which it operates or proposes to operate; future legislative and regulatory developments in the mining sector; exploration, development and mining risks and the inherently dangerous nature of the mining industry, and the risk of inadequate insurance or inability to obtain insurance to cover these risks and other risks and uncertainties; property and mineral title risks; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; mining industry and markets in Canada and generally; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; competition; the risk that any of the assumptions proves not to be valid or reliable, which could result in delays, or cessation in planned work; risks associated with the interpretation of data, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the possibility that results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; as well as other assumptions, risks and uncertainties applicable to mineral exploration and development activities and to the Company, including as set forth in the Company's public disclosure documents filed on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.
The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.
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