Defiance Quantum ETF

The investment seeks to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the BlueStar Quantum Computing and Machine Learning Index (the index). Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the funds total assets (exclusive of any collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in the component securities of the index or in depositary receipts representing such component securities. The index consists of a modified equal-weighted portfolio of the stock of companies whose products or services are predominantly tied to the development of quantum computing and machine learning technology. The fund is non-diversified.