St. Augustine Announces the Conclusion of Nicolaos Paraskevas' Consultancy Engagement

St. Augustine Announces the Conclusion of Nicolaos Paraskevas' Consultancy Engagement

St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited (TSX: SAU,OTC:RTLGF) ("St. Augustine" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Nicolaos Paraskevas ceased his consultancy engagement with the Company with effect from 1 October 2026. His engagement ended on mutually agreed terms.

About St. Augustine

St. Augustine (SAU) is a TSX-listed mining company focused on the development of the Kingking Copper-Gold Project. The Project is one of the largest undeveloped copper-gold deposits in the world and is listed as a top three-priority mining project by the Philippine government.

For more information:

Raymond Ricafort
Investor and Public Relations Contact
+632 77288491
E: info@kingking.ph

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/317728

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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