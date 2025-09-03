New mineralised pegmatites identified at Lithium Ridge as exploration drilling commences with SQM

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
September 03, 2025
Andrada Mining Limited (AIM: ATM, OTCQB: ATMTF), the critical minerals producer with mining and exploration assets in Namibia, is pleased to announce the commencement of exploration drilling at the Lithium Ridge project in partnership with Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA through its subsidiary SQM Australia (Pty) Ltd ("SQM"). (See announcement dated 9 September 2024 and 28 February 2025). This milestone represents part of the stage 1 workplan of the three stage earn-in agreement with SQM. Under this first stage, SQM will fund up to US$7 million in exploration to secure an initial 30% interest at project level with the potential to fund up to US$40m million over the three stages.
HIGHLIGHTS
- 14 000 metres of Orientated Diamond Drilling ("DD") underway across priority lithium targets.
- High resolution geological mapping and sampling already identifying new pegmatites with visible spodumene mineralisation.
- Programme builds on historical results of up to 2.13% Li₂O along a 6 km mineralised ridgeline.
Anthony Viljoen, Chief Executive Officer, commented:
"The commencement of drilling at Lithium Ridge with our tier-1 joint-venture partner, SQM, is a significant step forward in unlocking one of Namibia's most exciting lithium opportunities. The encouraging historical results of up to 2.13% Li₂O along the 6km ridge line, are already being complemented by a new geological mapping and sampling programme that has identified additional mineralised pegmatites containing visible spodumene crystals. This strengthens our confidence in the scale and quality of the project. The investment by SQM underscores Lithium Ridge's potential and Namibia's growing role in the global supply of critical minerals. We expect this programme to provide the foundation for fast-tracking the project towards development."
Lithium ridge exploration programme
The Lithium Ridge mining licence is located only 35 kilometres from Andrada's producing Uis tin mine and hosts multiple high-priority lithium-bearing pegmatites, with associated tin and tantalum credits.
The current programme is designed to:
- Unlock the full potential of the mineralised ridge and,
- Extend exploration across the wider licence area where new spodumene - bearing pegmatites have been identified.
The 14 000 metre DD programme will comprise approximately 120 orientated holes, to determine the depth extensions and continuity of the extensive mineralisation already identified at surface. Historical work confirmed grades of up to 2.13% Li₂O and metallurgical spodumene recoveries of up to 80%, producing a premium 6.8% Li₂O concentrate with low iron levels. These results were on drill chip samples produced during reverse circulation drilling at Lithium Ridge. (See announcement dated 5 December 2023). This programme is expected to significantly enhance the geological understanding of Lithium Ridge and demonstrate its economic potential as a large-scale, high quality lithium project.
Geologists examining drill core at Lithium Ridge
Exploration drill rig at Lithium Ridge
Andrada CEO, Anthony Viljoen (L) and SQM International Lithium CEO, Mark Fones (R) carrying a spodumene crystal at Lithium Ridge (Namibia)
CONTACT
ANDRADA MINING LIMITED
Anthony Viljoen, CEO
Sakhile Ndlovu, Head of Investor Relations
+27 (11) 268 6555
NOMINATED ADVISOR & BROKER
Zeus Capital Limited
Katy Mitchell
Andrew de Andrade
Harry Ansell
+44 (0) 20 2382 9500
CORPORATE BROKER & ADVISOR
H&P Advisory Limited
Andrew Chubb
Jay Ashfield
Matt Hasson
+44 (0) 20 7907 8500
Berenberg
Jennifer Lee
+44 (0) 20 3753 3040
FINANCIAL PUBLIC RELATIONS
Tavistock (United Kingdom)
Emily Moss
Josephine Clerkin
+44 (0) 207 920 3150
About Andrada Mining Limited
Andrada Mining Limited, formerly Afritin Mining Limited, is a London-listed technology metals mining company with a vision to create a portfolio of globally significant, conflict-free, production and exploration assets. The Company's flagship asset is the Uis Mine in Namibia, formerly the world's largest hard-rock open cast tin mine and currently being re-developed as a major tin-tantalum-lithium producer. An exploration drilling programme is currently underway with the aim of expanding the tin resource over the fourteen additional, historically mined pegmatites that occur within a 5km radius of the current processing plant. The Company has set a mineral resource target of 200 Mt to be delineated within the next 5 years. The existing mine, together with its substantial mineral resource potential, allows the Company to consider economies of scale. Andrada is managed by a board of directors with broad industry knowledge and a management team with extensive commercial and technical skills. Furthermore, the Company is committed to the sustainable development of its operations and the growth of its business. This is demonstrated by the way the leadership team places significant emphasis on creating value for the wider community, investors, and other key stakeholders. Andrada has established an environmental, social and governance system that has been implemented at all levels of the Company and aligns with international standards.
The Conversation (0)
28 August
Inside Billionaire Gina Rinehart's Key Mining Investments
Australian billionaire Gina Rinehart has become a formidable force in the global mining industry.
After taking the helm of her father’s iron ore firm Hancock Prospecting in 1993, she embarked upon a diversification strategy that has vastly expanded her resource empire. Now Australia’s richest person, Rinehart has investments in many of the world’s most strategic commodities such as lithium, rare earths, copper, potash and natural gas.
One of those investments is Arafura Rare Earths (ASX:ARU,OTC Pink:ARAFF), which even in a low price environment for rare earths managed to secure nearly AU$1.5 billion in debt financing in mid-2024 to advance its Nolans project in the Northern Territory. With a 10 percent equity stake, Rinehart’s Hancock Prospecting is Arafura's largest shareholder.
In addition to Arafura, entrepreneur Rinehart’s investment portfolio contains other ex-China, green-transition-focused companies like Australian lithium firm Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR,OTC Pink:LINRF), as well as rare earths producers MP Materials (NYSE:MP) and Lynas Rare Earths (ASX:LYC,OTC Pink:LYSCF). Rinehart’s role in the acquisition of Azure Minerals’ Andover lithium project in Western Australia alongside lithium giant SQM (NYSE:SQM) also made headlines.
In this article
- Who is Gina Rinehart?
- How did Gina Rinehart get rich?
- What mining companies does Gina Rinehart own?
- Where does Hancock Prospecting mine iron?
- Gina Rinehart’s iron ore investments
- Gina Rinehart’s lithium investments
- Gina Rinehart’s rare earths investments
- Gina Rinehart’s copper investments
- Gina Rinehart’s oil and gas investments
- Gina Rinehart’s potash and agriculture investments
- FAQs for Gina Rinehart
Who is Gina Rinehart?
Gina Rinehart is an Australian iron ore magnate and the executive chair of Hancock Prospecting, as well as the richest person in Australia and one of the world’s richest women. Rinehart is the daughter of Australian mining mogul and Hancock Prospecting founder, the late Lang Hancock. As the current executive chair of Hancock Prospecting, Rinehart won the inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award from CEO Magazine in 2019.
Rinehart was appointed as an Officer of the Order of Australia in 2022 for her “distinguished service to the mining sector, to the community through philanthropic initiatives, and to sport as a patron.”
How did Gina Rinehart get rich?
Gina Rinehart's Hancock Prospecting acquired the Roy Hill tenements in 1993. Centering the massive project as the cornerstone of the company, Hancock Prospecting has greatly benefited from the iron ore market boom that began in the early 2000s.
Today, Roy Hill is Australia’s largest iron ore mine, producing 60 million to 70 million tonnes of iron ore per year. Success at Roy Hill has made Hancock Prospecting Australia’s most valuable private company at an estimated AU$15.6 billion.
As with many of the world’s most successful billionaires, Gina Rinehart has developed an investment strategy based on strategic partnerships as well as diversification to mitigate risk and build value. Under her leadership, Hancock Prospecting Pty Limited (HPPL) as well as the HPPL Group of companies has expanded into some of the world’s most economically important markets, such as real estate, agriculture, energy and critical metals.
For the 2024 fiscal year, Rinehart's Hancock Prospecting reported a bumper profit of AU$5.6 billion, up 10 percent from the previous year.
What mining companies does Gina Rinehart own?
Through her company Hancock Prospecting, Gina Rinehart owns interest in mining companies across many sectors, including iron ore, lithium, rare earths, copper, oil and gas, as well as potash.
While much of her investment portfolio is focused on Australia and ASX companies, Rinehart is actively strengthening the geographical diversification of her investments.
In recent years, Rinehart has made a series of key investments in mining companies, especially targeting critical metals projects in Germany, Brazil, Ecuador and the United States. These include exploration-stage firms such as Titan Minerals (ASX:TTM) and Azure Minerals as well as producers such as Atlas Iron and MP Materials.
Where does Hancock Prospecting mine iron?
Vehicles hauling ore at Roy Hill iron ore mine.
Photo of Roy Hill iron ore mine via Roy Hill.
Hancock Prospecting’s Roy Hill and Hope Downs iron ore mines are in Western Australia's resource-rich Pilbara region.
Roy Hill has attracted strategic partnerships with major global enterprises: Marubeni (TSE:8002) has a 15 percent equity stake, POSCO Holdings (NYSE:PKX,KRX:005490) has a 12.5 percent stake and China Steel (TPE:2002) has a 2.5 percent stake. The minority partners purchase a combined 28.75 million tonnes of iron ore annually from Roy Hill’s production.
In September 2024, Hancock Prospecting got the green light for its AU$600 million McPhee iron mine located about 100 kilometres north of the Roy Hill mine after a long approval process.
The McPhee iron mine is expected to produce around 10 million tonnes of the metal each year over an estimated 15 year mine life. First production is expected to kick off next year, and ore will be transported by road trains to Roy Hill for processing and blending. The goal is to improve the larger mine's product mix and sustain its production volumes.
The Hope Downs iron ore complex is another of Australia’s largest iron ore projects. A 50/50 joint venture partnership with Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO), Hope Downs hosts four open-pit mines and has an annual production capacity of 47 million tonnes. Hope Downs has also been the subject of a more than decade-long civil dispute in a Western Australian court over royalties, put forth by the descendants of Lang Hancock's business partner Peter Wright as well as Rinehart’s own children.
In June 2025, the partners announced a combined investment of US$1.6 billion to develop the Hope Downs 2 iron ore project, a part of the main JV. The project hosts the Hope Downs 2 and Bedded Hilltop deposits, which together will have a total annual production capacity of 31 million tonnes.
Gina Rinehart’s iron ore investments
Gina Rinehart’s iron ore investments in Western Australia extend beyond Roy Hill and Hill Downs to Atlas Iron’s three producing mines and a pipeline of development projects.
Rinehart’s Hancock Prospecting acquired Atlas Iron in 2018 through a AU$427 million deal that turned out to be dirt cheap as the company would go on to deliver AU$1.5 billion in revenues over the next three years alone.
Today, Atlas Mines operates the Mount Webber, Sanjiv Ridge and Miralga Creek mines. Production from these mines in its fiscal year ended June 2023 led to a AU$222 million dividend payment for Rinehart’s Hancock Prospecting.
As of July 1, 2025, Hancock Prospecting has consolidated its Roy Hill and Atlas Iron under the new name Hancock Iron Ore. The new entity represents combined iron ore exports of about 74 million tonnes per year.
Additionally, Hancock has an earn-in agreement on Legacy Iron Ore (ASX:LCY) and Hawthorn Resources’ (ASX:HAW) Mount Bevan project through its subsidiary Hancock Magnetite Holdings.
At Mount Bevan, as part of its earn-in agreement, Hancock completed a prefeasibility study (PFS) for a 12 million tonne per year high-grade magnetite project in July 2024. The PFS incorporates a resource estimate totalling 1,291 million tonnes, which was completed by Atlas, and delineates a capital cost of AU$5 billion to develop Mount Bevan.
Completion of the PFS increased Hancock’s stake in the joint venture from 30 percent to 51 percent, with Legacy now holding 29.4 percent and Hawthorn holding 19.6 percent.
Like iron, coal is another essential material in steel manufacturing. To this end, Rinehart is also pursuing an investment in a past-producing metallurgical coal mine in Alberta, Canada. Hancock Prospecting subsidiary Northback Holdings is the owner of the proposed Grassy Mountain steelmaking coal project in the province’s Crowsnest Pass region.
Exploration licences for the Northback project were greenlit by Alberta regulators in May 2025.
Gina Rinehart’s lithium investments
Gina Rinehart's lithium investments include Azure Minerals’ (ASX:AZS) Andover lithium project, Liontown Resources, Delta Lithium (ASX:DLI) and Vulcan Energy Resources (ASX:VUL).
The majority of her lithium investments came in a flurry in 2023 and 2024.
In June 2023, Rinehart’s Hancock Prospecting signed a separate joint venture earn-in agreement for the Mount Bevan magnetite project discussed above, this time for the lithium, nickel and copper mineralization at the project. The agreement will similarly see Hancock able to earn a 51 percent interest by completing certain milestones.
In September 2023, Rinehart made headlines when she took a position in Liontown Resources and then rapidly increased the position to 19.9 percent over the following month. This allowed Hancock, which was now Liontown's largest shareholder, to effectively block Albemarle’s (NYSE:ALB) accepted takeover of the smaller lithium company.
However, Liontown took a hit as the economics for its near-production Kathleen Valley lithium project in Western Australia were affected by high inflation and low lithium prices. In January 2024, Albemarle decided to sell off its 4 percent stake in Liontown. The lack of any further moves or comment by Rinehart in relation to Liontown Resources has led to speculation she may be waiting for the right opportunity to buy up the lithium company at a discount.
Kathleen Valley entered open-pit production in late July 2024, and is expected to produce approximately 500,000 tonnes per year of spodumene concentrate per year. In April of this year, the operation became Australia's first underground lithium mine when it commenced production from its Mount Mann deposit. Liontown plans to fully transition production to the underground mine in its fiscal 2026.
Albemarle's Liontown acquistion wasn't the only lithium bid Rinehart blocked in October 2023. As is her strategy, Rinehart scooped up an 18.9 percent stake in Azure Minerals after SQM announced its intention for a total takeover of the company and its Andover lithium project in the West Pilbara region of Western Australia.
This story had a different ending, though, as Hancock Prospecting instead joined the lithium giant in a AU$1.7 billion deal to become a co-owner of the exploration-stage Andover project. The deal closed in May 2024.
Shortly after its Liontown and Azure moves, Hancock Prospecting continued investing in Western Australia's lithium prospects when it participated in a AU$70.2 million fundraising for Delta Lithium in November 2023. The proceeds will help Delta Lithium to fund the development of its Mount Ida lithium-gold project, which is adjacent to Hancock's Mount Bevan joint venture project. As of November 2024, Hancock Prospecting owns 10.65 percent of Delta Lithium.
Rinehart has made lithium investments outside of Australia as well. Looking further afield to Germany, with a 7.5 percent stake, Hancock Prospecting is the second largest shareholder in Vulcan Energy and its flagship Zero Carbon lithium project in Germany’s Upper Rhine Valley, a milestone Rinehart's company reached after investing an additional AU$20 million in Vulcan, which made headlines in June 2024. The Zero Carbon project is slated to produce an initial 24,000 tonnes of lithium hydroxide by the end of 2025, targeting Europe’s electric vehicle manufacturing sector.
In November 2024, Vulcan Energy reached another major milestone with first production at its downstream lithium hydroxide optimisation plant, which is designed to produce lithium hydroxide and battery-grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate.
In May 2025, Vulcan commenced drilling on its first new geothermal energy-lithium well in Landau, Germany, as part of its Phase 1 Lionheart project. The site currently holds four production and re-injection wells and the company aims to add 24 more that will produce hot lithium brine. Vulcan plans to use the new production to increase its geothermal energy production and begin commercial lithium production. In July, Vulcan received US$122 million from the German government to advance its project.
Gina Rinehart’s rare earth metals investments
Facilities at MP Materials' Mountain Pass rare earths mine.
clayton harrison / Shutterstock
Through Hancock Prospecting, Gina Rinehart has made investments in some of the world’s most well known rare earth mineral producing companies — US-based MP Materials and Australia’s Lynas Rare Earths — as well as development-stage Arafura Rare Earths and exploration-stage Brazilian Rare Earths (ASX:BRE). Rinehart taking a position in these rare earths companies shows she is looking to capitalise on the significant need for these critical metals outside of China.
As mentioned in the introduction to this article, Rinehart’s Hancock Prospecting is the largest shareholder of Arafura Rare Earths, giving it a 10 percent stake in the advanced-stage, construction ready Nolans project in the Northern Territory, Australia. Rinehart made the investment in December 2022. As of August 20, 2025, Arafura is conducting an AU$80 million tranche 1 financing underway, reporting support from Hancock Prospecting of a currently undisclosed amount.
In April 2024, Rinehart made two significant moves into the sector. The first came on April 9, when it was revealed that Hancock Prospecting had acquired a 5.3 percent stake in MP Materials, the second largest rare earths producer outside of China. The company’s California-based Mountain Pass mine is the only integrated rare earth mining and processing operation in North America.
Rinehart’s investment in MP Materials could later bring in “Roy Hill-type cash flow,” Dylan Kelly, head analyst at Terra Capital, told Australian Financial Review. “Anything that is producing and not China-aligned is highly strategic. These materials are very, very hard to make and there’s a lot of demand in making magnets for electric vehicles and wind turbines."
One week later, Rinehart’s Hancock Prospecting took up a 5.82 percent interest in Lynas Rare Earths, the largest ex-China rare earths producer. The Australian rare earth miner produces the critical metals at its Mount Weld mine in Western Australia and ships the raw material to Malaysia for processing. Lynas is also ramping up processing at its Kalgoorlie rare earth facility in Australia, and building light rare earths processing facilities and a heavy rare earths separation facility in Texas, US.
Rinehart’s near simultaneous investments in Lynas and MP Materials came after merger talks between the two rare earths behemoths stalled in February 2024. In November 2024, the mining mogul increased her position in MP Materials to 8.5 percent. As for Lynas, she raised her stake to 7.14 percent in July 2024 and then 8.21 percent in January 2025.
In July 2025, the US Department of Defense announced it was taking a stake in MP Materials worth US$400 million in preferred stock and guaranteed a floor price of US$110 per kilogram for neodymium and praseodymium from MP Materials, representing nearly double that of China’s rates as the Trump administration seeks to build the nation's domestic rare earth industry.
The news of the DoD's investment significantly elevated both MP Materials' and Lynas' share prices, with Forbes reporting that the value of Rinehart's holdings in the two companies increased by about US$200 million and US$100 million respectively.
There was previously speculation stirring that Rinehart’s participation in MP and Lynas could renew merger discussions, Reuters reported, and Rinehart's increased positions further raised the possibility of a merger down the road. However, the US Government's major shareholder position in MP Materials makes such an acquisition a long shot.
Rinehart is also getting her foot in the rare earths door at the exploration level. In 2023, Rinehart’s Hancock Prospecting made a pre-IPO investment for a 5.85 percent share in Brazilian Rare Earths, which went on to list on the ASX in December of that year. The rare earth explorer is working its district-scale Rocha da Rocha rare earth asset in the state of Bahia, Brazil. The province is highly prospective for both heavy and light rare earths, with grades of over 40 percent total rare earth oxides found. Brazilian Rare Earths is working to complete an updated JORC mineral resource estimate.
Gina Rinehart’s copper investments
Gina Rinehart’s copper investments are centered on Ecuador’s Andean copper-gold belt, and include explorer Titan Minerals and Ecuador's state-owned Empresa Nacional Minera (ENAMI).
Ecuador has seen a rush of major mining companies taking up positions in key copper and gold projects in recent years, placing Hancock Prospecting in the company of Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX,NYSE:B), Zijin Mining (HKEX:2899) and Anglo American (LSE:AAL,OTCQX:AAUKF).
Rinehart’s Ecuadorian copper investments are in line with her shift toward the critical metals necessary for the green transition and her strategy to expand the global footprint of her mining empire.
Hancock Prospecting subsidiary Hanrine Ecuadorian Exploration and Mining has been in the region since 2017, and has continued to make more investments. In March 2024, Hancock Prospecting subsidiary Hanrine Ecuadorian Exploration and Mining acquired a 49 percent stake in six mining concessions for AU$186.4 million. The deal sees it partner with state mining company ENAMI for the concessions, which surround the stalled Llurimagua copper-molybdenum project in Northern Ecuador.
In late April 2024, Ecuador’s constitutional court nixed appeals by ENAMI and its partner in the Llurimagua project, Chile’s state-owned CODELCO, to review the March 2023 decision by Imbabura’s provincial supreme court suspending the environmental licence for Llurimagua.
Shortly after the investment with ENAMI, Rinehart's Hanrine made another play in Ecuador by striking an earn-in agreement with Titan Minerals for up to an 80 percent ownership stake in the explorer’s Linderos copper-gold project contingent on up to AU$120 million in exploration spending. Linderos is an early-exploration stage project with the potential to host a large-scale copper porphyry system. Hanrine has made an initial investment of AU$2 million for a 5 percent stake.
Gina Rinehart’s oil and gas investments
Gina Rinehart’s oil and gas investments include private firms Warrego Energy in Western Australia and Senex Energy in Queensland.
In February 2023, Hancock Prospecting won a protracted bidding war for the then-public Warrego with Warrego's joint venture partner Strike Energy (ASX:STX) at a price of AU$0.36 per share. Warrego and operator Strike Energy maintain their 50/50 joint venture on the West Erregulla onshore gas field within exploration permit EP 469 near Perth in Western Australia.
In mid-August 2024, the West Erregulla project received its production licence. During Phase 1, the project is expected to produce 87 terajoules per day.
As for Senex Energy, it is a joint venture between POSCO (50.1 percent) and Hancock Prospecting subsidiary Hancock Energy (49.9 percent) that holds the Atlas and Roma North natural gas developments in Queensland’s Surat Basin. The two JV partners acquired Senex in 2022, with Rinehart’s company putting up AU$440.89 million.
Senex Energy has embarked on a AU$1 billion expansion endeavor at Atlas and Roma North that will see 60 petajoules of natural gas delivered to Australia’s east coast market annually by the end of 2025. This figure represents more than 10 percent of the region’s demand. Regulatory approval for the expansion was finally received following an uphill battle with a Federal government more interested in renewable energy projects than the natural gas variety. Hancock Prospecting reported the first flows of gas production from the expansion field in late November 2024.
Rinehart once had a significant stake of nearly 20 percent in Lakes Oil, now Lakes Blue Energy (ASX:LKO), through subsidiary Timeview Enterprises. Timeview's stake in Lakes Blue Energy has been lowered in recent years, but it remains the company's fourth largest shareholder at 4.075 percent.
In late October 2024, Rinehart offered financial assistance to Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN,OTC Pink:MALRF), a diversified mining company with lithium, iron ore and oil and gas operations in Western Australia. Headed by another mining heavyweight, Chris Ellison, Mineral Resources (MinRes) is reportedly drowning in debt and embroiled in a tax evasion investigation. At that time, Hancock Prospecting agreed to a AU$1.13 billion buyout of MinRes' oil and gas projects in the Perth Basin and an exploration acreage in the Carnarvon Basin.
The 100 percent sale of two of MinRes' exploration permits to Hancock was completed in December 2024 for initial consideration of AU$780 million, with potential for up to AU$327 million depending on whether certain conditions and thresholds are met. The permits include the Moriarty Deep prospect and the Lockyer gas and Erregulla oil discoveries.
Separate to that sale, the two companies are also forming two 50/50 exploration joint ventures for MinRes' remaining permits in the Perth and Carnarvon Basins. Hancock will acquire 50 percent of the MinRes Explorer drill rig, which is the largest in Australia.
Gina Rinehart’s potash and agriculture investments
Gina Rinehart’s potash and agricultural investments center on Hancock Prospecting’s ownership interests in multiple premium cattle stations in Australia, and the company's royalty revenue generated from the Anglo-American-controlled Woodsmith potash project currently under construction in the United Kingdom.
With an original investment of AU$380.6 million in 2016 to then-owner Sirius Minerals, Hancock Prospecting has a 5 percent revenue royalty on the first 13 million tonnes of fertiliser produced from Woodsmith and 1 percent thereafter. Hancock also has a 20,000 tonne per year offtake option. The timeline for Rinehart’s royalty revenue has been pushed back, however, as Anglo is cutting spending at Woodsmith following BHP’s (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP) failed mega-merger with Anglo American.
Investor takeaway
With Gina Rinehart at the helm of Hancock Prospecting, the Roy Hill iron ore mine has generated stellar revenues.
That wealth creation not only made her Australia's richest person, but has also built a powerful war chest from which Rinehart is expanding her mining empire.
Investors can take cues from her recent and future moves in the mining sector. Although she may be defensive toward renewable energy technologies encroaching on agricultural land, she understands the strategical importance of investing in critical metals for the green transition such as lithium, rare earths and copper.
FAQs for Gina Rinehart
How much is Gina Rinehart worth?
Gina Rinehart's net worth is reported to be AU$38.11 billion, maintaining her spot as the richest Australian, according to figures from the Australian Financial Review's Rich List 2025. However, her total wealth is down 6 percent over the previous year.
"Iron ore magnate Rinehart has topped the Rich List for the sixth year in a row, but the falling iron ore price has hit the valuation of her Hancock Prospecting, wiping around $2b off her estimated net worth," the list's authors explain.
What company does Gina Rinehart own?
Gina Rinehart owns Hancock Prospecting, a private company founded by her late father Lang Hancock. Originally an iron ore mining company, today the firm has strategic stakes in a wide-range of metals and commodities from lithium and rare earths to copper and agriculture, which are detailed in this article.
Can I buy shares in Hancock Prospecting?
While investors can't buy public shares in privately held Hancock Prospecting, they can take equity positions in the publicly traded stocks in which the company itself holds interest. Some of these stocks include Arafura Rare Earths (ASX:ARU,OTC Pink:ARAFF), Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR,OTC Pink:LINRF), MP Materials (NYSE:MP) and Lynas Rare Earths (ASX:LYC).
Does Gina Rinehart own Rio Tinto?
Although she has interest in many mining companies and the two companies share the Hope Downs joint venture, Gina Rinehart does not own mining giant Rio Tinto. Market Screener reports that Aluminum Corporation of China (SHA:601600) is its largest shareholder at 14.5 percent, followed by BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) and others at around 3 percent and below.
What does Gina Rinehart think about nuclear energy?
Gina Rinehart is pro-nuclear energy. During a speech at The Australian Bush Summit in 2023, she railed against the impact of wind and solar farms on much needed agricultural land in Australia. She suggested that nuclear energy offers a more viable solution for reaching the country's net zero targets.
Is Gina Rinehart the richest person in Australia?
Gina Rinehart is the richest person in Australia with a net worth of AU$38.11 billion. In 2025, she topped the Australian Financial Review's Rich List for the sixth consecutive year in a row. The next richest Australian, real estate developer Harry Triguboff, trails her at AU$29.65 billion.
Is Gina Rinehart the richest woman in the world?
Gina Rinehart is not the richest woman in the world. While she did rank as the world's ninth richest woman in 2024, as of March 2025, she is no longer in the top ten. The distinction of richest woman in the world goes to Walmart (NYSE:WMT) heiress Alice Walton. Rinehart previously held the title in 2012.
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2024.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
28 August
Billionaire-backed KoBold Metals Secures DRC Licenses in Push for Manono Lithium
KoBold Metals, a US-backed mining firm supported by billionaires Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates, has received seven new permits to explore for lithium in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
The DRC mining registry confirmed on Wednesday (August 27) that the permits cover ground in both the Tanganyika and Haut-Lomami provinces, including four in Manono territory, home to the massive Roche Dure lithium deposit.
The approvals follow a July agreement between KoBold and the DRC government that positioned the company to acquire and develop the disputed Manono project, considered one of world's largest untapped lithium deposits.
“Our exploration efforts across all seven new licenses will be focused on lithium,” a KoBold official told Reuters. The permits also authorize searches for coltan, rare earths and other minerals across more than a dozen prospective sites.
For the DRC, the deal with KoBold furthers its strategy to attract western capital and technology to its critical minerals sector, reducing reliance on Chinese firms that dominate much of the country’s cobalt and copper production.
President Félix Tshisekedi publicly endorsed the agreement in July, framing it as a cornerstone of the DRC's ambitions to strengthen its role in global electric vehicle supply chains.
Betting on AI-driven exploration
Founded in 2018 and backed by Breakthrough Energy Ventures, KoBold counts Bezos, Gates and venture firm Andreessen Horowitz among its investors. The company touts its use of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced computing technology to accelerate the search for copper, cobalt, nickel and lithium.
Under its July framework with Kinshasa, California-based KoBold committed to launching a large-scale exploration program across more than 1,600 square kilometers by mid-2025. The agreement also obliges the DRC to appoint a special envoy to facilitate KoBold’s pursuit of the Manono acquisition.
In addition to field exploration, the company has pledged to digitize geological records housed at Belgium’s Royal Museum of Central Africa and make them publicly accessible through the DRC's National Geological Service.
Legal clouds over Manono
Despite KoBold's focus on Manono, the asset is mired in a protracted legal battle.
AVZ Minerals (ASX:AVZ), through its local joint venture Dathcom Mining, argues that it remains the rightful permit holder and has taken its case to the International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes.
Last year, the tribunal issued interim measures ordering the DRC to recognize AVZ’s rights pending a final ruling.
AVZ said the KoBold agreement, which covers parts of the same perimeter, breaches those orders.
In a July 21 statement, the company stressed that it “remains open to constructive dialogue,” but insisted that any outcome must respect its legal rights and existing relationships.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
27 August
Pilbara Minerals Boosts Annual Production Despite Challenging Lithium Market
Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS,OTC Pink:PILBF) has released results for its 2025 fiscal year.
For the lithium producer, the highlight was its record spodumene concentrate production, which it said reflects its “strong operational performance.” Its output reached 754,600 tonnes for the period, up 4 percent.
Pilbara attributes the production increase to its P680 and P1000 expansion projects.
“With the P680 and P1000 expansions now complete, and our ore sorting technology fully integrated, we’ve established a leading processing platform,” commented Managing Director and CEO Dale Henderson.
Sales saw a 7 percent uptick year-on-year to come in at 760,100 tonnes.
Profit-wise, Pilbara's annual revenue was AU$769 million, falling almost 39 percent short of last year’s AU$1.25 billion. Underlying EBITDA also saw a significant decrease, down 83 percent at AU$97 million.
After tax, Pilbara’s underlying net loss totalled AU$88 million.
“Despite the softer pricing environment, our balance sheet remains robust,” noted Henderson, adding that the lithium market's long-term fundamentals "remain intact," with potential tightness ahead.
“While market volatility may persist in the near term, our confidence is anchored in what we control — disciplined execution, operational excellence and strategic agility,” he added, key points he also discussed in his presentation at Fastmarkets' Lithium Supply & Battery Raw Materials event, held this past June in Las Vegas.
Pilbara ended the fiscal year with approximately AU$1 billion in cash and AU$1.6 billion in total liquidity.
Several transactions by the company have made headlines over the past year, including its AU$560 million acquisition of Latin Resources, which was approved in January. Through the deal, Pilbara added Latin Resources' Salinas lithium project to its portfolio; the asset is in Minas Gerais' Bananal Valley area, 10 kilometres outside the town of Salinas.
Salinas has been renamed Colina, and an updated resource estimate was released on August 25.
With both the Colina and Fog's Block deposits included, the measured, indicated and inferred resource now stands at 77.7 million tonnes grading 1.24 percent lithium oxide, containing 948,900 tonnes of lithium oxide.
In June, the company also published an updated resource estimate for its flagship Pilgangoora operation. Tonnage increased by 10 percent from the previous report, while contained lithium oxide rose 23 percent.
The resource now stands at 5.7 million tonnes of lithium oxide grading 1.28 percent lithium oxide.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
27 August
CRML signs LOI Offtake Agreement with UCORE (DOD Funded)
European Lithium (EUR:AU) has announced CRML signs LOI Offtake Agreement with UCORE (DOD Funded)
26 August
Global Lithium Resources Receives Mining Lease for Manna Lithium Project
Western Australia’s Minister for Mines, Petroleum and Exploration has granted Global Lithium Resources’ (ASX:GL1) flagship project Manna lithium project mining lease M28/414.
In a Monday (August 25) release, Global Lithium said that the mining lease covers a term of 21 years pursuant to the Mining Act 1978.
“The granting of this mining lease is a transformative moment for (us) and (our) shareholders,” commented Managing Director Dr. Dianmin Chen. “This achievement, coming so soon after the successful native title mining agreement, validates our focused strategy and the diligent work of our team and partners.”
Global Lithium announced its signing of a native title agreement with the Kakarra Part B Native Title Group on August 13, underscoring its dedication to responsible mining and its commitment to ensuring and delivering benefits to the community concerning Manna.
Located in Eastern Goldfields and just 100 kilometres east of Kalgoorlie, Manna currently contains a mineral resource of 51.6 million tonnes at 1.0 percent lithium oxide.
The company said that it remains the third largest lithium resource in its region and holds potential to become a significant spodumene concentrate producer.
In its Diggers and Dealers presentation published August 1, it was specified that Manna is currently focusing on minimising production and operational costs by refining the processing flowsheet, optimizing capital expenditure through strategic design and procurement and enhancing mine design and scheduling.
Global Lithium also highlighted that it is leveraging advanced technologies and detailed process analysis.
In addition, the mining lease also “significantly de-risks” the project and assists in its steps towards a final investment decision (FID).
Following the agreement signing and the mining lease grant, the company said that it is now fully focused on finalising an optimised definitive feasibility study (DFS) for Manna.
“The DFS remains on track for the end of the 2025 calendar year … We are also pursuing discussions with potential development partners.”
Should the company follow its projected schedule and secure pending approvals, Manna is expected to be shovel-ready between 2026 to 2027.
Shares of Global Lithium went up 10 percent on the day of the mining lease announcement compared to its previous close of AU$0.20 on Friday (August 22), closing at AU$0.22 on Monday.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
24 August
Successful Due Diligence Ends - $20M Placement To Proceed
Galan Lithium (GLN:AU) has announced Successful Due Diligence Ends - $20m Placement To Proceed
