Artificial Intelligence

SQM REPORTS EARNINGS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024

Highlights

•          SQM reported total revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2024 of US$2,378.1 million compared to total revenues of US$4,315.6 million for the same period last year.

•          Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2024 of (US$655.9) million or (US$2.30) per share, compared to net income of  US$1,330.1 million or US$4.66 per share for the same period last year.

•          Strong sales volumes growth in lithium, iodine and fertilizer businesses.

•          Record-high quarterly sales volumes in lithium and iodine businesses, surpassing 52,000 metric tons and 4,000 metric tons, respectively.

•          Signed definitive partnership agreement with Codelco to jointly develop and operate lithium assets in the Salar de Atacama until 2060.

•          Signed a long-term agreement with Hyundai Motors Co. Ltd. and Kia Corporation.

•          Launched SQM International Lithium to develop our lithium business outside of Chile.


SQM will hold a conference call to discuss these results on Wednesday, August 21, 2024 at 12:00pm ET (12:00pm Chile time).

Participant Dial-In (Toll Free): 1-844-282-4852

Participant International Dial-In: 1-412-317-5626

Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=FRfGBEBZ

SANTIAGO, Chile , Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) (NYSE: SQM; Santiago Stock Exchange: SQM-B, SQM-A) reported today net loss ( 1 ) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 , of (US$655.9) million or (US$2.30) per share, compared to US$1,330.1 million or US$4.66 per share reported for the same period last year.

(PRNewsfoto/Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile, S.A. (SQM))

Gross profit reached US$752.5 million (31.6% of revenues) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 , lower than US$1,920.7 million (44.5% of revenues) recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2023 . Revenues totaled US$2,378.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 , representing a decrease of 44.9% compared to US$4,315.6 million reported for the six months ended June 30, 2023 .

The Company also announced net income for the second quarter of 2024 of US$213.6 million or US$0.75 per share, a decrease of 63.2% compared to US$580.2 million or US$2.03 per share for the second quarter of 2023. Gross profit for the second quarter of 2024 reached US$383.9 million , 55.1% lower than the US$855.1 million reported for the second quarter of 2023. Revenues totaled US$1,293.6 million for the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of 37.0% compared to US$2,051.7 million for the second quarter of 2023.

SQM's Chief Executive Officer, Ricardo Ramos , stated, "We are very pleased to highlight that during the second quarter, we entered into a partnership agreement with Codelco to extend our operations in the Salar de Atacama until 2060. Together with Codelco, we are working to fulfill the remaining conditions for the partnership to take effect in 2025. The most pivotal of these is the consultation process with the communities surrounding the Salar de Atacama. We are committed to reaching a mutually beneficial agreement with the Atacameño communities founded upon the most rigorous standards, transparency and promotion of the human rights of these communities."

He continued by saying, "In the second quarter, we continued to see positive sales volumes growth in the lithium, iodine and fertilizer businesses. While sales volumes in the lithium and iodine businesses again reached record levels, increasing by more than 20% and 11%, respectively, compared to the same period last year, sales volumes in the fertilizer business confirmed the strong demand recovery trends anticipated since the beginning of the year, increasing by more than 20% compared to the same period last year."

Mr. Ramos further stated, "The strong sales volumes growth in the lithium business in the second quarter was offset by significantly lower average realized lithium prices, as a result of lower market prices when compared to the same period last year. We see this pricing trend continuing in the second half of this year, with current lithium price indices in China nearly 20% lower than the average lithium price indices in the second quarter of 2024. This trend could have a negative impact on our realized prices, which reflect the prevailing market price trends, in the second half of the year. Given current price levels, we anticipate that some lithium producers may reduce their output, as many projects, especially greenfield, are not economically viable at these prices. In our situation, while we continue to advance our previously announced expansions, we are currently reevaluating specific markets and initiatives that may be less attractive in the near term under these conditions."

Mr. Ramos closed by saying, "In light of our confidence in the long-term growth of the lithium industry, we launched SQM International Lithium to focus on developing SQM's lithium business outside of Chile . Leveraging our expertise in exploration, project development, M&A and innovation, SQM International Lithium's objective is to expand the portfolio of lithium assets we have with various partners outside of Chile , allowing us to increase SQM's production volumes by at least 100,000 metric tons of LCE per year by the end of this decade."

About SQM

SQM is a global company that is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Santiago Stock Exchange (NYSE: SQM; Santiago Stock Exchange: SQM-B, SQM-A). SQM develops and produces diverse products for several industries essential for human progress, such as health, nutrition, renewable energy and technology through innovation and technological development. We aim to maintain our leading world position in the lithium, potassium nitrate, iodine and thermo-solar salts markets.

For further information, contact:

Gerardo Illanes / gerardo.illanes@sqm.com
Irina Axenova  / irina.axenova@sqm.com
Isabel Bendeck / isabel.bendeck@sqm.com

For media inquiries, contact:

Maria Ignacia Lopez / ignacia.lopez@sqm.com
Pablo Pisani / pablo.pisani@sqm.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make concerning the completion and implementation of the proposed partnership with Codelco, the development of Salar Futuro Project, Company's capital expenditures, financing sources, Sustainable Development Plan, business and demand outlook, future economic performance, anticipated sales volumes and sales prices, profitability, revenues, expenses, or other financial items, anticipated cost synergies and product or service line growth.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are estimates that reflect the best judgment of SQM management based on currently available information. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that are outside of our control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in such statements, including our ability to successfully implement the Sustainable Development Plan. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Readers are referred to the documents filed by SQM with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent annual report on Form 20-F, which identifies other important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to SQM on the date hereof and SQM assumes no obligation to update such statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

(1) Includes the net effect of accounting adjustments for the payments of the specific tax on mining activities for the exploitation of lithium for the six months ended June 30, 2024 , in a total amount of US$1,106.9 million . For more detail, please refer to Note (1) to this Earnings release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sqm-reports-earnings-for-the-six-months-ended-june-30-2024-302227225.html

SOURCE Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile , S.A. (SQM)

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

SQMLithium Investing
SQM
Wide Open Agriculture

Quarterly Results Presentation

Wide Open Agriculture Limited (ASX: WOA) (the “Company”) is pleased to release its quarterly results presentation dated July 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Flynn Gold

New Large-Scale Lithium Soil Anomalies at Forrestania, WA

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce results from its auger soil sampling programs recently completed at its Forrestania and Parker Dome lithium-gold projects, situated in the highly prospective Forrestania Belt in Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Talga Group

SQM to join Talga in Swedish Lithium Project

Battery materials and technology company Talga Group Ltd (“Talga” or “the Company”) (ASX:TLG) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Earn-in Agreement (“Agreement”) with world- leading lithium miner and producer Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (via its subsidiary SQM Australia Pty Ltd) (“SQM”) (NYSE:SQM; SSE:SQM-B, SQM-A), over Talga’s Aero Lithium Project (“Aero”) in Sweden.

Keep reading...Show less
Premier1 Lithium

Appointment of New Chairman and Exploration Manager

Premier1 Lithium Limited (ASX:PLC) (“Premier1” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Hugh Thomas to the role of Non-Executive Chairman, effective immediately.

Keep reading...Show less
Lanthanein Resources Ltd

Significant Gold, Copper and Nickel Soil Anomalies at Lady Grey Project

Lanthanein Resources Limited (ASX: LNR) (“Lanthanein” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the gold and base metal results from the recent tenement wide soil sampling programme at the Lady Grey Lithium Project (“Lady Grey”) directly adjacent to Covalent Lithium’s (SQM & Wesfarmers) Earl Grey Mine, 189Mt @1.53% Li2O¹ at Mount Holland in the Forrestania Greenstone Belt. The programme collected 1,893 samples and has identified multiple coincident gold, copper and nickel anomalies (Figure 1, 2 and 3).

Keep reading...Show less
Mandrake Resources

Lithium Brine Supply Agreement Signed with Electroflow

Mandrake Resources Limited (ASX: MAN) (Mandrake or the Company) has executed a Lithium Brine Supply Agreement (LBSA) with US- based Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) provider Electroflow Technologies, Inc. (Electroflow) which will see Mandrake supply (on a non- exclusive basis) Electroflow’s DLE pilot plant with brines from its Utah Lithium Project.
Keep reading...Show less
Lithium periodic symbol.

Core Lithium Makes AU$6.5 Million Offer for Charger Metals

Charger Metals (ASX:CHR) said in a Monday (August 19) press release that Core Lithium (ASX:CXO,OTC Pink:CXOXF) has made an unsolicited, non-binding indicative offer to acquire the company.

According to Charger, the offer from Core values the company at AU$0.084 per share, or AU$6.5 million, which equates to a 23 percent premium on Charger's closing share price last Friday (August 16).

The company's board believes the offer doesn't "fully reflect the Company’s value and prospects," but is willing to keep engaging with Core with the intention of pursuing the best outcome for Charger shareholders.

Keep reading...Show less
Chariot Corporation

Highly Fractionated Pegmatites Confirmed at Black Mountain through K-feldspar Testing

Chariot Corporation Limited (ASX:CC9) (“Chariot” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it’s K-feldspar testing program conducted at its Black Mountain hard rock lithium project (“Black Mountain”) has confirmed the moderately to highly fractionated state of the outcropping LCT pegmatites at the project.

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium periodic symbol.

Pilbara Minerals to Acquire Latin Resources, Expanding Lithium Portfolio to Brazil

Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS,OTC Pink:PILBF) shared on August 15 that it plans to acquire Latin Resources (ASX:LRS,OTC Pink:LRSRF) through a a binding scheme implementation agreement.

The deal will give Pilbara Minerals ownership of Latin Resources' flagship Salinas lithium project.

It implies a value of AU$0.20 per Latin Resources share based on Pilbara Minerals' August 14 closing level of AU$2.85. That represents a 32 percent premium to Latin Resources' 30 day volume-weighed average price of AU$0.151 per share.

Keep reading...Show less
White Cliff Minerals

Great Bear Project Delivers Further Outstanding Copper, Gold & Silver Assays

Latest assays include 42.2% Cu, 17.4/t Au and 716g/t Ag. High-grade precious and base metal occurrences continue to grow

White Cliff Minerals Limited (“the Company”) is delighted to announce a further batch of assay results from rock chip samples taken during the maiden field program at the Great Bear Project (“Great Bear” or “the Project”), Northern Canada. Results confirm widespread high-grade precious and base metal mineralisation associated with multiple IOCG and epithermal systems.

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL)

Submission of ASX Listing Prospectus, Proposed Fundraising to Raise up to A$20M and Notice of General Meeting


Keep reading...Show less

