Stellar AfricaGold - Zuénoula Permit, Côte D'ivoire, Exploration Quarterly Update

(TheNewswire)

Stellar AfricaGold Inc.

 

Vancouver, BC October 22, 2026 TheNewswire - Stellar AfricaGold Inc. ("Stellar" or the "Company") (TSXV: SPX,OTC:STLXF, TGAT: 6YP and FSX: 6YP) is pleased to provide a summary update of exploration activities for the calendar quarter ended September 30, 2026 at the Stellar-MetalsGrove Joint Venture Zuénoula Gold Project, Cote d'Ivoire.

Exploration Activities Summary, Zuénoula Joint Venture Gold Project

During the calendar quarter ended September 30, 2026, MetalsGrove CDI Pty Ltd ("MetalsGrove"), the project operator for the Zuénoula Gold Project, advanced exploration activities in central Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa focussing on Stellar's Zuénoula gold permit (PR-750). The Zuénoula Permit is held under a joint venture with Aucrest SARL, the Ivorian subsidiary of Stellar, and is referred to as the Stellar-MetalsGrove Zuénoula Gold Project.

In July 2026 (news releases July 15 and July 23, 2026), an ongoing technical review and interpretation of infill soil sampling results helped refined the exploration focus at the Zuénoula Permit to areas including six drill targets within three principal prospects: Fifty-Five, Central and South East. (Figure 1 below.) The drill targets were and are continuing to be progressively refined through additional infill soil sampling and auger drilling before advancing to Air Core (AC), Reverse Circulation (RC) and Diamond Drilling (DD) programs. A 10,000 meters auger drilling program was commenced.


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Figure 1. Planned Auger Drill Lines Over Gold Anomalous Contours Across Six Drill Targets

within the Fifty-Five, Central and South East Prospects at the Zuénoula Permit.

Exploration at the Zuénoula Permit did improve the definition and continuity of gold anomalism, confirming six priority drill targets across the Fifty-Five, Central and South East prospects from ongoing interpretation of soil geochemical results. The planned 10,000 meters auger drilling program commenced on schedule but in response to concerns raised by local villagers was suspended while expanded community engagement was undertaken. This engagement went beyond local government officials and village chiefs, and involved an expanded diverse group of local stakeholders and interested groups, including a broader spectrum of small village representatives and community groups, all with an objective to strengthen understanding and support for the Company's exploration activities.

These community engagement efforts are focused on improving residents understanding of the nature and extent of the very limited environmental and land-use impacts that occur with early-stage mineral exploration, while clearly explaining and distinguishing between the professional, government-authorised exploration activities of companies such as MetalsGrove and Stellar as compared unauthorised, unpermitted ‘rogue' operators and unregulated, unsupervised artisanal mining operations.

This community engagement remains ongoing, with the MetalsGrove, as operator, works collaboratively with stakeholders across affected localities to build mutual understanding, address any remaining legitimate concerns and demonstrate the potential long-term community benefits of responsible mineral exploration. To facilitate and maintain good community engagement MetalsGrove has hired a full-time experienced Ivorian community liaison officer.

Meanwhile, infill soil sampling is continued in selected areas of the Zuénoula permit to further refine gold anomalies and define new drill targets ahead of the anticipated resumption of auger drilling and, as warranted, Air Core (AC), Reverse Circulation (RC) or diamond drilling (DD) programs.

The auger drilling program is expected to resume progressively as the community engagement program continues to advance and a broader community support is established in the relevant areas, and shareholders will be notified when auger drilling resumes.

About the Stellar-MetalsGrove Joint Venture Zuénoula Gold Project, Cote d'Ivoire.

The Stellar-MetalsGrove Zuénoula Gold Project is a joint venture exploration project between Stellar's Ivorian subsidiary Aucrest SARL ("Aucrest") and MetalsGrove Mining Ltd.'s Ivorian subsidiary MetalsGrove CDI Pty Ltd (MetalsGrove) to advance Stellar's 395.78 square kilometer early-stage exploration permit called Zuénoula in Côte d'Ivoire. Pursuant to the joint venture agreement MetalsGrove, the project operator, may earn up to a 50% interest in the Zuénoula Gold Project by incurring US$3,000,000 in exploration expenditures and up to an 80% interest in the Zuénoula Gold Project by incurring a total of US$6,000,000 in exploration expenditures. (For further details of the Stellar-MetalsGrove Joint Venture Agreement see Stellar news release December 9, 2025.)

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this release has been reviewed and approved by Mr Lijun Yang, who is the Managing Director of MetalsGrove Mining Limited and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (MAIG).  Mr. Yang is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

  

About Stellar AfricaGold Inc.

 

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. is a Canadian precious metals exploration company focused on North and West Africa, with active exploration programs in Morocco and Côte d'Ivoire. The Company's principal projects are the Tichka Est Gold Project in Morocco, where Stellar is advancing a gold discovery with a fully-funded 5,000 meters diamond drilling program scheduled for the fall and winter of 2026, and the Zuénoula Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire, operated under an earn-in and joint venture agreement with MetalsGrove Mining Limited with a fully funded 10,000 meters auger drilling program in process. Stellar trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: SPX,OTC:STLXF), the Tradegate Exchange (TGAT: 6YP) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSX: 6YP). The Company maintains its head office in Vancouver, BC, and its in-country office in Marrakech, Morocco.

 

The Company maintains its head office in Vancouver, BC and has a country office in Marrakech, Morocco.

 

Stellar's President and CEO J. François Lalonde can be contacted at +1 514-9940654 or by email at lalondejf@stellarafricagold.com. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.stellarafricagold.com.

 

On Behalf of the Board

J. François Lalonde

President & CEO

 

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements which may not have been based solely on historical facts but rather may be based on the Company's current expectations about future events and may include statements regarding the timing and reporting of assay results, the finalization of drill plans, the timing and receipt of administrative authorizations, the timing of contractor mobilization, the commencement of drilling, and the conduct and timing of geophysical surveys. Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis.

Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, exploration risk, mineral resource risk, financing risk, the Company not achieving the production milestones described herein, changes in business plans or commodity prices, failure to obtain regulatory approvals, laboratory turnaround, contractor scheduling, administrative processes, weather and access conditions, and results of exploration, geopolitical country risk, and the risk factors described in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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