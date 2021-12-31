On December 31, 2021, Stan Bharti acquired an aggregate of 20,000,000 units of Jourdan Resources Inc. pursuant to a flow-through private placement financing at $0.05 per Unit for an aggregate cost of $1,000,000. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant . Each Warrant entitles Mr. Bharti to acquire one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.08 ...

JOR:CA