Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Steppe Gold Eyes Phase 2 Operations at ATO Gold Mine by 2025, Exec Says
“We’ve de-risked the asset because now we’re funded without raising equity at these massively dilutive levels. Phase 2 continues the path forward to bring that much larger mine and operation online in 2025,” says Steppe Gold director and Executive VP Aneel Waraich.
Steppe Gold (TSX:STGO) announced a major drawdown of US$9.6 million from a US$150 million financing package in October to accelerate the construction and development of Phase 2 of its producing ATO gold mine in Mongolia.
Steppe Gold Director and Executive VP Aneel Waraich considers it a big win and a significant endorsement for the company’s operating team in the country.
“(In) early summer, we put out a US$150 million financing announcement, which allows us to be fully funded for our Phase 2 expansion,” Waraich said. "We now reconfirmed by confirming we’ve drawn down on the first US$10 million of it. It shows how real that package is, and I think that may be what investors are looking for."
Part of the funding was provided by the Trade and Development Bank of Mongolia through an initial US$50 million loan approved for equipment and long lead items. The payback period starts upon completion of the Phase 2 expansion, which is targeted for late 2025.
“What Phase 2 looks like today is a 12 year mine life at over 100,000 ounces per annum on a gold equivalent basis," he said. "So that’s the real prize, the real production and cash machine for the company.”
Phase 1 heap leach operations currently produce approximately 30,000 ounces gold equivalent per year. Steppe Gold earlier announced it had passed the milestone of 100,000 ounces of gold produced at the ATO mine.
Watch the full interview with Steppe Gold Director and Executive Vice President Aneel Waraich above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Steppe Gold (TSX:STGO). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Steppe Gold in order to help investors learn more about the company. Steppe Gold is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Steppe Gold and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
Steppe Gold Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Steppe Gold Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR
- Agriculture Investing
- Phosphate Investing
- Potash Investing
- Base Metals Investing
- Copper Investing
- Iron Investing
- Lead Investing
- Nickel Investing
- Zinc Investing
- Battery Metals Investing
- Cobalt Investing
- Graphite Investing
- Lithium Investing
- Manganese Investing
- Vanadium Investing
- Critical Metals Investing
- Magnesium Investing
- Rare Earth Investing
- Scandium Investing
- Tantalum Investing
- Tellurium Investing
- Tungsten Investing
- Energy Investing
- Oil and Gas Investing
- Uranium Investing
- Gem Investing
- Diamond Investing
- Industrial Metals Investing
- Aluminum Investing
- Chromium Investing
- Coal Investing
- Molybdenum Investing
- Tin Investing
- Precious Metals Investing
- Gold Investing
- Palladium Investing
- Platinum Investing
- Silver Investing
- 3D Printing Investing
- Bitcoin Investing
- Blockchain Investing
- Cleantech Investing
- Cloud Investing
- Cryptocurrencies
- Data Investing
- Emerging Tech Investing
- Artificial Intelligence Investing
- Mobile Investing
- Robotics Investing
- Fintech Investing
- Gaming Investing
- Esports Investing
- Nanoscience Investing
- Graphene Investing
- Nanotech Investing
- Security Investing
Featured Gold Investing Stocks
BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR
- Agriculture Investing
- Phosphate Investing
- Potash Investing
- Base Metals Investing
- Copper Investing
- Iron Investing
- Lead Investing
- Nickel Investing
- Zinc Investing
- Battery Metals Investing
- Cobalt Investing
- Graphite Investing
- Lithium Investing
- Manganese Investing
- Vanadium Investing
- Critical Metals Investing
- Magnesium Investing
- Rare Earth Investing
- Scandium Investing
- Tantalum Investing
- Tellurium Investing
- Tungsten Investing
- Energy Investing
- Oil and Gas Investing
- Uranium Investing
- Gem Investing
- Diamond Investing
- Industrial Metals Investing
- Aluminum Investing
- Chromium Investing
- Coal Investing
- Molybdenum Investing
- Tin Investing
- Precious Metals Investing
- Gold Investing
- Palladium Investing
- Platinum Investing
- Silver Investing
- 3D Printing Investing
- Bitcoin Investing
- Blockchain Investing
- Cleantech Investing
- Cloud Investing
- Cryptocurrencies
- Data Investing
- Emerging Tech Investing
- Artificial Intelligence Investing
- Mobile Investing
- Robotics Investing
- Fintech Investing
- Gaming Investing
- Esports Investing
- Nanoscience Investing
- Graphene Investing
- Nanotech Investing
- Security Investing
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1969.49
|+0.66
|Silver
|22.64
|+0.02
|Copper
|3.68
|0.00
|Oil
|76.86
|-0.51
|Heating Oil
|2.81
|-0.02
|Natural Gas
|3.19
|+0.04
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.