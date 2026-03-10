Spartan Metals: High-grade Critical Metals in Nevada to Potentially Address Domestic Supply Gaps

Spartan Metals (TSXV:W,OTCQB:SPRMF) CEO Brett Marsh said he previously worked directly with the US Department of Defense and Department of Energy, discussing critical metals projects and understanding the funding process. He said that the company has “the connections to get into,” and will hopefully be able to set up meetings when the time comes for the Eagle project in Nevada.

“Some of the leaders from the Department of Energy called us to understand, learn about the project and its tungsten and rubidium potential, and simply talk with us about how they could help us progress. They really got the mandate to go as far upstream as they can now. So we're leveraging that relationship to see if there's something that can be done there," he said.

As well, the Fraser Institute’s 2025 Annual Survey of Mining Companies named Nevada as the top jurisdiction in the world for investment attractiveness.

Spartan Metals’ 100 percent owned Eagle project is located in White Pine County, Nevada. It consists of the past-producing Tungstonia mine and the Rees/Antelope tungsten mines, which held operations from 1915 to 1942 and produced a combined total of 8,379 units at tungsten trioxide grades of between 0.6 and 0.9 percent.

The company recently expanded its land package at Eagle, including the acquisition of the Yellow Jacket mine, located approximately 2 kilometers east-northeast of the legacy Tungstonia mine.

“The interesting thing about the Yellow Jacket mine is that it was a past producer at about 1 percent, and we’ve actually seen that number show up fairly consistently throughout the Eagle package. Because of that, we're very confident that as we continue our exploration (that) we'll encounter excellent grades along with it,” Marsh shared.

Watch the full interview with Spartan Metals CEO Brett Marsh above.